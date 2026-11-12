Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Granite Market to Hit USD 24.03 Billion by 2031 with Asia-Pacific Accounting for 48.7% of the Market Revenue, Says Mordor Intelligence

Granite Market to Hit USD 24.03 Billion by 2031 with Asia-Pacific Accounting for 48.7% of the Market Revenue, Says Mordor Intelligence
HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the granite industry size is expected to expand from USD 18.94 billion in 2025 to USD 19.52 billion in 2026, reaching USD 24.03 billion by 2031 at a 4.25% CAGR during 2026-2031. Market growth is supported by continued demand for granite across residential, commercial, infrastructure, and monumental projects, where durability, heat resistance, UV stability, and long service life are valued. Buyers are also placing greater emphasis on consistent quality, precise fabrication, surface finishing, traceability, and dependable supply. Meanwhile, rising transportation expenses and trade restrictions are affecting sourcing patterns, particularly for processors that rely on imported materials. These factors are encouraging suppliers to strengthen local sourcing and processing capabilities while offering products suited to specific project requirements.
Global Granite Market Growth Drivers
Growing Demand from Commercial and Infrastructure Projects
Granite continues to find strong demand in commercial and infrastructure projects because of its durability, long service life, and ability to withstand heavy use. It is widely used for flooring, cladding, paving, entrances, public buildings, transport facilities, and commercial interiors. Growing project requirements for consistent quality, customized finishes, timely delivery, and reliable installation are also creating opportunities for organized granite processors and suppliers.
Rising Demand from Residential Renovation and Kitchen Remodeling
Granite is gaining demand for residential renovation projects, particularly for premium kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, and outdoor spaces. Homeowners often prefer granite for its durability, heat resistance, long service life, and natural appearance. Growing interest in high-quality finishes and long-lasting surfaces is supporting its use in renovation projects where buyers value both aesthetics and performance.
Preference for Durable and Low-Maintenance Natural Surfaces
Granite remains attractive for applications that require durable, long-lasting surfaces with minimal maintenance. Its resistance to moisture, heat, and regular wear makes it suitable for kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, and other high-use areas. Growing attention to material safety and responsible processing is also encouraging suppliers to adopt better waste-management and fabrication practices. As buyers increasingly consider durability, maintenance needs, and material performance together, granite continues to offer a practical natural-stone option.
Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says, "Mordor Intelligence combines reported market developments with a consistent research framework to present a clear view of granite demand, competitive conditions, and growth patterns. This supports business decisions with structured, comparable insights that can be assessed against available market evidence."
Granite Market Share by Region
Europe continues to support demand for granite in renovation, heritage projects, processing, distribution, and design-led applications. Local processors add value through accurate cutting, finishing, material selection, and customized sampling. Growing focus on traceability and sustainable sourcing is also encouraging suppliers to maintain clear records across the supply chain and provide consistent product information.
Asia-Pacific remains a major region for the granite market, supported by strong production, processing, domestic consumption, and export activity. India is an important supplier of processed stone, while China has significant demand from residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects. Established processing clusters, port connectivity, and access to quarrying areas support regional trade. Meanwhile, growing environmental requirements are encouraging Indian processors to improve waste management, material recovery, and responsible production practices.
The Middle East and Africa offer growing opportunities for granite suppliers, supported by hospitality, luxury residential, commercial, and public infrastructure projects where natural stone adds visual appeal and durability. North America continues to benefit from renovation activity and established fabricator networks, while demand across South America is supported by urban development, tourism, and construction projects. In these regions, suppliers need to manage logistics, lead times, material availability, and local installation requirements to serve projects effectively.
Major Segments Highlighted in the Granite Market Report
By Product Type
- Granite Slabs
- Granite Tiles
- Other
By Application
- Flooring
- Countertops
- Wall Cladding and Facades
- Monuments and Memorials
- Other Granite Applications (sculptures and decorative items, paving and hardscaping, etc.)
By Construction Type
- New Construction
- Renovation and Replacement
By End User
- Residential
- Commercial
- Hospitality
- Retail and Offices
- Healthcare and Education
- Institutional and Infrastructure
- Other Commercial End Users
By Distribution Channel
- B2B/Direct Sales from Manufacturers to Real Estate Developers or Contractors
- B2C/Indirect through Retailers and Distributors
- Modern Retail (home centers, specialty flooring stores, online, etc.)
- Traditional Retail
By Geography
- North America
- Canada
- United States
- Mexico
- South America
- Brazil
- Peru
- Chile
- Argentina
- Rest of South America
- Europe
- United Kingdom
- Germany
- France
- Spain
- Italy
- BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)
- NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden)
- Rest of Europe
- Asia-Pacific
- India
- China
- Japan
- Australia
- South Korea
- Southeast Asia
- Rest of Asia-Pacific
- Middle East and Africa
- United Arab Emirates
- Saudi Arabia
- South Africa
- Nigeria
- Rest of Middle East & Africa
Access This Report in Japanese: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/ja/industry-reports/granite-market?utm_source=prnewswire
Overview - Granite Industry
Study Period
2020 - 2031
Market Size in 2026
USD 19.52 Billion
Market Size Forecast 2031
USD 24.03 Billion
Industry Expansion
Growing at a CAGR of 4.25% during 2026-2031
Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031
Middle East and Africa projected to record the fastest growth rate
Segments Covered
By Product Type, By Application, By Construction Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel and By Geography
Regions Covered
North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Customization Scope
Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.
Key Players Covered in the Global Granite Industry
- Levantina y Asociados de Minerales S.A.
- Polycor Inc.
- Coldspring
- Antolini Luigi & C. S.p.A.
- Pokarna Limited
- Aro Granite Industries Ltd.
- Margraf S.p.A.
- Dakota Granite Company
- Swenson Granite Company
- Kangli Stone Group
- R.E.D. Graniti S.p.A.
- Mumal Marbles Pvt. Ltd.
- Xiamen Xinze Stone
- Asian Granito India Ltd.
- Dimpomar, Rochas Portuguesas, Lda
- Marcolini Marmi S.p.A.
- Varmora Granito
- Aracem Granites
- Margo Granite
- Sims-Lohman, Inc.
Get in-depth industry insights on the granite market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/granite-market?utm_source=prnewswire
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