Janus Henderson Mexico Government Bond USD 10-30Y Core UCITS ETF - Net Asset Value(s)
PR Newswire
LONDON, United Kingdom, November 12
[12.11.26]
TABULA ICAV
Janus Henderson Mexico Government Bond USD 10-30Y Core UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
11.11.26
IE000J8RGOJ4
34,282.00
USD
0
334,726.49
9.7639
Janus Henderson Mexico Government Bond USD 10-30Y Core UCITS ETF
Valuation Date
ISIN Code
Shares in Issue
Currency
Share Redeemed since Previous Valuation
NET Asset Value
NAV per Share
Ex Dividend Date
11.11.26
IE000P9STSM0
1,947,662.00
MXN
0
1,947,620,584.28
999.9787
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