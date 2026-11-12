Mordor Intelligence Private Limited: Granite Market to Hit USD 24.03 Billion by 2031 with Asia-Pacific Accounting for 48.7% of the Market Revenue, Says Mordor Intelligence

Granite Market to Hit USD 24.03 Billion by 2031 with Asia-Pacific Accounting for 48.7% of the Market Revenue, Says Mordor Intelligence

HYDERABAD, India, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- According to Mordor Intelligence, the granite industry size is expected to expand from USD 18.94 billion in 2025 to USD 19.52 billion in 2026, reaching USD 24.03 billion by 2031 at a 4.25% CAGR during 2026-2031. Market growth is supported by continued demand for granite across residential, commercial, infrastructure, and monumental projects, where durability, heat resistance, UV stability, and long service life are valued. Buyers are also placing greater emphasis on consistent quality, precise fabrication, surface finishing, traceability, and dependable supply. Meanwhile, rising transportation expenses and trade restrictions are affecting sourcing patterns, particularly for processors that rely on imported materials. These factors are encouraging suppliers to strengthen local sourcing and processing capabilities while offering products suited to specific project requirements.

Global Granite Market Growth Drivers

Growing Demand from Commercial and Infrastructure Projects

Granite continues to find strong demand in commercial and infrastructure projects because of its durability, long service life, and ability to withstand heavy use. It is widely used for flooring, cladding, paving, entrances, public buildings, transport facilities, and commercial interiors. Growing project requirements for consistent quality, customized finishes, timely delivery, and reliable installation are also creating opportunities for organized granite processors and suppliers.

Rising Demand from Residential Renovation and Kitchen Remodeling

Granite is gaining demand for residential renovation projects, particularly for premium kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, and outdoor spaces. Homeowners often prefer granite for its durability, heat resistance, long service life, and natural appearance. Growing interest in high-quality finishes and long-lasting surfaces is supporting its use in renovation projects where buyers value both aesthetics and performance.

Preference for Durable and Low-Maintenance Natural Surfaces

Granite remains attractive for applications that require durable, long-lasting surfaces with minimal maintenance. Its resistance to moisture, heat, and regular wear makes it suitable for kitchens, bathrooms, flooring, and other high-use areas. Growing attention to material safety and responsible processing is also encouraging suppliers to adopt better waste-management and fabrication practices. As buyers increasingly consider durability, maintenance needs, and material performance together, granite continues to offer a practical natural-stone option.

Jayveer V, Senior Research Manager, Mordor Intelligence says, "Mordor Intelligence combines reported market developments with a consistent research framework to present a clear view of granite demand, competitive conditions, and growth patterns. This supports business decisions with structured, comparable insights that can be assessed against available market evidence."

Granite Market Share by Region

Europe continues to support demand for granite in renovation, heritage projects, processing, distribution, and design-led applications. Local processors add value through accurate cutting, finishing, material selection, and customized sampling. Growing focus on traceability and sustainable sourcing is also encouraging suppliers to maintain clear records across the supply chain and provide consistent product information.

Asia-Pacific remains a major region for the granite market, supported by strong production, processing, domestic consumption, and export activity. India is an important supplier of processed stone, while China has significant demand from residential, commercial, and infrastructure projects. Established processing clusters, port connectivity, and access to quarrying areas support regional trade. Meanwhile, growing environmental requirements are encouraging Indian processors to improve waste management, material recovery, and responsible production practices.

The Middle East and Africa offer growing opportunities for granite suppliers, supported by hospitality, luxury residential, commercial, and public infrastructure projects where natural stone adds visual appeal and durability. North America continues to benefit from renovation activity and established fabricator networks, while demand across South America is supported by urban development, tourism, and construction projects. In these regions, suppliers need to manage logistics, lead times, material availability, and local installation requirements to serve projects effectively.

Major Segments Highlighted in the Granite Market Report

By Product Type

Granite Slabs

Granite Tiles

Other

By Application

Flooring

Countertops

Wall Cladding and Facades

Monuments and Memorials

Other Granite Applications (sculptures and decorative items, paving and hardscaping, etc.)

By Construction Type

New Construction

Renovation and Replacement

By End User

Residential

Commercial Hospitality Retail and Offices Healthcare and Education Institutional and Infrastructure Other Commercial End Users



By Distribution Channel

B2B/Direct Sales from Manufacturers to Real Estate Developers or Contractors

B2C/Indirect through Retailers and Distributors Modern Retail (home centers, specialty flooring stores, online, etc.) Traditional Retail



By Geography

North America Canada United States Mexico

South America Brazil Peru Chile Argentina Rest of South America

Europe United Kingdom Germany France Spain Italy BENELUX (Belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg) NORDICS (Denmark, Finland, Iceland, Norway, Sweden) Rest of Europe

Asia-Pacific India China Japan Australia South Korea Southeast Asia Rest of Asia-Pacific

Middle East and Africa United Arab Emirates Saudi Arabia South Africa Nigeria Rest of Middle East & Africa





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Overview - Granite Industry

Study Period 2020 - 2031 Market Size in 2026 USD 19.52 Billion Market Size Forecast 2031 USD 24.03 Billion Industry Expansion Growing at a CAGR of 4.25% during 2026-2031 Fastest Growing Market for 2026-2031 Middle East and Africa projected to record the fastest growth rate Segments Covered By Product Type, By Application, By Construction Type, By End User, By Distribution Channel and By Geography Regions Covered North America, Europe, Asia-Pacific, South America, and Middle East and Africa Customization Scope Choose tailored purchase options designed to align precisely with your research requirements.

Key Players Covered in the Global Granite Industry

Levantina y Asociados de Minerales S.A.

Polycor Inc.

Coldspring

Antolini Luigi & C. S.p.A.

Pokarna Limited

Aro Granite Industries Ltd.

Margraf S.p.A.

Dakota Granite Company

Swenson Granite Company

Kangli Stone Group

R.E.D. Graniti S.p.A.

Mumal Marbles Pvt. Ltd.

Xiamen Xinze Stone

Asian Granito India Ltd.

Dimpomar, Rochas Portuguesas, Lda

Marcolini Marmi S.p.A.

Varmora Granito

Aracem Granites

Margo Granite

Sims-Lohman, Inc.



Get in-depth industry insights on the granite market research report: https://www.mordorintelligence.com/industry-reports/granite-market?utm_source=prnewswire

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