JRM Construction Management Revitalizes FIT's Haft Theater with Comprehensive Modernization

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / JRM Construction Management is proud to announce the completion of a modernization of the Haft Theater at the Fashion Institute of Technology (FIT) in New York City. The project reimagines the historic venue as a more advanced, flexible, and high-performing space while carefully preserving the character that has defined the theater for generations.

The comprehensive renovation included restoring the theater's wood stage, upgrading dressing rooms and bathrooms, and adding new acoustical door and window treatments built to enhance the performance environment. JRM also modernized the HVAC system, improving comfort and functionality for audiences.

A major focus of the project was the theater's technical infrastructure. JRM installed a new fire curtain, state-of-the-art audiovisual systems, upgraded theatrical rigging, and new theater lighting, giving FIT expanded capabilities to support a wide range of events.

"Modernizing a performance venue like the Haft Theater requires a careful balance between preserving what makes the space special and introducing the systems and technology needed for today's productions," said Cecil House, Vice President, Public Sector at JRM. "Our team was proud to help bring new life to this important FIT venue, delivering improvements that elevate the experience for performers and audiences."

The completed modernization brings FIT a revitalized venue that blends historic character with modern performance technology, creating a more versatile setting for students, faculty, performers, and the broader New York City community.

Contact Information:

Sunny Khan

Marketing Director, JRM Construction Management

sukhan@jrmcm.com

212-545-0500

SOURCE: JRM Construction Management

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/real-estate/jrm-construction-management-revitalizes-fits-haft-theater-with-comprehensive-modernizat-1250200