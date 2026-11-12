

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - Enterprise software company Workday, Inc. (WDAY) announced on Thursday that it has expanded its partnership with Zuora to help customers manage billing and revenue accounting for artificial intelligence and usage-based pricing models.



The company said customers can now access Zuora Billing and Zuora Revenue directly through the Zuora Monetization Suite for Workday.



Workday said the expanded offering integrates Zuora's billing and revenue products with Workday Financial Management and Workday Accounting Center, enabling finance teams to manage customer charges, usage and revenue alongside financial records.



The company said the integration is designed to help businesses adopt subscription, usage-based and AI-driven pricing models while maintaining billing accuracy and financial controls.



The Zuora Monetization Suite for Workday is available immediately to Workday Financial Management customers, the company said.



On the Nasdaq, shares of Workday were up 0.03% at $191.21.



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