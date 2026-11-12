BODYWELLE: Men's Health Matters: A Night of Wellness, Education & Connection

Community health initiative highlights the connections between metabolic function, nutrition, hormonal balance, and sexual health in men.

MIAMI BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / BODYWELLE , a physician-led longevity and functional medicine practice in Miami Beach, will host the Miami-Dade LGBTQ+ & Allied Chamber of Commerce (MDGLCC) Health & Wellness Council on Thursday, November 12, 2026, for a Men's Health Awareness Panel. The evening runs from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. at the practice's 1060 Alton Road location and combines a panel discussion with a networking social and education session in recognition of Men's Health Awareness Month.

The event is presented by the MDGLCC Health & Wellness Council and is open to the public. Chamber membership is not required to attend. Admission is $10 for Chamber members and $20 for future members, and space is limited.

Men's Health Awareness Panel brings expert insights, wellness education, and community connection to BODYWELLE.

An Evening Focused on Metabolic Health, Nutrition, Sexual Wellness

Men's Health Awareness Month is observed each November to draw attention to conditions that disproportionately affect men and to the tendency among men to postpone routine care. The Chamber's panel is organized around three areas where early attention changes outcomes: metabolic health, nutrition, and sexual health.

These subjects are connected at the level of physiology. Blood sugar regulation, body composition, hormone balance, and vascular function influence one another, and a change in one often appears first as a change in another. Erectile dysfunction, for example, can be an early signal of circulatory or metabolic disease rather than an isolated concern. Framing the discussion around these links gives attendees a practical way to understand what their own symptoms may be telling them.

The format brings health and wellness professionals together with community members for an exchange of knowledge rather than a lecture. Attendees are encouraged to ask questions, compare notes, and leave better informed about the steps available to them.

BODYWELLE as Host

BODYWELLE's role as the host venue reflects the practice's clinical focus. Founded by Alonso Martin, MD, the practice approaches men's health through diagnostics first, using hormone panels, metabolic and inflammatory markers, and biological age testing to identify what is driving a patient's symptoms before recommending treatment.

Dr. Martin's background aligns closely with the panel's subject matter. He began his career as a neuroscientist at UCLA studying antioxidants and lifespan, earned his medical degree at Michigan State University College of Human Medicine, and trained in family medicine at the University of California, Irvine Medical Center, where he managed obesity, diabetes, hypertension, and hormone disorders across a diverse patient population. That experience shaped a view of men's health in which metabolic, hormonal, and sexual function are evaluated together rather than in isolation. More on his training and clinical philosophy is available on the practice's About Us page .

"Most of the men I see have been putting off a conversation for years, whether it is about their blood sugar, their weight, or what is happening in the bedroom," said Dr. Martin. "These things are connected, and the body usually gives us early signals if we are paying attention. We opened our doors for this panel because it is easier to ask a question in a room where other people are asking the same thing."

How the Practice Approaches Men's Sexual Health

Sexual health is one of the areas men are least likely to raise with a physician, and one of the areas where the practice sees the clearest connection between symptoms and underlying health. At BODYWELLE, a men's sexual wellness consultation begins with a private review of symptoms, medical history, and current medications, followed by bloodwork or hormone testing when the picture calls for it.

Treatment is matched to mechanism. Oral medications such as sildenafil and tadalafil act on blood flow and are prescribed only after a full medical review. For men whose primary concern is desire rather than function, the practice offers PT-141, a melanocortin receptor agonist that acts on the brain centers involved in arousal, and oxytocin, prescribed in intranasal or sublingual form as part of a broader plan. When testing points to low testosterone or another hormonal cause, hormone optimization may be recommended alongside or instead of these options.

The practice's position is that these concerns are common, often treatable, and best addressed in a setting where the patient feels comfortable speaking plainly. The panel offers a public, low-pressure introduction to the same conversation.

Community Partners Behind the Evening

The Miami-Dade LGBTQ+ & Allied Chamber of Commerce, headquartered at 1130 Washington Avenue in Miami Beach, represents member businesses across real estate, legal, health, and professional services. Its Health & Wellness Council brings together member businesses, organizations, and individuals working to improve the health and well-being of the Chamber community, with an emphasis on education in well-being, mental health, illness prevention, and quality of life. Jackson Health System serves as the Council's 2026 sponsor. Updates from the Chamber are shared on its Instagram account .

BODYWELLE is an active member of the Miami Beach business community and regularly opens its space to educational and wellness programming. Recent gatherings, including a summer wellness evening at the Alton Road location and Dr. Martin's participation in the Miami Beach Chamber of Commerce's Business Beyond the Beach interview series on healthy aging, are documented on the practice's events page .

"Longevity is not something that happens in a clinic once a year," Dr. Martin said. "It is built on information people can actually use and on a community that makes it normal to take your health seriously. The Chamber's Health & Wellness Council does that work well, and BODYWELLE is glad to be part of it."

Event Details

When and Where

The Men's Health Awareness Panel takes place on Thursday, November 12, 2026, from 6:00 to 8:00 p.m. EST at BODYWELLE, 1060 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139. Registration is handled through the Chamber's event listing. Admission is $10 for Chamber members and $20 for future members. All are welcome.

Questions for the Practice

Individuals interested in learning more about BODYWELLE's men's health services ahead of or following the event can reach the practice through its contact page or by phone at (305) 877-5084. Telehealth appointments are available for patients who prefer a virtual first visit.

About BODYWELLE

BODYWELLE is a physician-led practice in Miami Beach, Florida, founded by Alonso Martin, MD, and focused on longevity, functional medicine, and physical performance. The practice combines specialty diagnostics, including hormone, metabolic, inflammatory, and biological age testing, with individualized treatment plans spanning hormone optimization, peptide therapy, medical weight management, IV therapy, sexual wellness, and non-surgical aesthetic care. All care is delivered under physician supervision with attention to measurable physiologic outcomes. The practice is located at 1060 Alton Road, Miami Beach, FL 33139.

Contact Information

Dr. Alonso Martin

BODYWELLE

info@alonsomartinmd.com

(305) 877-5084

SOURCE: BODYWELLE

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/mens-health-matters-a-night-of-wellness-education-and-connection-1250187