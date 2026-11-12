Syncron Inc: Syncron Joins TEMOT International as Service Provider to Strengthen Parts Availability and Profitability Across the Global Aftermarket

Strategic collaboration brings advanced inventory planning, replenishment, and pricing solutions to TEMOT Shareholders, supporting operational efficiency, competitiveness, and sustainable growth.

STOCKHOLM, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Syncron , a global leader in intelligent aftermarket solutions, today announced a strategic partnership with TEMOT International , a leading global network of warehouse distributors in the automotive aftermarket. Through the partnership, Syncron becomes a featured partner in the TEMOT Service Hub, the digital service ecosystem through which TEMOT connects its global distributor network with carefully selected business tools and service providers.



Independent aftermarket distributors face sustained pressure on margins and supply chains. They need to keep the right parts on the shelf without tying up working capital in excess and obsolete stock, while pricing competitively in volatile markets.



Syncron's solutions help aftermarket organizations improve service levels, manage inventory more efficiently, and make more confident pricing decisions across complex parts portfolios.

Syncron's integration into the TEMOT Service Hub provides members with a pre-vetted, low-friction path to evaluating and adopting the same enterprise-grade capabilities used by global OEMs to improve aftermarket revenue, profitability, and service performance.



"Independent aftermarket distributors are under pressure to improve availability, protect margins, and compete with organizations that often have deeper technology resources," said Rob Joseph, VP, Global Partner Organization at Syncron. "Our solutions are built to scale across the full range of TEMOT's membership, from large multinational distributors to growing regional players. Through this partnership, we can help them bring more intelligence into inventory and pricing decisions, using capabilities already trusted by some of the world's largest manufacturers."



Syncron and TEMOT will also work together to showcase current best practices and share practical ways to improve parts availability, protect working capital, and strengthen margins through better planning, replenishment, and pricing.



"At TEMOT International, our mission is to strengthen the long-term competitiveness of our Shareholders by connecting them with the right expertise, innovative solutions, and strategic partnerships that deliver measurable business value," said Simon Stoddart, Director of Communications and Marketing at TEMOT International. "Our Service Hub plays an important role in turning this ambition into practical opportunities, making advanced technologies and specialist capabilities more accessible to independent aftermarket businesses. By welcoming Syncron into our service ecosystem, we are addressing key operational challenges, from optimizing parts availability and inventory management to improving pricing strategies and profitability. This partnership reinforces our commitment to helping Shareholders operate more efficiently, remain competitive and prepare for the evolving demands of the global automotive aftermarket."



About Syncron

Syncron is the aftermarket growth platform for the world's leading manufacturers and distributors. Trusted by customers across more than 80 countries, Syncron offers connected solutions across parts and service pricing , service supply chain management , warranty management , and service contract performance . Global heavy equipment and automotive brands use Syncron to protect revenue, grow margins, and strengthen customer relationships across the asset lifecycle. For more, visit www.syncron.com .

About TEMOT

TEMOT International is a leading global network of Warehouse Distributors operating in the Automotive Aftermarket, a vital business sector devoted to servicing and maintenance for all types of vehicles. Founded in 1994 by five European companies, TEMOT is headquartered in Düsseldorf, Germany. Today its organization consists of 118 Warehouse Distributors as Shareholders, spread across more than 106 countries over six continents.



They directly employ more than 35,000 people and maintain close affiliations with more than 12,500 garages through various garage concepts.

Media contact: KC Crabtree Syncron Public Relations +1 206.949.2551 karen.crabtree@syncron.com