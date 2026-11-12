Bybit Stockholm Open Brings Sweden's Tennis Heritage to Center Court

PR Newswire

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2026

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Bybit EU, a MiCAR-licensed crypto-asset service provider headquartered in Vienna, is pleased to celebrate the inaugural Bybit Stockholm Open, taking place November 7 to 14 at the Royal Tennis Hall (Kungliga tennishallen) in Stockholm, Sweden. The ATP 250 tournament marks the first edition under the three-year title partnership and the restoration of the event's classic Stockholm Open name after three years competing as the Nordic Open.

On-Court Activations and Fan Engagement

The partnership extends well beyond naming rights. On-site activations transform the spectator experience at the Royal Tennis Hall. At the Bybit booth, fans can test their skills with Tennis Smash, an interactive tennis gaming experience, and take part in the Spin to Win lucky wheel for a chance to win branded merchandise, signed memorabilia and premium match tickets, subject to eligibility and availability.

Promoted through QR codes on the venue, Match Point Drop gives eligible fans the chance to step onto Centre Court for a live one-point challenge. A winner received a €1,000 prize on November 9. For the final designated session on November 14, 2026, two participants meeting the applicable promotion conditions will be randomly selected and play against each other, with the first participant to score a point receiving a €3,000 prize.

For invited guests, the partnership also offers invite-only experiences for distinguished guests of Bybit, including an exclusive tennis session with Swedish tennis greats Thomas Enqvist and Joachim "Pim Pim" Johansson, participation in official match coin tosses, and player meet-and-greets, including opportunities with Bybit ambassador Casper Ruud. Behind-the-scenes tours offer a closer look at tournament life, with access to areas such as the Players' Lounge, practice courts, player tunnel and media centre.

The Bybit Stockholm Open Card: A New Fan Favorite

Central to the tournament experience is the Bybit Card, a Mastercard debit card issued through Bybit EU that lets holders make everyday purchases directly from their Bybit account balance.

The Bybit Card now serves over four million holders globally. For the Bybit Stockholm Open, the Bybit cardholders enjoy three exclusive benefits:

15% cashback on tickets: Fans who purchase Bybit Stockholm Open tickets with the Bybit Card receive 15 percent cashback, up to €300 per user. Cashback is limited to the first 80 qualifying tickets and is paid in USDC or BTC, at the user's selection, to the Bybit EU Funding Account within four business days. 10% cashback on food and drinks at the venue: During tournament week (November 7-14), cardholders earn 10 percent back on food and beverages on-site, up to €10 per user, with no minimum spend. Cashback is subject to availability and is paid in USDC to the Bybit EU Funding Account within four business days.

Limited-edition Stockholm Open virtual card design: A co-branded card skin is available in the Bybit EU app.

Beyond tournament week, the Bybit Card offers 1% cashback on eligible spending, with no monthly cap. Eligible new cardholders can receive 100% cashback on eligible subscriptions, including Netflix, Spotify, and ChatGPT, in their first month, up to €50 in total. The Bybit Card has no application or annual fees; other fees, including exchange fees, may apply. Eligible users can complete the required ID and address check to apply for the Card. The Card can be used at merchants that accept Mastercard, subject to the applicable Card terms.

The Bybit Stockholm Open sits at the heart of a broader European strategy for Bybit EU. With its MiCAR authorization and an EMI licence secured from Austria's Financial Market Authority. Bybit EU is building a strong regulatory foundation as it expands its MiCAR-authorised crypto-asset services and supports access to everyday payment solutions across the European Economic Area, excluding Malta.

The Bybit Stockholm Open is an ATP 250 indoor hard-court tennis tournament held annually at the Royal Tennis Hall. The 2026 player field includes established players, rising stars and Swedish favourites.

To find out more about Bybit Stockholm Open, users may visit: Bybit Stockholm Open - Turn Your Points into Tennis Tickets

#BybitEU / #TheCryptoHub / #BybitStockholmOpen

About Bybit EU

Bybit EU GmbH is an Austrian Crypto-Asset Service Provider (CASP) authorized under the Markets in Crypto-Assets Regulation (MiCAR) in Austria. Bybit EU serves customers across the entire European Economic Area (EEA)-with the exception of Malta-via the bybit.eu platform.

Bybit EU GmbH is authorized to offer the following services:

custody and administration of crypto-assets on behalf of clients;

exchange of crypto-assets for funds;

exchange of crypto-assets for other crypto-assets;

placing of crypto-assets; and

transfer services for crypto-assets on behalf of clients.

Bybit EU GmbH is neither the operator of a trading platform for crypto-assets nor provides investment advice.

Media Contact: press@bybit.com

www.bybit.eu

Disclaimer: This press release is provided for informational purposes only and does not constitute investment advice or an offer to buy or sell digital assets. The products and services mentioned herein are subject to applicable laws and regulations in the relevant jurisdictions and may not be available in certain regions.

Bybit Card is issued by Harmoniie SAS, partnering with Moorwand Ltd, pursuant to a license by Mastercard International held by Moorwand Ltd. Harmoniie is authorised by the Autorité de Contrôle Prudentiel et de Résolution Banque de France.

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