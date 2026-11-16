Record Backlog of $72.4 Million, Up 26% Sequentially and 32% Year-Over-Year

MIDLAND, VA / ACCESS Newswire / November 16, 2026 / Smith-Midland Corporation (NASDAQ:SMID), a provider of innovative, high-quality proprietary and patented precast concrete products and systems, today announced financial results for the third quarter ended September 30, 2026.

Third Quarter 2026 Summary (compared to prior-year third quarter)

Revenue of $22.8 million, up 6%, compared to $21.5 million

Gross profit of $6.8 million compared to $5.8 million; gross margin of 29.8% compared to 26.8%

Operating income of $4.0 million compared to $3.9 million

Net income of $3.0 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to $2.9 million or $0.54 per diluted share

Record backlog of approximately $72.4 million as of November 1, 2026, up 26% from the prior measurement and 32% year-over-year

Contract Announcements During and Subsequent to the End of the Third Quarter

$10 million for the I-81 project with the Virginia Department of Transportation

$2.2 million for Newport News, VA project used by U.S. Navy

$2.2 million for SlenderWall panel system for a new middle school in Stafford County, VA

"Our third quarter results showed continued growth across multiple fronts. Strong data center demand lifted utility sales, the ongoing barrier replacement cycle continued to support barrier sales, and special barrier projects drove higher rental revenue," said Ashley Smith, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of Smith-Midland. "Our backlog increased 26% sequentially and 32% year-over-year to an all-time high, reflecting several recent project awards, including the third largest contract in the history of the company. We remain focused on growing our backlog to $100 million within the next two years, primarily through our core precast concrete business, an expanded barrier rental fleet and the expansion of our Virginia and North Carolina production facilities. Overall, we are confident in the near- and longer-term outlook for our business and will continue to pursue opportunities to deliver long-term value to our shareholders," concluded Smith.

Third Quarter 2026 Results

Revenue for the third quarter of 2026 increased 6% to $22.8 million compared to $21.5 million in the third quarter of 2025. Product sales for the quarter were $10.5 million, compared to $11.9 million in the prior-year quarter. Service revenue, which includes barrier rentals, royalty income and shipping and installation, was $12.3 million compared to $9.5 million in the third quarter of 2025.

Gross profit increased $1.0 million to $6.8 million compared to $5.8 million in the prior-year quarter. Gross margin expanded 300 basis points to 29.8% from 26.8% in the prior-year quarter, and increased 660 basis points from 23.2% in the second quarter of 2026. The improvement was primarily due to higher-margin special barrier rental projects in the third quarter of 2026 that did not occur to the same degree in the prior-year quarter.

Operating income for the quarter was $4.0 million compared to $3.9 million in the prior-year quarter and $2.0 million in the second quarter of 2026. Net income for the third quarter was $3.0 million, or $0.56 per diluted share, compared to net income of $2.9 million, or $0.54 per diluted share, in the third quarter of 2025. Net income more than doubled from $1.4 million, or $0.26 per diluted share, in the second quarter of 2026.

Product Sales

Total product sales for the third quarter of 2026 were $10.5 million compared to $11.9 million in the prior-year quarter. Utility product sales were $2.7 million, a 134% increase compared to the prior-year quarter, reflecting strong demand in utility and infrastructure-related markets, including data centers. Miscellaneous wall and product sales totaled $2.3 million, relatively unchanged from the third quarter of 2025. Soundwall sales were $1.9 million compared to $2.8 million in the third quarter of 2025. Easi-Set and Easi-Span Building Sales were $1.8 million compared to $2.7 million in the prior-year quarter due to production timing. Barrier sales were $913,000 compared to $764,000, reflecting the continued replacement of barrier to comply with MASH TL-3 standards. The Company reported approximately $778,000 of SlenderWall and architectural panel sales in the third quarter of 2026, compared to $2.2 million in the third quarter of the prior year.

Service Revenue

Service revenue, which is comprised of royalty income, barrier rental revenue, and shipping and installation totaled $12.3 million in the third quarter of 2026 compared to $9.5 million in the prior-year quarter. Barrier rental revenue increased 117% to $7.1 million from $3.3 million in the third quarter of 2025, primarily due to special barrier projects in the third quarter of 2026 that did not occur at the same level in the prior year same quarter. There can be no assurance that such projects will recur in future periods. Shipping and installation revenue decreased 11% to $4.6 million compared to $5.2 million in the prior-year quarter. Royalty income was $612,000 compared to $1.1 million in the third quarter of last year.

Balance Sheet and Liquidity

As of September 30, 2026, Smith-Midland's cash totaled $8.5 million compared to $11.9 million at the end of fiscal 2025. Accounts receivable, net, including billed and unbilled balances, totaled $27.1 million, and notes payable, net of debt issuance costs, totaled approximately $4.0 million as of September 30, 2026. Capital spending totaled $4.3 million for the first nine months of 2026.

Macro Environment and Outlook

Smith-Midland's backlog was approximately $72.4 million as of November 1, 2026, compared to $54.8 million at approximately the same time in 2025 and $57.4 million at the previous measurement in the second quarter of 2026. The majority of the projects in backlog are expected to be produced within 12 months, with a portion extending several years. Product sales for the first nine months of 2026 declined approximately 3% to $33.5 million from $34.5 million in the same period of 2025. The Company expects utility sales activity to continue through the remainder of 2026 and trend higher than 2025 production levels, although no assurance can be given. The Company anticipates infrastructure funding to continue through state and local governments through the remainder of 2026 and beyond, although no assurance can be provided. Raw material costs increased slightly in the first nine months of 2026, and the Company anticipates slight further increases for the remainder of the year. The Company intends to continue investing in long-term strategic growth, including barrier production, manufacturing facilities and equipment.

About Smith-Midland

Smith-Midland develops, manufactures, licenses, rents, and sells a broad array of precast concrete products and systems for use primarily in the construction, transportation, and utility industries.

Smith-Midland Corporation has three manufacturing facilities in Midland, VA; Reidsville, NC; and Columbia, SC, and a J-J Hooks Safety Barrier rental firm, Concrete Safety Systems. Easi-Set Worldwide, a wholly owned subsidiary of Smith-Midland Corporation, licenses the production and sale of Easi-Set products, including J-J Hooks and SlenderWall, and provides diversification opportunities to the precast industry worldwide. For more information, please call (540) 439-3266 or visit www.smithmidland.com.

Forward-Looking Statements

This announcement contains forward-looking statements, which involve risks and uncertainties. The Company's actual results may differ significantly from those discussed in the forward-looking statements. Factors that might cause such a difference include, but are not limited to, product demand, the impact of competitive products and pricing, capacity and supply constraints or difficulties, the uncertainties arising from the policies of the government, the risk of less government spending on infrastructure than anticipated, inflationary factors including potential recession, our material weaknesses in internal controls, cyber security risks, general business and economic conditions, our high level of accounts receivables, the effect of the Company's accounting policies and other risks detailed in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10-K and other filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Company Contact:

Dominic L. Hunter

540-439-3266

investors@smithmidland.com

Investor Relations:

Steven Hooser or John Beisler

Three Part Advisors, LLC

214-872-2710

SOURCE: Smith-Midland

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/smith-midland-reports-third-quarter-2026-financial-results-1251389