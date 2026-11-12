/C O R R E C T I O N - Gcore/

In the news release, Gcore and TengriAI to explore 100 MW AI data center in Kazakhstan, issued 12-Nov-2026 by Gcore over PR Newswire, we are advised by the company that the TengriAI hyperlink in the last sentence requires updating. The complete, corrected release follows:

Gcore and TengriAI to explore 100 MW AI data center in Kazakhstan

Phased project would give Central Asia large-scale GPU capacity run in the region

LUXEMBOURG and ASTANA, Kazakhstan, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Gcore and TengriAI have signed a Memorandum of Understanding to explore a GPU data center in Kazakhstan with a target capacity of up to 100 MW, phased between 2027 and 2029.

Central Asia has little domestic AI compute, so organizations depend on capacity in Europe, the Gulf or East Asia, often outside regulatory jurisdiction.

"Every market we work in is asking the same question: how do we run AI on our own terms?" says Andre Reitenbach, CEO of Gcore. "The project would put large-scale GPU infrastructure in the country, operated from the country, for customers across the region."

Under the MoU, TengriAI would handle land, power, permitting and construction. Gcore would provide the AI cloud stack, operations and customer demand. The platform is the one Gcore runs in its own GPU clouds as an NVIDIA Preferred Cloud Partner. Customers could meter, bill and resell capacity, or run isolated workloads that never leave the facility.

"Our goal is to make Kazakhstan a leading AI token hub in Central Asia," said Nurassyl Medeu, General Director of TengriAI. "Gcore operates GPU clouds at scale and has done this with telecom operators."

Gcore is one of few Europe-headquartered companies that operates its own GPU clouds, owns the global network and secures every deployment. "Software vendors have never operated a platform. Hyperscalers will not hand over the keys. We do both," said Reitenbach.

Kazakhstan offers competitively priced energy, available land, lower cooling costs and a government that treats AI infrastructure as a national priority. Its location and the Astana International Financial Centre's common-law framework make it a natural base for neighboring markets.

Read more about Gcore here. Find out more about TengriAI here.

Press Contact

Daniel Hoelzer

Global Lead of PR & Communications

daniel.hoelzer@gcore.com

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