Real Tested Inc.: Maui Wowie Strain Guide Reviews Hawaiian Origins and Historical Potency Data

Guide examines disputed lineage records and 190 historical flower tests reported under the Maui Wowie name

LAS VEGAS, NV / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Maui Wowie, also known as Maui Waui and Mowie Wowie, is a cannabis strain long associated with Hawaii. The Maui Wowie strain guide from Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., brings together source-attributed accounts of the strain's history, disputed lineage information and historical laboratory results reported under the Maui Wowie name.

The strain is commonly described as a classic sativa with roots in Hawaii, although its exact genetic background remains uncertain. Leafly describes Maui Wowie as a cross involving Hawaiian genetics and an unknown second parent, while Weedmaps places its emergence in Maui's outdoor cultivation scene during the 1970s.

Rather than presenting one origin account as conclusively established, the guide keeps those historical descriptions separate from laboratory observations.

Historical Lab Results Reported Under the Maui Wowie Name

The Maui Wowie lab test summary compiles 190 historical state laboratory tests of flower reported under the Maui Wowie name.

Across those records:

Median total THC: 18.18%

18.18% Middle 50% of results: 16.50%-19.65%

16.50%-19.65% CBD: only 1 of 180 tests reporting CBD reached 1% or more

These figures are historical, name-matched observations. They are not measurements of a current lot and should not be interpreted as predictions of the cannabinoid content, potency or genetics of any present Maui Wowie product.

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Hawaiian Origins and Disputed Genetics

Maui Wowie's association with Hawaii is well established in strain descriptions, but the available source accounts do not provide a single definitive genetic pedigree.

Leafly's account points to Hawaiian genetics combined with an unidentified second parent, while Weedmaps emphasizes the strain's connection to Maui and outdoor cultivation during the 1970s.

The guide presents those accounts as historical source descriptions rather than proof of the genetics of any plant currently sold under the Maui Wowie name.

Reported Effects Require Context

Leafly user reports commonly describe Maui Wowie experiences as energetic and uplifted.

Those reports reflect consumer experiences and do not predict how a particular person will respond to a specific product. Historical cannabinoid results likewise do not establish the effects of any current Maui Wowie flower.

The guide keeps reported effects, lineage records and laboratory measurements separate so that one type of evidence is not used to validate another.

Historical Records, Not Current Product Claims

The Maui Wowie guide is intended to show what has been documented under the strain name while making clear where the historical record remains incomplete.

The 18.18% median THC figure describes the historical samples included in the dataset. It does not mean every current Maui Wowie product will have the same potency or composition.

The full Maui Wowie strain guide is available at:

https://mauiwowiestrain.com/

Historical lab-data summary:

https://mauiwowiestrain.com/potency/

About Official Cannabis

Official Cannabis, a subsidiary of Real Tested Inc., is an independent strain guide network covering 50 cannabis strains. The network publishes source-attributed strain information alongside historical laboratory data and references shown on its pages.

Media Contact

Real Tested Inc.

Babu Kipkorir

Email: info@mauiwowiestrain.com

Phone: +1 (833) 365-5250

Las Vegas, Nevada, USA

Website: mauiwowiestrain.com

SOURCE: Real Tested Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/maui-wowie-strain-guide-reviews-hawaiian-origins-and-historical-1250688