Grassi Expands Presence in the Greater Philadelphia Region with New Office

PHILADELPHIA, PA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Grassi, a leading independent, employee-owned advisory, tax and accounting firm, announced the opening of a new office in the Greater Philadelphia region, further expanding the firm's presence in the Northeast and strengthening its ability to serve clients locally and nationally.

Located at 1265 Drummers Lane, Wayne, Pennsylvania, the new office reflects Grassi's continued growth and commitment to supporting middle-market businesses, public companies, high-net-worth individuals and nonprofit organizations with personalized service, deep industry expertise and strategic advisory solutions.

For more than 45 years, Grassi has built its reputation by helping clients navigate complex financial and business challenges. The addition of a Philadelphia office extends that commitment to one of the nation's most dynamic business markets and provides clients with direct access to local advisors backed by the resources and capabilities of a national firm.

"Philadelphia represents an important market for Grassi and for many of our clients," said Louis C. Grassi, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Grassi. "As businesses continue to expand across state lines and face increasingly complex financial, tax and operational challenges, our goal is to be wherever our clients need us. This new office allows us to deepen relationships in the region while continuing to provide the responsiveness, accessibility and personalized guidance that have defined our firm for decades."

The Philadelphia office will provide access to Grassi's full suite of advisory, tax, accounting, audit and consulting services, including specialized expertise in construction, architecture and engineering, manufacturing and distribution, financial services, healthcare, real estate, nonprofit organizations, technology, private client services, transaction advisory and more.

As an employee-owned, independent firm, Grassi continues to invest strategically in talent, technology and geographic expansion while maintaining its commitment to personalized service and long-term client relationships. The Philadelphia office reflects Grassi's continued focus on building strong regional connections in key markets where clients live, work and grow.

The Philadelphia office further expands Grassi's presence in a key business market and enhances the firm's ability to support clients throughout the Northeast. By combining local insight with national resources, Grassi remains focused on helping clients navigate change, seize opportunities and achieve their long-term business objectives.

About Grassi

Grassi is a leading independent, employee-owned advisory, tax, and accounting firm serving middle-market businesses, public companies, high-net-worth individuals, and nonprofit organizations. Ranked the 52nd-largest accounting firm in the United States, Grassi is one of the few employee-owned ESOP firms of its size, delivering a high-touch, relationship-driven approach to client service. Grassi provides specialized services across key sectors, including construction, manufacturing and distribution, financial services, healthcare, nonprofit, real estate, architecture and engineering, and more. With 10 offices across the U.S. and global reach through PrimeGlobal, Grassi collaborates with clients to drive growth, manage complexity, and build lasting success. Learn more at www.grassiadvisors.com.

Contact:

Beth More

Chief Marketing Officer

bmore@grassiadvisors.com

SOURCE: Grassi

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/grassi-expands-presence-in-the-greater-philadelphia-region-with-1250501