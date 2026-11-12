NOBU ANNOUNCES PARTNERSHIP WITH INFRACORP TO BRING A NOBU HOTEL, RESTAURANT AND RESIDENCES TO BAHRAIN

NEW YORK, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Nobu has announced a partnership with Infracorp to develop a new Nobu destination at Marina Bay, Reef Island, marking the brand's entry into the Kingdom of Bahrain.

The partnership was formalized during a signing ceremony held at Infracorp's headquarters in Manama, in the presence of Her Excellency Ms. Fatima bint Jaffar Al Sairaifi, Minister of Tourism and Chairperson of the Bahrain Tourism and Exhibitions Authority (BTEA). The agreement was signed by Mr. Talal Al Mahroos, Chief Executive Officer of Infracorp, and Mr. Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive Officer of Nobu Hospitality.

Set along the waterfront at Marina Bay, the development will feature a Nobu hotel, signature Nobu restaurant, and Nobu-branded residences, bringing together hospitality, dining, and residential living in one destination. Spanning approximately 51,000 square meters of gross floor area (GFA), the project is expected to be developed over a three-year period.

The development will introduce Nobu's distinctive approach to hospitality to Bahrain, combining Japanese-inspired design, signature cuisine, and personalized service with the character of its waterfront setting. The project will further contribute to the Bahrain's growing luxury tourism and hospitality offering.

Her Excellency Ms. Fatima bint Jaffar Al Sairaifi, Minister of Tourism and Chairperson of BTEA, stated, "We welcome Nobu Hospitality's decision to enter the Bahraini market through its partnership with Infracorp. Cooperation between the Government and the private sector is central to Bahrain's Tourism Strategy. We work closely with Bahrain EDB and local developers to identify opportunities for leading international brands to establish a presence in the Kingdom. The planned Nobu destination at Marina Bay is an example of what that cooperation can achieve. It will broaden Bahrain's luxury hospitality and dining offering and strengthen the Kingdom's position as a regional tourism hub."

Mr. Talal Al Mahroos, Chief Executive Officer of Infracorp, said, "We are proud to partner with Nobu Hospitality on this important addition to Marina Bay. The partnership reflects our ambition to create distinctive destinations that bring together exceptional hospitality, design and waterfront living. Nobu's global reputation and unique approach to luxury make it a natural fit for Marina Bay, and we look forward to bringing this vision to life in Bahrain."

Mr. Trevor Horwell, Chief Executive Officer of Nobu Hospitality, commented, "Bahrain represents an exciting new chapter for Nobu as we continue to expand our presence in the Middle East. Our focus has always been on creating experiences that bring together exceptional cuisine, thoughtful design, and personalized service. With Infracorp, we have an opportunity to introduce this approach to a new market while embracing the local character and culture. We believe Bahrain has tremendous potential, and we're pleased to be a part of this evolving hospitality landscape."

The project reflects Bahrain's continued efforts to attract leading international hospitality brands and expand the Kingdom's tourism offering. The Bahrain Economic Development Board (Bahrain EDB) has supported engagement between Nobu Hospitality and Infracorp, connecting investors with opportunities and providing ongoing support as the project developed.

Bahrain's tourism sector continues to diversify, supported by investment in hospitality and mixed-use destinations, strong regional and international connectivity, and an expanding offering across leisure, culture, dining, and entertainment.

With its distinctive waterfront setting and growing hospitality landscape, Bahrain represents a natural addition to Nobu's expanding portfolio of hotels, restaurants, and residences. The Marina Bay development will bring the Nobu lifestyle to a new destination, offering guests and residents an experience shaped by thoughtful design, signature cuisine, and the Japanese spirit of hospitality.

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