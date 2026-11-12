One SerDes PMA, one integration effort, four interface standards. See 'live' demonstration in Beijing and Munich this November

Silicon Creations, a leading provider of high-performance analog and mixed-signal IP, today announced a multiprotocol demonstration platform that runs four industry-standard interfaces on a single SerDes physical medium attachment (PMA). The platform pairs the Silicon Creations PMA with production controller IP from Rambus (PCIe), Comcores (Ethernet), Trilinear Technologies (DisplayPort) and Chip Interfaces (JESD204B/C).

The demonstrator gives SoC designers proof that one PMA, one integration effort and one set of characterization data can serve many interface standards. It will be shown live at the TSMC 2026 China OIP Ecosystem Forum and ICCAD 2026 in Beijing, and the TSMC 2026 Europe OIP Ecosystem Workshop in Munich.

One PHY, four protocols

The same Silicon Creations SerDes, implemented in a test chip and integrated on a single demonstrator board, runs each interface below. A PC controls and monitors the system, displaying the eye opening, bit error rate (BER) and link statistics as the platform cycles between protocols. The SerDes on-chip eye monitor shows the receiver eye live.

Protocol Controller partner What the demo shows PCIe Gen4 Rambus Link training up to 16 GT/s on one lane verified on Rambus PCIe FPGA validation board 10GBASE-R Ethernet Comcores 10.3125 Gbps link through an optical SFP+ module to a 10G Ethernet switch; traffic generator and checker measure throughput and errors DisplayPort Trilinear Technologies Source controller running full link training and video test patterns into a standard monitor, with live link status on screen; UHBR capable JESD204B Chip Interfaces TX and RX at 10 Gbps; FPGA-generated signals pass through a DAC, an analog loopback and an ADC at 500 MSPS and are captured live; JESD204C capable

Built-in bit-error injection on the Ethernet, DisplayPort and JESD204B links lets visitors watch errors being detected and counted in real time.

Inside the demonstrator

The demonstrator pairs a Silicon Creations multiprotocol SerDes test chip with an HTG board including an AMD FPGA that runs all four partner controllers. Custom boards designed by Silicon Creations connect the PHY to real-world equipment: a 10G Ethernet switch, a DisplayPort monitor, an Analog Devices data converter card and Rambus PCIe FPGA validation board.

The platform is portable and needs no lab instruments. A web dashboard shows link status, the live eye diagram and error counts as the system switches between protocols.

A PMA built for many protocols

The four links on the demonstrator are a small slice of what the Silicon Creations multiprotocol PMA supports. In addition to the protocols included in the demonstrator, the architecture, first designed into Microchip's PolarFire FPGA family, covers tens of protocols at data rates from below 100 Mb/s to 32 Gb/s including support for USB 3.x, SGMII/QSGMII/USXGMII, low-latency 10/25G Ethernet, embedded DisplayPort, V-by-One, Interlaken and CPRI. It is offered in TSMC processes from N3 to N40, GlobalFoundries 12LP+ and 22FDX, Samsung 14LPP and UMC 28HLP. Customers can integrate one PMA and reuse it across product lines and standards.

Partner collaboration

Each partner's controller connects to the same Silicon Creations PMA on the platform, giving customers a pre-validated controller-plus-PHY pairing for each standard.

Rambus: "PCIe is the backbone of today's data-intensive SoCs, and customers need confidence that controller and PMA work together from day one. Seeing our PCIe controller train to Gen4 on the Silicon Creations PMA gives designers that confidence," said Lou Ternullo, Senior Director of Product Management, Rambus.

Comcores: "Our 10GBASE-R Ethernet IP linked cleanly to an off-the-shelf 10G switch over optical SFP+ through the Silicon Creations SerDes. This shows customers a proven, interoperable Ethernet path they can take straight into their designs," said Thomas Gerner Noergaard, CEO, Comcores.

Trilinear Technologies: "DisplayPort link training is demanding on both the controller and the PMA. Running our DisplayPort source controller through full link training into a standard monitor on the Silicon Creations PMA demonstrates a robust, ready-to-integrate display solution," said Carl Ruggiero, CEO, Trilinear Technologies.

Chip Interfaces: "Data converter interfaces need low latency and deterministic behavior. Our JESD204B controllers ran TX and RX at 10 Gbps through the Silicon Creations SerDes, driving a real DAC and ADC, and the same combination scales to JESD204C," said Anne Voss Winther, CEO, Chip Interfaces.

Silicon Creations perspective

"Customers increasingly want one PMA they can integrate and reuse across PCIe, Ethernet, display and data converter links," said Jeff Lumish, Director of Digital Design at Silicon Creations. "This platform shows exactly that: the same PMA, on the same board, trained up with four different partners' controllers and switching between protocols live. Working with Rambus, Comcores, Trilinear and Chip Interfaces let us prove real interoperability with the controllers our customers already use, not just loopback results."

Demonstrations in 2026, including online!

Event Location Date TSMC 2026 China OIP Ecosystem Forum Beijing, China November 17 ICCAD 2026 Beijing, China November 19-20 TSMC 2026 Europe OIP Ecosystem Workshop Munich, Germany November 24

To book a demo or request SerDes IP details, contact sales@siliconcr.com. Watch the video walkthrough here.

About Silicon Creations

Silicon Creations provides world-class silicon intellectual property (IP) for precision and general-purpose timing PLLs, SerDes, high-speed differential I/Os, oscillators, sensors and related analog and mixed-signal functions. Silicon Creations IP has an excellent record of first-silicon success through high-volume production in customer designs across process technologies from mature nodes through the industry's most advanced technologies.

Founded in 2006, Silicon Creations is self-funded and has development centers in Atlanta, USA, and Poland, with worldwide sales representation. For more information, visit www.siliconcr.com

About Comcores

Founded in Denmark in 2014, Comcores specializes in the development of advanced Ethernet IP solutions for industrial, automotive, and avionics.

The company offers a diverse portfolio designed to meet the requirements of secure and time-sensitive communication. Comcores IP is proven in silicon, tracks the latest Ethernet, TSN and security standards, and scales from small end nodes to high-capacity infrastructure links. To learn more about Comcores products and solutions, please visit www.comcores.com.

About Trilinear Technologies

Trilinear Technologies develops silicon-proven DisplayPort IP and software solutions for ASIC and FPGA designs. Its portfolio includes DisplayPort transmit and receive controllers, embedded DisplayPort, Display Stream Compression, and related software for automotive, consumer, security, medical, military, and test-equipment applications. Learn more at trilineartech.com.

About Chip Interfaces

Chip Interfaces is a leading provider of silicon-agnostic, customizable digital IP cores for next-generation applications. Its portfolio includes JESD204 B/C/D/E, MIPI I3C and RFFE, Interlaken, UCIe D2D and AXI Protocol, DIFI, CPRI, eCPRI, ORAN, and High-Speed Ethernet solutions, including UEC MAC, UALink PCS, Eth MAC, Eth PCS and MACsec up to 1.6T.

Through advanced verification, interoperability testing with leading PHY providers, and test-bed validation, Chip Interfaces helps customers simplify integration, reduce design risk, and accelerate time to market.

Find out more about our products and solutions please visit us at www.chipinterfaces.com.

All references to Silicon Creations trademarks are the property of Silicon Creations, LLC. All other trademarks mentioned herein are the property of their respective owners.

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Media contact

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Cayenne Global

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michelle.clancy@cayennecom.com