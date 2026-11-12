Living Security Launches Free HRM Program Planner and 2027 Security Awareness Calendar to Help Teams Preempt Cyber Risk

New planning resources connect HRM maturity assessments, program roadmaps and year-round security awareness campaigns to address risk across people and AI agents

AUSTIN, TX / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Living Security, the AI-native Human Risk Management (HRM) company, today announced the launch of Program Planner and the 2027 Human Risk Management Calendar, free resources that help security teams connect security awareness planning to a broader strategy for preempting cyber risk. Together, they help teams translate a maturity assessment into a practical roadmap and organize awareness campaigns for the year ahead.

Program Planner builds on Living Security's HRM maturity self-assessment , which uses the maturity model within the open Human Risk Management Framework 2.0 to help teams evaluate their current capabilities and identify priorities for improvement. The planner translates those results into a 12- and 24-month roadmap based on the organization's goals and available tools. The 2027 HRM Calendar complements that roadmap with monthly themes, measurable goals and recommended actions addressing risk across people and AI agents.

Annual planning asks security and awareness leaders to do more than fill a training calendar. They need to identify which capabilities to build, explain how those investments address risk and align priorities with IT, HR and executive stakeholders. Program Planner gives teams a structure for connecting those decisions, from near-term improvements to longer-term program development.

"Preempting cyber risk starts with understanding where your program stands and what needs to change next," said Ashley Rose, CEO and Co-Founder of Living Security. "These resources help teams turn that understanding into a practical plan, connecting the capabilities they need to build with the behaviors they need to reinforce. That gives security leaders a clearer roadmap to bring to stakeholders and a stronger foundation for the year ahead."

From HRM Maturity Assessment to an Actionable Roadmap

Program Planner builds on the five levels of the HRM Maturity Model: Comply, Observe, Prioritize, Orchestrate and Preempt. Teams use their assessment results and answer questions about their goals, technology environment and implementation pace to shape a plan that fits their organization.

The planner helps teams:

Build a phased roadmap: Organize priorities over 12 and 24 months, connecting immediate improvements to longer-term goals.

Organize priorities over 12 and 24 months, connecting immediate improvements to longer-term goals. Prioritize practical actions: Select recommended playbooks with Easy, Medium and Hard difficulty ratings to match available capacity.

Select recommended playbooks with Easy, Medium and Hard difficulty ratings to match available capacity. Identify technology dependencies: Understand which data connections support planned capabilities and the risk cohorts they help identify.

Understand which data connections support planned capabilities and the risk cohorts they help identify. Adapt the plan: Add, move or remove playbooks drawn from the open Human Risk Management Framework to reflect organizational needs.

The result gives teams a concrete basis for discussing priorities, sequencing work and explaining the resources needed to advance their program.

A 2027 HRM Calendar Built Around Preemption

The 2027 HRM Calendar connects year-round security awareness campaigns to practical steps for reducing risk across people and AI agents. Twelve monthly themes pair measurable goals with recommended actions for Beginner, Intermediate and Advanced programs, helping teams match activities to their current capabilities.

The calendar outlines 36 recommended security actions and references more than 100 pieces of training content available through the Living Security Platform . It also maps monthly Campaign in a Box communication kits and Mini Box resources, with a suggested weekly cadence connecting training assignments to actions such as targeted coaching, simulations, scorecards and access reviews.

Monthly highlights include:

February - AI Threats in the Wild: Prepare employees for deepfakes, prompt injection and AI-generated phishing while addressing shadow AI and agent governance.

Prepare employees for deepfakes, prompt injection and AI-generated phishing while addressing shadow AI and agent governance. June - Omnichannel Social Engineering: Build awareness of attacks across text messages, voice calls and QR codes, including business email compromise and deepfake social engineering.

Build awareness of attacks across text messages, voice calls and QR codes, including business email compromise and deepfake social engineering. August - Insider Risk & Data Leakage: Address risky data movement by people and AI agents through targeted education, coaching and manager visibility.

Address risky data movement by people and AI agents through targeted education, coaching and manager visibility. October - Cybersecurity Culture: Reinforce reporting and positive security behaviors, engage managers and communicate program progress during Cybersecurity Awareness Month.

Available within the planner and as a downloadable PDF, the calendar helps teams connect their longer-term HRM roadmap to monthly campaigns, weekly activities and measurable goals.

Availability

Program Planner and the 2027 Human Risk Management Calendar are available at no cost. To get access to the planner, request it at livingsecurity.com/hrm-program-planner ; an HRM expert will give you access and walk through it with you. Referenced training content is available through the Living Security Platform.

About Living Security

Living Security is the global leader in Human Risk Management (HRM), helping organizations identify, measure and reduce workforce cyber risk across people and AI agents. Its AI-native Human Risk Management platform combines behavioral, identity and threat intelligence to predict risk, guide response and prevent cyber incidents before they occur. By connecting security data to measurable business outcomes, Living Security enables organizations to continuously reduce workforce risk while strengthening organizational resilience.

Media Contact: media@livingsecurity.com

SOURCE: Living Security

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/living-security-launches-free-hrm-program-planner-and-2027-securi-1250681