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PR Newswire
12.11.2026 18:42 Uhr
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Janus Henderson Mexico Government Bond USD 10-30Y Core UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)

Janus Henderson Mexico Government Bond USD 10-30Y Core UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)

PR Newswire

LONDON, United Kingdom, November 12

[12.11.26]

TABULA ICAV

Janus Henderson Mexico Government Bond USD 10-30Y Core UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

11.11.26

IE000J8RGOJ4

34,282.00

USD

0

334,726.49

9.7639

Janus Henderson Mexico Government Bond USD 10-30Y Core UCITS ETF

Valuation Date

ISIN Code

Shares in Issue

Currency

Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation

NET Asset Value

NAV per Share

Ex Dividend Date

11.11.26

IE000P9STSM0

1,947,662.00

MXN

0

1,947,620,584.28

999.9787

© 2026 PR Newswire
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