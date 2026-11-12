Dayton T. Brown, Inc. Celebrates Huntsville Test & Qualification Center Opening with Support from Congressional Leaders

TONEY, AL / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB), a U.S.-owned provider of independent testing and engineering, technical services, and mission systems support is celebrating the successful opening of its Huntsville Test & Qualification Center following a ribbon-cutting ceremony on October 22. The event brought together DTB leadership, federal and local officials, industry partners, and invited guests to mark a significant investment in the company's expanding presence in North Alabama.

Ribbon cutting ceremony for new facility expanding independent testing capabilities in North Alabama and advancing DTB's long-term growth strategy

The ceremony featured remarks from U.S. Representatives Dale Strong and Robert Aderholt, who joined DTB leadership and other distinguished guests in recognizing the importance of continued investment in the region's aerospace and defense industries.

The new 104,000-square-foot facility, located in Toney, Alabama, strengthens DTB's ability to deliver independent testing and qualification services closer to customers across the Southeast. Its initial capabilities include proof, burst, X-ray, and structural testing, supporting the needs of aerospace, defense, propulsion, and related industries.

"Opening our Huntsville Test & Qualification Center represents an important milestone in DTB's growth strategy," said Jim Kelly, President of Dayton T. Brown, Inc. "We are investing in the people, facilities, and capabilities needed to support our customers as their programs evolve. Our plans for Huntsville extend well beyond this initial investment. Over time, we intend to bring more of DTB's capabilities to the region, giving customers greater access to the independent testing, engineering, and technical support they need."

Federal Leaders Recognize the Importance of Regional Investment

The participation of Representatives Strong and Aderholt underscored the importance of the Huntsville region to the nation's aerospace, defense, and national security communities.

"North Alabama continues to play a critical role in our nation's aerospace and defense industries. Investments like Dayton T. Brown, Inc.'s new Huntsville Test & Qualification Center strengthen the region's industrial capabilities and help ensure that companies supporting our national security missions have access to the testing and engineering resources they need. We welcome DTB's investment and look forward to seeing its continued growth in our community."

- U.S. Representative Dale Strong

"Alabama has built a strong reputation for supporting the aerospace and defense industries, and investments in advanced testing and qualification capabilities help reinforce that position. Dayton T. Brown, Inc.'s new Huntsville facility represents a meaningful commitment to the region and its role in supporting critical programs. I congratulate DTB on this milestone and look forward to the opportunities this investment brings to North Alabama."

- U.S. Representative Robert Aderholt

Building for the Future in Huntsville

DTB's Huntsville expansion reflects a broader strategy to bring its established testing and engineering expertise closer to customers operating across the Southeast. The facility's location provides access to a robust aerospace and defense ecosystem, including Redstone Arsenal and numerous government, defense, and technology organizations in the region.

The opening marks the beginning of a longer-term growth initiative for DTB in North Alabama. As customer requirements and program needs evolve, the company intends to expand its local presence and bring additional capabilities to the region.

"DTB has spent more than 75 years helping customers address complex testing and engineering challenges," Kelly added. "Our investment in Huntsville builds on that legacy while positioning us to support the next generation of aerospace, defense, and propulsion programs. We are proud to become part of this community and grateful for the support of the public officials, customers, and partners who helped make this milestone possible."

The ribbon-cutting ceremony marked another chapter in DTB's continued investment in its facilities and capabilities to meet the changing needs of its customers. With its Huntsville Test & Qualification Center now open, the company is positioned to build on its established expertise while developing a stronger regional presence.

About Dayton T. Brown, Inc.

For 75 years, Dayton T. Brown, Inc. (DTB) has been a proud American company fueling innovation and supporting the critical industries that drive our nation's progress. We take immense pride in our role as a trusted partner to the military, aerospace, defense, and commercial sectors. Our testing, engineering, logistics, technical publications, and military mission systems work is embedded in the technologies and systems that help safeguard the nation and drive our industries forward. With facilities strategically located across the country, DTB delivers trusted, independent solutions that help customers qualify, certify, and field mission-critical systems with confidence. Headquartered in Bohemia, NY, DTB operates facilities across the United States including locations in Alabama, Florida, and Maryland.

Media Contact:

Contact: Theresa Taro

Phone: (631) 275-3092

Email: ttaro@dtb.com

SOURCE: Dayton T. Brown, Inc.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/dayton-t.-brown-inc.-celebrates-huntsville-test-and-qualificatio-1250605