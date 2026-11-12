

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The American Cancer Society (ACS) has updated its prostate cancer screening guidelines, recommending that men aged 50 to 69 undergo a prostate-specific antigen or PSA blood test every two years to check for the disease.



The new guidelines, released on November 12, stated that men at higher risk, including Black men and those with a strong family history of prostate cancer, should begin screening at age 45. They should undergo the test every year until they turn 69.



For men aged 70 to 74, the decision to continue screening should be made after consulting a doctor. The ACS said there is not enough evidence to clearly determine whether the benefits of screening outweigh the risks in this age group.



The organization added that routine screening for men aged 75 and above should be conducted after discussion with their doctors.



PSA blood tests can help detect prostate cancer at an early stage. However, they also have certain risks. The results may sometimes indicate cancer when none is present. The tests may also detect slow-growing cancers that may never become life-threatening. This can lead to unnecessary biopsies, treatments and anxiety among patients.



On the other hand, supporters of PSA screening say regular testing and follow-up checks can help doctors identify aggressive cancers before they become more dangerous.



Overall, the updated guidelines aim to reduce illness and deaths by detecting prostate cancers that pose a serious threat to life at an early stage.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News