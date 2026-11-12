Distinkt Talent Agency: DISTINKT, A NEW CALIFORNIA-LICENSED TALENT AGENCY, BREAKS DOWN THE BARRIER TO PROFESSIONAL REPRESENTATION WITH A NEW MODEL FOR GLOBAL TALENT

DISTINKT, A NEW CALIFORNIA-LICENSED TALENT AGENCY, BREAKS DOWN THE BARRIER TO PROFESSIONAL REPRESENTATION WITH A NEW MODEL FOR GLOBAL TALENT

LOS ANGELES, Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Distinkt, a California-licensed talent agency pairing human agents with proprietary technology and AI workflows for every client, launched today at distinkt.com. The agency is built to vastly expand access to professional representation and connect more of the world's creative talent with opportunity.

Distinkt represents actors, directors, creators, creative producers, editors and photographers. It combines the personal advocacy and career-building of traditional representation with technology designed to help identify opportunities and negotiate the best deals for clients. Its non-exclusive model commissions only opportunities the agency brings.

Each client is supported by a team combining human agents with three layers of technology: AI teammates assigned to each client, which evaluate opportunities and offers and prepare them for agent review; specialist AI agents with expertise in media and career analysis and in contracts and unions across film, television, digital, and commercials work in the U.S., U.K., EU, EMEA, LATAM and Asia-Pacific markets; and platform processes that assist with briefs, negotiations, bookings, contracts, scheduling and outreach. Technology handles much of the traditional agency workflow; human agents make all decisions.

"We believe professional representation should be accessible to anyone with talent," said Distinkt Co-Founder and CEO Robert Herman. "We built Distinkt so that technology manages much of the coordination and administration of agency work. That frees our agents to focus on judgment, evaluation and negotiation, and means we can offer effective representation to far more of the world's working creative talent."

Distinkt launches with over 1,200 clients in 43 countries. It estimates over two million actors worldwide are unrepresented and more than 50 million creators earn some income. The global creator economy, $310 billion in 2026, is projected to reach $1.3 trillion by 2033, according to Grand View Research.

"The traditional representation model has served the industry incredibly well and continues to serve many artists at the highest levels of their careers," said Gibbin. "But its economics inevitably leave a huge amount of talent unrepresented or underrepresented. Distinkt is designed to give more of them a genuine advocate and a pathway into the creative economy."

Founded by Robert Herman, Chris Gibbin and Chris Day, Distinkt draws on the Los Angeles and London-based trio's combined decades of experience across talent representation, film and commercial production, advertising and entertainment.

Contact:

Chris Day/Chief Communications Officer

chris_day@distinkt.com

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