Sodexo SA: Sodexo appoints Belinda Oakley as Global Chief Executive Officer of Sodexo Live!

Sodexo today announced the appointment of Belinda Oakley as Global Chief Executive Officer of Sodexo Live!, effective December 17, 2026. She will report to Sodexo Group CEO Thierry Delaporte and join the Sodexo Global Executive Team.

Belinda Oakley's appointment follows the proposed appointment of Nathalie Bellon-Szabo as Chairwoman of Sodexo's Board of Directors, subject to the renewal of her mandate at the Annual Shareholders Meeting on December 16, 2026.

Since joining Sodexo in January 2023 as Chief Executive Officer for Sodexo Live! in North America, its largest market, Belinda has played a key role in developing the business and strengthening the company's leadership in hospitality, culinary excellence and live event experiences. Under her leadership, Sodexo Live! has established major partnerships with premier organizations, including the Florida Panthers at Amerant Bank Arena, the Seattle Mariners, and the Tennessee Titans' new Nissan Stadium, while expanding its footprint across major convention centers and cultural destinations.

Belinda brings 25 years of experience across contract food service and franchised restaurants in the United States, the United Kingdom and Australia, including eight years with Compass Group, where she served for five years as CEO of Chartwells School Dining Services.

Belinda will retain her current role as CEO of Sodexo Live! North America alongside her global responsibilities.

Thierry Delaporte, Sodexo Group Chief Executive Officer, said: Belinda is an outstanding leader who combines strategic vision, commercial strength, operational excellence, and a deep commitment to people. Her solid experience in the North American market, a global benchmark for sports, entertainment and hospitality, is complemented by her international leadership background. Together these qualities will be a tremendous asset in further strengthening our Sodexo Live! position globally. I also want tothank Nathalie Bellon-Szabo for serving as Global CEO of Sodexo Live! which has become a key growth engine for Sodexo in just a few years."

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the leader in Food and Services, shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. With its services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good et DJSI indices.







Key figures

24 billion euros Fiscal 2026 consolidated revenues 443,000 employees as at August 31, 2026 #1 France-based private employer worldwide 43 countries 80 million consumers served daily 8.3 billion euro in market capitalization

(as October 22, 2026)

About Belinda Oakley

Belinda Oakley has been Chief Executive Officer of Sodexo Live! North America, its largest market, since January 2023, leading 15,000 team members across 130 venues in the United States and Canada. Under her leadership, Sodexo Live! has secured landmark renewals like the 25-year Seattle Mariners extension alongside major new wins with the Florida Panthers and the Tennessee Titans' new Nissan Stadium, while delivering premier hospitality operations at Super Bowl LIX, Formula 1 Grand Prix and FIFA World Cup matches.

Belinda began her career in Australia in franchised retail food brands before moving to the United Kingdom in 2007, where she led Benugo's Corporate Services business. In 2011, she relocated to the United States and later joined Compass Group, where she spent eight years. She held several executive positions at Chartwells Higher Education before being appointed CEO of Chartwells K12 School Dining, which she led for five years.

Across her 25-year career, Belinda has built a strong track record in growth, business transformation and developing high-performing, people-focused organizations.

Belinda holds an Executive MBA from the Daniels College of Business at the University of Denver, where she also serves as an Adjunct Faculty member for the Executive MBA program. She resides in the United States.

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