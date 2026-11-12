Al Mouj Muscat Scores Triple Win at International and Arabian Property Awards 2026

Residential and commercial architecture recognised at the House of Lords, Palace of Westminster, London

MUSCAT, Oman, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Al Mouj Muscat has secured three honours at the International and Arabian Property Awards 2026, earning recognition for architectural excellence across its residential and commercial developments. Azura Beach Residences received two awards in the "Mixed-Use Architecture - Oman" and "Apartment/Condominium Development - Oman" categories, while Al Mouj Business Park was recognised for "Office Architecture - Oman."

The awards were presented at the House of Lords, Palace of Westminster, in London, as part of the International and Arabian Property Awards programme, which celebrates excellence in architecture, design and property development. Al Mouj Muscat's triple win reflects the strength of its integrated approach, bringing together distinctive residential environments and contemporary commercial spaces within a master-planned destination.

Azura Beach Residences' double win recognises architecture that capitalises on uninterrupted panoramic waterfront views, combining open-plan interiors with generous outdoor spaces to create a distinctive residential proposition. Al Mouj Business Park offers 39,000 sqm of Grade A office space designed to accommodate evolving workplace requirements and encourage collaboration within a growing business community. Both developments benefit from their integration into Al Mouj Muscat's wider destination, with access to established amenities and lifestyle offerings, including five hotels, a Greg Norman-designed 18-hole championship golf course and a marina.

Ahmed Al Massan, Acting CEO of Al Mouj Muscat, said: "Winning three awards across residential and commercial architecture is a strong endorsement of our approach to design. Architectural excellence goes beyond the quality of individual buildings; it is about how spaces function, connect and adapt to evolving expectations while contributing to the wider environment. At Al Mouj Muscat, we believe the true measure of great architecture lies in its ability to enhance how people live and work, strengthen the communities they are part of and create lasting value for the destination as a whole."

Stretching across more than six kilometres of coastline, Al Mouj Muscat has evolved over two decades into one of Oman's leading integrated lifestyle destinations, bringing together residential, hospitality, leisure and commercial offerings within a single master plan. Its continued evolution reflects a long-term approach to development that supports Muscat's appeal as a place to live, work and invest.

About Al Mouj Muscat

Life Inspired

Al Mouj Muscat is a destination without an equal. It has redefined urban living in the region with an impressive portfolio of oceanfront residential properties, luxury and authentic hospitality, elegant Business Parks, award-winning architecture and well-designed landscapes.

A warm and diverse community at the heart of Oman's capital, Al Mouj Muscat created a sense of belonging for 10,000 residents from 90 nationalities who now call it home. With a vibrant dining and retail district, residents and visitors alike are able to enjoy a wide range of culinary experiences in a lively oceanfront setting.

Al Mouj Muscat provides an exclusive lifestyle that urges families and individuals to live life to the fullest, do better, see more and live richer. For work or leisure, residents and visitors can stay, dine or relax at seven luxury hotels, including Kempinski and The St. Regis, experience boating in Oman's largest Marina, or awaken their sense of play at an 18-hole championship golf course that's listed in the world's top 100.

At Al Mouj Muscat, every moment spent, every opportunity explored, is life Inspired.

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