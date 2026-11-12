New to The Street: PureCipher Announces Strategic Collaboration with SINTRONES to Advance Safe Physical AI

Collaboration combines PureCipher's advanced AI safety and trusted autonomy technologies with SINTRONES' rugged Edge AI computing platforms for defense and industrial applications.

NEW YORK CITY, NY AND BOCA RATON, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / PureCipher Inc., an AI safety technology company developing advanced solutions to make artificial intelligence secure and trustworthy, and SINTRONES Technology Corp. (TPEx:6680), a global provider of hardened industrial and Edge AI computing solutions, today announced the signing of a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU) to explore the integration of their complementary technologies for safe, intelligent, and autonomous systems operating at the edge.

The collaboration will focus on integrating PureCipher's SOAR (Secure Operations for Advanced Readiness), developed under a U.S. Air Force SBIR Phase II contract, and its Trusted Autonomous Reasoning Core (TARC) with SINTRONES' hardened Edge AI computing platforms. Together, the companies aim to demonstrate solutions that combine secure communications, trusted AI decision-making, and autonomous operations in unpredictable, evolving environments.

As AI moves beyond the data center and into ground vehicles, rail systems, robotics, and uncrewed systems at the edge of the network, ensuring that AI operates safely and within authorized boundaries becomes increasingly critical. Protecting these systems requires more than traditional cybersecurity. It requires technologies that preserve data integrity, protect communications, govern autonomous AI behavior, understand & preserve human intent, and keep systems operating inside their authorized limits.

"AI is changing the world, and PureCipher is making it safer," said Wendy Chin, Founder and CEO of PureCipher. "As AI moves into the physical world, AI safety can no longer be treated as optional. Autonomous systems must be able to communicate securely, operate on trusted information, and make decisions within authorized boundaries. By combining our AI safety technologies with SINTRONES' hardened edge AI computing platforms, we are taking an important step toward making safe Physical AI practical and deployable in real-world environments."

SINTRONES brings extensive expertise in industrial-grade computing systems engineered for demanding environments, including transportation, defense, industrial automation, and autonomous applications. Its hardened Edge AI platforms provide the computing foundation needed to bring advanced AI capabilities closer to where data is generated and decisions must be made.

"Physical AI represents a major evolution in edge computing, where success depends on more than processing power," said Kevin Hsu, CEO of SINTRONES Technology. "Customers increasingly demand intelligent systems that combine performance, reliability, and safety. By integrating SINTRONES' hardened Edge AI platforms with PureCipher's AI safety and trusted autonomy technologies, we aim to enable more secure and reliable autonomous systems for defense, robotics, and mission-critical industrial applications."

Under the MOU, the companies intend to develop live demonstrations integrating PureCipher's AI safety and trusted autonomy technologies with selected SINTRONES Edge AI computing platforms. These demonstrations will be showcased at industry trade shows, customer meetings, and proof-of-concept engagements. The companies will also explore joint business opportunities across defense, public safety, critical infrastructure, industrial applications, and autonomous systems.

Stay tuned to New to The Street, which will cover the PureCipher and SINTRONES collaboration in upcoming interviews across its entire media ecosystem, including national television, YouTube, New York City billboards and earned media.

About PureCipher

PureCipher Inc. is an AI safety technology company dedicated to ensuring artificial intelligence remains secure, trustworthy, and on the side of humanity. The company develops a comprehensive portfolio of technologies addressing critical challenges across the AI lifecycle, including tamper-evident data integrity and provenance, encrypted AI inference, secure communications, AI agent governance, intent preservation, and trusted autonomous reasoning. Together, these technologies help protect AI systems against compromised data, unauthorized actions, and emerging threats, enabling organizations to deploy AI safely and confidently across enterprise, defense, and Physical AI environments.

Contact: PureCipher Communications

Email: media@purecipher.com

Website: www.purecipher.com

About SINTRONES Technology Corp.

SINTRONES Technology Corp. (TPEx: 6680) is a global provider of hardened industrial and Edge AI computing solutions for intelligent transportation, military and defense, and industrial automation. Combining advanced thermal management, robust system design, and alignment with evolving cybersecurity requirements, SINTRONES delivers reliable and secure computing platforms for harsh environments, empowering intelligent applications and autonomous systems worldwide.

SINTRONES Technology Corp.

Ginger Chin

Email: gingerchin@sintrones.com

Website: www.sintrones.com

About New to The Street

New to The Street is a media platform with more than 18 years of history telling the stories of public companies, pre-IPO companies and entrepreneurs. Its programming airs weekly on Bloomberg Television and on FOX Business. Its YouTube channels, New to The Street TV (https://www.youtube.com/@NewtoTheStreetTV) and NewsOut (https://www.youtube.com/@NewsOutChannel), together have more than 6.6 million subscribers. New to The Street works with companies through executive interviews, national television, New York City billboards, digital distribution and earned media. New to The Street - Opportunities To Consider.

New to The Street Media Contact

Monica Brennan

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Website: www.newtothestreet.com

SOURCE: New to The Street

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/purecipher-announces-strategic-collaboration-with-sintrones-to-advance-safe-ph-1250610