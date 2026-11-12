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WKN: 924454 | ISIN: US8321561032 | Ticker:
NASDAQ
11.11.26 | 15:30
21,360 US-Dollar
-0,70 % -0,150
Branche
Bau/Infrastruktur
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
SMITH-MIDLAND CORPORATION 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
12.11.2026 17:50 Uhr
228 Leser
Artikel bewerten:
(1)

Smith-Midland to Release Third Quarter 2026 Earnings on Monday, November 16

Company to Present and Host 1x1 Investor Meetings at the 18th Annual Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on November 19th

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, today announced the company will issue a press release and file its Form 10-Q for its third quarter 2026 earnings on Monday, November 16, 2026.

The company will also present at the Southwest IDEAS Investor Conference on Thursday, November 19, 2026 in Dallas, TX, led by Ashley Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer, and Dominic Hunter, Chief Financial Officer. The company's presentation is scheduled to begin at 1:20pm CT and a webcast can be accessed through the conference host's main website: https://www.threepartadvisors.com/southwest. Qualified investors interested in participating or learning more about the IDEAS conferences, please contact Lacey Wesley at (817) 769 -2373 or lWesley@IDEASconferences.com.

About Smith-Midland Corporation

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities in: Midland, VA, Reidsville, NC, and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Media Inquiries:
Sarah Crandall
scrandall@midlandadvertising.com
(540) 439-8056

Sales Inquiries:
info@smithmidland.com
(540) 439-3266

Investor Relations:
Steven Hooser or John Beisler
Three Part Advisors, LLC
shooser@threepa.com
jbeisler@threepa.com
(214) 872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/smith-midland-to-release-third-quarter-2026-earnings-on-monday-novembe-1250680

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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