Hope for Haiti, Inc.: Hope for Haiti Mourns the Passing of Founder JoAnne M. Kuehner

Visionary philanthropist leaves behind an extraordinary legacy of compassion, service, and more than 37 years of commitment to improving the lives of Haitian children and families.

NAPLES, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Hope for Haiti announces with profound sadness the passing of its founder, JoAnne M. Kuehner, whose extraordinary compassion, determination, and belief in the potential of others inspired the creation of an organization that has transformed countless lives across Haiti.

A beloved wife, mother, grandmother, and great-grandmother, JoAnne was a visionary philanthropist who believed deeply in the power of individuals to make a difference. Her commitment to the Haitian people began in 1989 during her first visit to Haiti, when a young girl asked if JoAnne would help pay her school tuition so she could continue her education. JoAnne immediately said yes. That simple act of kindness became the foundation of Hope for Haiti.

What began as one woman's desire to make a difference in the life of one young girl grew into an enduring commitment to improving the lives of Haitian children, families, and communities through education, healthcare, clean water, and economic opportunity.

Today, Hope for Haiti is a leading nonprofit organization working in southern Haiti, partnering with Haitian communities and local leaders to expand access to essential services, strengthen local institutions, and create opportunities for a better future.

"For many of us, JoAnne was much more than the founder of Hope for Haiti. She was an inspiration, a friend, and a constant reminder of what one person can accomplish when they lead with compassion, determination, and an unwavering belief in the potential of others," said Skyler Badenoch, Chief Executive Officer of Hope for Haiti. "JoAnne taught us that people give to people, and she often reminded us that if this work were easy, anyone would do it. These weren't just words to JoAnne. They were principles she lived by and lessons that will continue to guide us for generations to come."

Throughout her life, JoAnne maintained a steadfast belief that lasting change begins with people. Rather than imposing solutions, she placed her trust in Haitian leaders, educators, healthcare professionals, and communities, recognizing their ability to shape their own futures. This philosophy became a defining principle of Hope for Haiti and continues to guide the organization's work today.

Under the foundation she established, Hope for Haiti has grown from supporting a single student's education to advancing comprehensive programs that reach communities throughout southern Haiti. The organization now supports thousands of students, provides tens of thousands of medical consultations annually, expands access to clean water, and creates economic opportunities for Haitian families. Yet JoAnne's greatest legacy extends far beyond the organization's programs or accomplishments.

"JoAnne's greatest legacy is not simply the organization she built, but the people she inspired and the values she instilled in all of us who are honored to carry forward her vision," said Dr. Vladimir J. Mathieu, Chair of Hope for Haiti's Board of Directors. "She believed that every person has the capacity to make a difference, and she showed us what is possible when compassion is met with action. As we mourn her passing, we also recommit ourselves to the mission she started and to building a future in which Haitian children and families have the opportunities they deserve."

As Hope for Haiti looks to the future, JoAnne's vision remains central to its mission. The organization continues to expand its work in southern Haiti, including plans to develop a new Healthcare and Disaster Preparedness Campus in Les Cayes that will strengthen healthcare access and disaster resilience for generations to come.

Hope for Haiti's Board of Directors, leadership, staff, and partners extend their deepest condolences to JoAnne's family and all those whose lives were touched by her remarkable generosity and kindness.

While the organization mourns the loss of its founder, it also celebrates an extraordinary life dedicated to serving others and an enduring legacy that will continue to inspire hope for generations.

JoAnne's life is a powerful reminder that one person, guided by compassion and a willingness to act, can change the world. Her legacy lives on in every child educated, every patient cared for, every family supported, and every community empowered through the work she began.

About Hope For Haiti

With experience running poverty alleviation programs in Haiti since 1989, Hope for Haiti has emerged as one of the most trusted non-profit organizations working to improve the quality of life for the Haitian people, particularly women and children, in southern Haiti. The organization's team and network of partners provide people with better access to education, healthcare, clean water, and economic development opportunities. Hope for Haiti is a 4-star-rated charity by Charity Navigator and is a participant at the Platinum Level in the GuideStar Exchange , two leading independent evaluators recognizing the organization's transparency and careful stewardship of donor resources. Learn more at hopeforhaiti.com .

Media Contacts:

Skyler Badenoch

CEO, Hope for Haiti

Skyler@hopeforhaiti.com

Hope for Haiti Communications Department

(239) 434-7183 Ext. 817

press@hopeforhaiti.com

SOURCE: Hope for Haiti, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/government/hope-for-haiti-mourns-the-passing-of-founder-joanne-m.-kuehner-1250683