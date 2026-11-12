Regulatory News:

In accordance with Article L.233-8 II of the French Commercial Code (Code de Commerce) and Article 223-16 of the General Regulations of the Autorité des Marchés Financiers (the French financial markets authority), Sopra Steria Group (Paris:SOP) hereby informs its shareholders that the number of shares and voting rights as at 31 October 2026, are:

Total number of shares: 19,418,067

Theoretical number of voting rights: 24,757,062

Number of voting rights that can be exercised: 24,654,367

About Sopra Steria

A European technology leader, Sopra Steria helps organisations deliver their strategic projects, drawing on its expertise in consulting, systems integration, industry and business solutions, artificial intelligence and cybersecurity. At a time when digital sovereignty, infrastructure resilience and control over data have become essential, Sopra Steria helps strengthen Europe's strategic autonomy, particularly by supporting critical infrastructure and core government functions in financial services, defence, space, aeronautics and the public sector. With 51,000 employees in nearly 30 countries and revenue of €5.6 billion in 2025, Sopra Steria helps its clients become more competitive and achieve tangible and sustainable benefits by combining in-depth knowledge of business sectors and technologies with a collaborative approach. Its ambition is to make a lasting contribution to tackling the major challenges of our time.

The world is how we shape it

Sopra Steria (SOP) is listed on Euronext Paris (Compartment A) ISIN: FR0000050809 For more information, visit us at www.soprasteria.com

Disclaimer

This document is a free translation into English of the original French press release. It is not a binding document. In the event of a conflict in interpretation, reference should be made to the French version, which is the authentic text.

Copyright 2026 Sopra Steria. All rights reserved. Sopra Steria and its logo are registered trademarks of Sopra Steria.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20261112794817/en/

Contacts:

Investor Relations

Olivier Psaume

olivier.psaume@soprasteria.com

+33 (0)6 17 64 29 39

Press Relations

Clémence Vermersch, Caroline Simon (Image 7)

cvermersch@image7.fr, caroline.simon@image7.fr

+33 (0)6 75 99 67 51