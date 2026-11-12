Impact Capital Holdings Berhad's IPO Public Portion Oversubscribed by 139.69 Times

KUALA LUMPUR, MY / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Impact Capital Holdings Berhad ("Impact Capital" or the "Group"), which is principally involved in the integration of information and communications technology ("ICT") equipment and systems for critical infrastructure, supply of ICT hardware and software, and provision of ICT and other services, is pleased to announce that the Malaysian public portion of its initial public offering ("IPO") has been oversubscribed by 139.69 times following the close of applications.

Impact Capital Holdings Berhad

The Group appreciates the participation from Malaysian investors as it progresses towards its proposed listing on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad ("Bursa Securities").

To recap, Impact Capital's IPO comprises a public issue of 96.69 million new ordinary shares in Impact Capital ("Shares") and an offer for sale of 28.62 million existing Shares, structured as follows:

Public Issue

24.00 million new Shares or 5.00% of the enlarged issued share capital will be made available for application by the Malaysian public through a balloting process, of which 50.00% will be set aside for Bumiputera public investors.

or of the enlarged issued share capital will be made available for application by the Malaysian public through a balloting process, of which 50.00% will be set aside for Bumiputera public investors. 16.00 million new Shares or approximately 3.33% of the enlarged issued share capital will be allocated to eligible directors, employees and persons who have contributed to the success of the Group.

or approximately of the enlarged issued share capital will be allocated to eligible directors, employees and persons who have contributed to the success of the Group. 56.69 million new Shares or approximately 11.81% of the enlarged issued share capital will be made available by way of private placement to selected investors.

Offer for sale

28.62 million existing Shares or approximately 5.96% of the enlarged issued share capital by way of private placement to selected investors.

The Company received a total of 15,203 applications for 3,376,530,600 new Shares from the Malaysian public, representing an overall oversubscription rate of 139.69 times.

Under the Bumiputera public portion, Impact Capital received 8,020 applications for 1,633,806,400 new Shares, translating to an oversubscription rate of 135.15 times.

applications for new Shares, translating to an oversubscription rate of times. Under the other Malaysian public portion, Impact Capital received 7,183 applications for 1,742,724,200 new Shares, representing an oversubscription rate of 144.23 times.

Mr. Winston Chai Fung Chun, Managing Director of Impact Capital Holdings Berhad commented, "We are grateful for the response from the Malaysian investors and appreciate the interest shown in Impact Capital. This represents an important milestone for the Group as we move closer to our listing on the ACE Market."

He added, "Our focus remains on executing the plans set out in our Prospectus, including expanding our operational footprint, strengthening our workforce and business development capabilities, and enhancing our technological capabilities. We look forward to beginning our next chapter as a listed company while continuing to serve our customers and stakeholders responsibly."

Mr. Lee Yo-Hunn, Chief Executive Officer of Public Investment Bank Berhad added, "The strong subscription response reflects investor confidence in Impact Capital's proven track record and capabilities in ICT infrastructure and systems integration. The Group has built its expertise across telecommunications infrastructure, enterprise networks, data centres and security systems, all backed by a highly experienced and capable management team. Public Investment Bank is proud to support Impact Capital through this milestone, and we look forward to the Group's upcoming listing on the ACE Market."

Impact Capital Holdings Berhad is scheduled to be listed on the ACE Market of Bursa Malaysia Securities Berhad on 24 November 2026.

Public Investment Bank Berhad is the Principal Adviser, Sponsor, Sole Underwriter and Sole Placement Agent for this IPO.

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ABOUT IMPACT CAPITAL HOLDINGS BERHAD

Impact Capital Holdings Berhad is an investment holding company. Through its subsidiaries, Impact Business Solutions Sdn. Bhd., Impact Energy Solutions Sdn. Bhd. and Voculus Sdn Bhd, the Group is principally involved in the integration of information and communications technology ("ICT") equipment and systems for critical infrastructure including enterprise networks, data centres, security systems and digital twin, supply of ICT hardware and software, and provision of ICT and other services such as ICT maintenance and support services, information technology service management implementation and managed network services.

For more information, visit https://www.impact.com.my

Issued By: Swan Consultancy Sdn. Bhd. on behalf of Impact Capital Holdings Berhad

For more information, please contact:

Jazzmin Wan

Email: j.wan@swanconsultancy.biz

William Yeo

Email: w.yeo@swanconsultancy.biz

SOURCE: Impact Capital Holdings Berhad

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/impact-capital-holdings-berhads-ipo-public-portion-oversubscribed-1250707