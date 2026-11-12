London-based AI agency designs and installs tailored automation for accountancy, legal and healthcare practices - taking routine administration off the team's desks and making sure new enquiries are answered, and followed up.

London, United Kingdom--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Statusai today announced the launch of its AI solutions and consultancy service for professional practices. The agency designs, builds and integrates AI systems that take on routine administration, client enquiries, document handling and day-to-day workflows - work that until now has absorbed hours of skilled staff time every week. The same systems are designed to help practices grow, by responding to new enquiries quickly and keeping prospective clients engaged.

For most professional practices, the biggest drain on capacity is not the client work itself but everything around it: answering the same enquiries, chasing and processing documents, re-keying information between systems, and compiling reports. It is repetitive, it is hard to hire for, and it pulls qualified people away from the work clients actually pay for. Statusai is built to remove that drag, connecting AI to a practice's existing systems so routine tasks run in the background while the team stays focused on its expertise.

The growth side matters as much as the time saved. In many practices, new business is lost not for lack of demand but because enquiries arrive out of hours, wait days for a reply, or are never followed up. Statusai's AI assistants and client communication systems are designed to answer enquiries promptly, keep follow-up consistent and hand qualified prospects to the team - so the capacity freed from admin can go into serving more clients.

"AI should give professionals more room to do what only they can. Most practices do not need another piece of software to learn. They need the routine work taken off their desks, in a way that fits how they already operate. That is what we build."

- Abdullah Hassan, founder of Statusai

Where Statusai differs from the wave of off-the-shelf AI tools, the company says, is its consultancy-first approach. Every engagement follows four stages - Understand, Identify, Develop, and Implement & Optimise - beginning with the practice's own people and processes rather than a pre-packaged product. Solutions are scoped clearly, with agreed review points, and are piloted and supported with staff training before any wider rollout. Testing, exception handling and human oversight are built into the design. For firms in regulated, trust-based sectors that are wary of handing work to a black box, that foundation is the point.

Statusai's services cover both sides of a practice: the front end, where new clients are won, and the back end, where the work gets done.

Front end

Client acquisition - capturing new enquiries, responding promptly and following up

- capturing new enquiries, responding promptly and following up Client communication - improving enquiry management and engagement

- improving enquiry management and engagement AI assistants - handling routine enquiries and responses

Back end: automating operations with AI agents

Intelligent administration - reducing repetitive tasks and saving time

- reducing repetitive tasks and saving time Workflow automation - connecting systems and simplifying operations

- connecting systems and simplifying operations Document processing - simplifying documentation and information handling

- simplifying documentation and information handling AI integration - connecting AI agents with a practice's existing systems

"The goal is not to replace skilled people - it is to stop wasting them on admin and to stop losing the business that is already knocking on the door. We want any practice, from a small local firm to a growing multi-office business, to have AI working quietly behind the scenes, saving time and bringing in more work. Clarity before complexity - that is how we approach every project."

- Abdullah Hassan, founder of Statusai

Statusai is now taking consultations with professional practices across the UK. More information is available at statusai.co.uk.

ABOUT STATUSAI

Statusai is a UK-based AI solutions and consultancy agency specialising in intelligent automation, tailored AI solutions and seamless technology integration for professional practices, including accountancy, legal and healthcare firms. Founded by Abdullah Hassan, the company designs its systems around each client's people and processes, with human oversight built in, to help practices cut administration and grow. Statusai is based in London. Learn more at statusai.co.uk.

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