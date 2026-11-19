Sodexo has established its Culinary Innovation Council, bringing together renowned chefs and culinary expertise from Sodexo and Maison Lenôtre. As part of the Shift & Grow 2030 strategy, the Council aims to enhance everyday dining experiences by turning culinary inspiration into concrete solutions and offerings tailored to consumer expectations and client needs. Its mission will include developing new recipes and concepts, while fostering the sharing of culinary expertise across Sodexo's community of chefs.

A collective bringing together internationally recognized culinary leaders

The Culinary Innovation Council members include Pascal Barbot, a French a chef who has earned 3 Michelin stars and is renowned for his ingredient-driven cuisine and international influences; Gabriel Kreuther, a French chef based in New York, whose cuisine combines Alsatian influences, contemporary inspiration and cutting-edge techniques; Jessie Sommarström, a Swedish chef recognized for championing sustainable and plant-based cuisine; and Lloyd Mann, Sodexo's Vice President Culinary and Global Executive Chef. The Council is further enriched by the expertise of the chefs of Maison Lenôtre and supported by École Lenôtre, a center of excellence dedicated to culinary innovation, experimentation, and training. Among these chefs is Pascal Kamin, laureate of the 28th "Un des Meilleurs Ouvriers de France" competition (Charcutier - Catering Products category), who will contribute to selected initiatives.

An international council to experiment, innovate and share expertise

Through workshops focused on exploration and experimentation, members of the Culinary Innovation Council explore food trends, culinary influences, ingredients, flavor combinations and preparation techniques. The objective is to generate new ideas for recipes, concepts and culinary experiences, as well as exclusive signature dishes that can be adapted to the different client environments in which Sodexo operates.

Knowledge sharing is at the heart of this approach. Through masterclasses, hands-on workshops and collaborative projects, the partner chefs share their expertise, culinary techniques and methods with Sodexo's culinary teams. These exchanges contribute to developing the teams' skills and enriching the Group's offerings.

Won Park Costof, Sodexo Global Chief Marketing Officer: The expertise and creativity of renowned chefs are a tremendous source of inspiration. Our ambition is to turn this inspiration into tangible results for our clients. With this Culinary Innovation Council, we want to build bridges between different culinary worlds, help our teams develop their skills, and bring new ideas to everyday dining to further enhance the experience of our consumers. This Council reflects our commitment to continuous improvement by fostering a culture of learning, experimentation, and collaboration, empowering our culinary teams to excel every day."



Pascal Barbot already led two masterclasses in London for chefs from The Good Eating Company, focusing on plant-forward cuisine and Asian influences in Western cuisine. In Stockholm, during a session co-designed with Jessie Sommarström, he shared with Sodexo chefs his approach to French cuisine, drawing on influences from around the world while placing particular emphasis on ingredients and their producers. The session also explored how these inspirations could be incorporated into everyday dining. He also took part in an exclusive dinner in London for clients of The Good Eating Company, exploring the themes of "blue food" and "whole ingredient", with a strong focus on micro-seasonality and British terroir. In September, a first collective workshop at École Lenôtre brought together Council members to explore Korean cuisine, its ingredients and techniques, particularly fermentation, marinades and barbecue cooking.

From inspiration to offerings tailored to clients and consumers' needs

To turn inspiration into practical applications, ideas emerging from the Culinary Innovation Council will be further developed with Sodexo's culinary, marketing, innovation and procurement teams, in collaboration with operational teams in each country. The recipes, concepts and practices developed through this process will be adapted to consumer expectations and the operational realities of everyday dining. The most promising proposals may be tested on Sodexo's clients' sites, adapted and progressively rolled out at scale across different markets.

In 2027, the Culinary Innovation Council will focus its work on Korean cuisine, its ingredients, techniques and culinary influences, and explore how they can inspire new recipes and experiences for everyday dining.

About Sodexo

Founded in Marseille in 1966 by Pierre Bellon, Sodexo is the leader in Food and Services, shaping better everyday experiences at every moment in life: work, heal, learn and play. The Group stands out for its independence, its founding family shareholding and its responsible business model. With its services, Sodexo meets all the challenges of everyday life with a dual goal: to improve the quality of life of our employees and those we serve, and contribute to the economic, social and environmental progress in the communities where we operate. Our purpose is to create a better everyday for everyone to build a better life for all. Sodexo is included in the CAC Next 20, CAC SBT 1.5, FTSE 4 Good et DJSI indices.



Key figures

24 billion euros Fiscal 2026 consolidated revenues 443,000 employees as at August 31, 2026 #1 France-based private employer worldwide 43 countries 80 million consumers served daily 8.3 billion euro in market capitalization

(as October 22, 2026)

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