Nursing Home Abuse Center Launches New Research Revealing a Gap Between CMS Star Ratings and Nursing Home Safety

Analysis of federal records finds nearly 1 in 10 four- and five-star facilities have a serious red flag in their inspection history, and gives families a checklist for looking beyond the rating.

BOSTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / The Nursing Home Abuse Center (NursingHomeAbuseCenter.com) today announced the release of CMS Star Ratings vs. Nursing Home Safety: The Gap , a new analysis of federal nursing home data examining how often a facility's star rating diverges from its inspection history.

The Nursing Home Abuse Center analyzed public records from the Centers for Medicare & Medicaid Services (CMS), based on CMS data as of August 1, 2026. Of the 14,690 nursing homes nationwide, 5,766 were rated 4 or 5 stars. Among those high-rated facilities:

9.8% (566 facilities) had at least one serious federal red flag in their published inspection history, such as an Abuse Icon or an Immediate Jeopardy-level citation, CMS's most serious violation category.

had at least one serious federal red flag in their published inspection history, such as an Abuse Icon or an Immediate Jeopardy-level citation, CMS's most serious violation category. 554 facilities had at least one Immediate Jeopardy-level citation.

had at least one Immediate Jeopardy-level citation. 19 4-star facilities carried a federal Abuse Icon.

carried a federal Abuse Icon. Red flags were just over 5times more common among 1- to 3-star homes, at 49.8%.

None of the high-rated facilities were current Special Focus Facilities or Special Focus Facility Candidates.

The new analysis also shows that the gap varies widely by state. Among states with at least 20 high-rated facilities, the share of high-rated homes with a red flag ranged from 0% in Arizona to 33.3% in Rhode Island. The research includes a searchable table covering all 50 states, Washington, D.C., and Puerto Rico.

The analysis comes with an important caveat. An Immediate Jeopardy-level citation reflects a finding tied to a specific past inspection, and some of the citations are several years old. Since 2025, CMS's health inspection rating has counted only the 2 most recent standard inspections, while continuing to consider 3 years of complaint and infection control inspections.

The findings do not establish that any named facility is currently unsafe. They only show that a high star rating alone does not tell families what is in a facility's record.

"Families are told to look at one number, and that number is only a starting point," said Julie Rivers, MBA a Certified Senior Advisor for the Nursing Home Abuse Center . "We conducted this research to help families look beyond star ratings and know what to check when choosing a nursing home or raising concerns about a loved one's care."

How the Research Can Help Families Facing Abuse or Neglect

The analysis is designed to help families who are choosing a nursing home and those who suspect a loved one has already been harmed. It includes:

A 6-step checklist for looking beyond the star rating. It covers looking up the Abuse Icon directly, checking inspection dates, reviewing staffing ratings separately, reading full inspection reports, confirming Special Focus Facility status, and contacting the state Long-Term Care Ombudsman.

for looking beyond the star rating. It covers looking up the Abuse Icon directly, checking inspection dates, reviewing staffing ratings separately, reading full inspection reports, confirming Special Focus Facility status, and contacting the state Long-Term Care Ombudsman. Plain-language explanations of how CMS builds the overall star rating and what the Abuse Icon, Special Focus Facility designation, and Immediate Jeopardy-level citations mean.

of how CMS builds the overall star rating and what the Abuse Icon, Special Focus Facility designation, and Immediate Jeopardy-level citations mean. Practical guidance from experts. Ricky A. LeBlanc, Esq., who reviewed the research, advises families who see warning signs in a loved one: "Believe yourself. Start documenting immediately." He also notes that reporting abuse "provides a written record of what occurred" and can prompt investigations that protect other residents. Rivers recommends that families revisit a facility unannounced on a weekend or evening, when staffing is often different from a weekday-morning tour.

Ricky A. LeBlanc, Esq., who reviewed the research, advises families who see warning signs in a loved one: "Believe yourself. Start documenting immediately." He also notes that reporting abuse "provides a written record of what occurred" and can prompt investigations that protect other residents. Rivers recommends that families revisit a facility unannounced on a weekend or evening, when staffing is often different from a weekday-morning tour. Full methodology and sources, so readers can verify the findings against CMS's own data.

For families who believe a loved one has been abused or neglected, the research offers insight into a facility's federal inspection history. It is not a substitute for medical or legal advice.

The Nursing Home Abuse Center also offers free legal case reviews , connecting families with a trusted legal partner to discuss their options.

Nursing Home Abuse Center

Julie Rivers

(877) 941-2736

help@nursinghomeabusecenter.com

1330 Boylston Street, Suite 400

Chestnut Hill, MA 02467

SOURCE: Nursing Home Abuse Center

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/publishing-and-media/nursing-home-abuse-center-launches-new-research-revealing-a-gap-between-cms-st-1250737