The Pure Essentials Officially Launches Non-Toxic Candle and Fragrance Oil Brand

The women-owned, faith-based company hand-pours small-batch candles and perfume oils, with a portion of every purchase supporting the nonprofit Seeds to Hope

POMPANO BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / The Pure Essentials, a women-owned, faith-based candle and fragrance oil company, today announced its official launch, introducing a line of hand-poured, non-toxic candles and wearable perfume oils to customers across the U.S. Produced in small batches in Pompano Beach, Florida, each product carries a scripture verse on its label and reflects the company's foundation in Proverbs 31.

The Pure Essentials' candles are formulated with a soy-wax blend, lead- and zinc-free 100% wood wicks, and phthalate-free fragrance oils for a 45- to 50-hour burn time, and the company excludes paraffin, parabens, formaldehyde, and mineral oil across its product line. The launch collection includes featured scents Pure Love, Cashmere, Pure Serenity, Gentleman, and Oud Wood, with notes such as coconut, lavender, and musk. Shoppers looking for clean, hand-poured candles can explore the non-toxic candle collection from The Pure Essentials.

Perfume oils in the Pure Love and Gentleman scents are formulated for wear on the skin, with a base of jojoba and sweet almond oils. All colorants are cosmetic-grade, and the fragrance formulas are vegan and cruelty-free. A gift set combines a candle with the perfume oil of the same scent, and the product line maintains a 5.0 average customer rating.

The company traces its origins to founder Adriana's upbringing in a modest New York household, where store-bought scented candles were out of reach. She made her own as a child, blending spices from the family pantry, and later developed that early craft into a full line of candles and perfume oils.

"Being an entrepreneur is one of the hardest things I've ever done," said Adriana, founder of The Pure Essentials. "I started with no resources, no roadmap, and more questions than answers. But I had faith, and faith turned out to be enough to take the next step."

Proverbs 31, a passage describing a woman who produces and sells goods of her own making, serves as the framework for the women-owned business. The company offers a complimentary Bible with any order on request and sends a weekly devotional to email subscribers.

A portion of every purchase supports Seeds to Hope, a nonprofit Adriana established before the candle company existed. Grounded in faith and biblical principles of entrepreneurship, Seeds to Hope provides resources, encouragement, and investment to founders who started out without support. Purchases also benefit partner organizations Amigos for Kids, a Miami nonprofit dedicated to preventing child abuse and neglect; God's Love We Deliver, which prepares and delivers medically tailored meals to New Yorkers living with serious illness; and Impact Others.

Alongside the launch, the company offers the Sanctuary Club, a monthly subscription at $48 and $72 tiers, with 100% of subscription proceeds donated to Seeds to Hope. The Pure Essentials is also planning its first wellness retreat for summer 2027. The full collection is available at thepureessentials.com .

About The Pure Essentials

The Pure Essentials is a women-owned, faith-based candle and fragrance oil company based in Pompano Beach, Florida. The company hand-pours non-toxic candles and wearable fragrance oils in small batches using a soy-wax blend, wood wicks, and phthalate-free fragrance oils. Learn more at https://thepureessentials.com/ .

CONTACT:

Adriana Gonzalez

info@thepureessentials.com

SOURCE: The Pure Essentials

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/consumer-and-retail-products/the-pure-essentials-officially-launches-non-toxic-candle-and-fragrance-1250708