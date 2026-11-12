HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A.: HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A Announces 3Q 2026 Financial Results

ATHENS, GREECE / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Third Quarter / Nine-Month 2026 Results

Adjusted EBITDA of €1,162m in 3Q, driven by record-high benchmark refining margins, flexible refinery operations and strong exports contribution - Interim dividend of €0.40 per share - Continued support for consumers and society through fuel discounts and targeted initiative

Key results highlights

Adjusted EBITDA of €1,162m and Adjusted Net Income of €808m in 3Q26, primarily driven by high benchmark refining margins, crude sourcing flexibility and strong exports

primarily driven by high benchmark refining margins, crude sourcing flexibility and strong exports Domestic market demand slightly lower, with government subsidies and refinery special discounts mitigating the impact of higher prices

Interim dividend of €0.40 per share , payable in January 2027

, payable in January 2027 Reinvestment of strong profitability, with ~€600m invested in 9M26 , primarily in Renewables and refinery safety, environmental and operational upgrades.

, primarily in Renewables and refinery safety, environmental and operational upgrades. Significant balance sheet improvement , with Net Debt reduced to €1.5bn

, with Net Debt reduced to €1.5bn Extensive social contribution program, with close to €100m committed to consumer and community support, including assistance to fire-affected areas, medical equipment for public hospitals and special price discounts in the domestic market.

CEO Statement

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings ("HELLENiQ ENERGY") CEO, Andreas Shiamishis, commented:

"A quarter full of upsets on geopolitics, energy markets and difficult physical fuels market supply in our region, with product shortages becoming more profound. The biggest achievement was the uninterrupted availability and high production runs of our refineries with flexibility to take in alternative crude grades and maximize the production of middle distillates, particularly in diesel and jet fuel, amid significant supply shortages. We increased exports to neighboring countries where additional supply was needed, while fully covering demand in Greece, contributing to security of supply across the region.

At the same time, we shared part of the value created with our customers and society, through targeted discounts, promotional initiatives and enhanced social support programs. More than €50m was allocated to auto fuel discounts in Greece, while support was extended to heating oil as part of a broader initiative expected to exceed €100m across Greece and our international markets. Combined with government measures, these actions helped support consumers and the market. We also strengthened our social contribution through €30m of targeted initiatives, including support for wildfire-affected communities and donations to public hospitals and universities.

While delivering attractive returns to our shareholders remains a key priority, we consider disciplined reinvestment in growth, aligned with our strategy, equally important to building an even stronger Group for the future. Our strong 9M performance has enabled the Board to double the interim dividend from €0.20 to €0.40 per share, setting the stage for an enhanced full-year dividend announcement in February 2027.

At the same time, strong profitability has allowed us to accelerate investments in Renewables and further strengthen our refineries, as well as our supply and trading capabilities, supporting the Group's future growth. A strong, well-invested domestic refining system also contributes to energy security and supports more competitive local fuel prices, with an estimated benefit of €0.15-0.20/litre compared with imports.

As we approach year-end, we have developed a new strategic plan that builds on the success of Vision 2025 and sets our direction for the next decade. Our ambition is to build an even stronger and greener Group, with an expanded regional role and presence, while continuing to create value for the Greek economy and society."

Consumer support through fuel discounts - Significant social contribution

HELLENiQ ENERGY continued to provide tangible support to consumers in Greece and Southeastern Europe. In the domestic market, during 3Q26, the Group provided approximately €50m in extraordinary auto fuels discounts, covering approximately 860m litres. The discounts represented price reductions of €0.10/litre for gasoline and €0.05/litre for diesel, including VAT.

From 15 October, the initiative was extended to include a €0.20/litre discount on heating oil, while the €0.05/litre discount on diesel continued. The initiatives in Greece are in addition to any government subsidies, directly helping to ease consumers' energy costs.

Consumer support initiatives in the Republic of North Macedonia and Cyprus, which amounted to approximately €7m in total in 1H26, continued in 4Q, covering auto fuels and heating oil.

In parallel, during 3Q26, the Group implemented extensive social contribution initiatives amounting to approximately €30m, focusing on the restoration of fire-affected areas, support for hospitals, and initiatives for younger generations and education. In Cyprus, EKO announced a three-year program of more than €3m to support local communities, expected to benefit over 7,000 individuals.

Operational and financial performance

HELLENiQ ENERGY announced its consolidated financial results for 3Q26 against a backdrop of constrained feedstock supply and broader fuel shortages. Under these conditions, the Group maintained high production and operational availability, ensured security of supply across its markets and captured export opportunities.

Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €1,162m in 3Q26 vs €365m in 3Q25, while Adjusted Net Income reached €808m, vs €186m. Improved profitability was mainly driven by higher benchmark refining margins, crude supply optimisation and increased export netbacks, while the strong performance of Petrochemicals, Marketing and Power also contributed positively. In 9M26, Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €1,896m and Adjusted Net Income to €1,201m.

Total investments amounted to €158m in 3Q26 and €565m in 9M26, with approximately half directed to growth projects, primarily RES projects in Southeastern Europe.

Strong 9M26 free cash flow of €1bn reduced Net Debt by €0.6bn from year-end 2025 to €1.5bn, while also enabling the payment of the 2025 final dividend to shareholders. Net Debt includes approximately €0.4bn of project finance related to RES investments. Gearing stood at 26%, while leverage (Net Debt to Adjusted EBITDA) was 0.7x.

Downstream

In Refining, Supply and Trading, Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €1,051m in 3Q26, reflecting high benchmark refining margins, crude supply optimisation, high operational availability and strong export netbacks. Production reached 4.1m MT, while sales stood at 4.2m MT, with exports accounting for 46% of total volumes. Diesel and jet fuel exports amounted to 0.9m MT, helping to address shortages in European markets. The realized refining margin reached a historically high level of approximately $49/bbl.

In Petrochemicals, benchmark polypropylene margins improved in 3Q26 vs 3Q25, despite lower q-o-q, partly supported by constrained exports from the Persian Gulf. As a result, Adjusted EBITDA increased to €13m, compared with €3m in 3Q25.

In Marketing, Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €69m in 3Q26, broadly unchanged y-o-y. Performance was supported by market share gains and a stronger contribution from aviation fuels in Domestic Marketing, offsetting the impact of higher prices and increased supply chain costs. International Marketing delivered improved performance, benefiting from network expansion, the operation of the Thessaloniki-Skopje products pipeline and opportunities arising from regional supply disruptions. As part of the further strengthening of our regional presence, we recently agreed to acquire the Staroil fuels station network in Cyprus, complementing and expanding EKO Cyprus' existing network

Power

In Renewables, Power and Gas, Adjusted EBITDA amounted to €29m in 3Q26. The increased contribution from RES, following the addition of 120 MW since the beginning of 2026, partly offset the impact of scheduled maintenance at the natural gas-fired power plants and market conditions.

Operating RES capacity increased to 615 MW at end-September and was further enhanced by an additional 160 MW in October, including the 100 MW / 200 MWh battery energy storage project in Thessaloniki. In addition, 0.3 GW is under construction, and 0.4 GW is at an advanced stage of development, supporting the targets of 1.1 GW by 2027 and 1.5 GW by 2028.

Market environment

During 3Q26, global energy markets were significantly affected by geopolitical developments in the Middle East, as well as disruptions to crude oil flows and petroleum product exports. Transportation difficulties through the Strait of Hormuz constrained crude oil availability, with an even greater impact on the supply of products from the Middle East and Russia, particularly diesel and aviation fuels.

Brent crude oil prices averaged $97/bbl in 3Q26, up 40% y-o-y, peaking at $129/bbl in September. Benchmark refining margins increased significantly due to constrained product supply, particularly in middle distillates, lower inventories and restrictions on refining capacity in the Middle East and Russia. The Group's refinery system benchmark margin averaged $30.1/bbl, compared with $8.5/bbl in 3Q25.

Domestic auto fuel demand remained resilient in 3Q26 despite higher prices, supported by tourism activity. Aviation fuel sales increased by 3%, while total domestic market sales declined by 2%.

In European natural gas markets, lower storage levels, concerns over LNG supply security and disruptions to LNG exports from the Middle East contributed to elevated market risk and volatility. As a result, prices increased significantly, with TTF averaging €64/MWh in 3Q26, the highest quarterly level since 4Q22.

In the power market, higher natural gas and CO2 prices, combined with increased summer demand, exerted upward pressure on European electricity prices. High temperatures supported demand, while limiting the availability of nuclear and hydroelectric generation in certain European markets.

In Greece, high RES penetration remained a key feature of the energy mix, while increasing the need for flexibility, storage and the management of renewable generation curtailments. Total electricity generation in 3Q26 increased by approximately 7% y-o-y to 16.7 TWh. RES, excluding large hydro, accounted for 54% of generation, while natural gas represented 34%. Greece remained a net electricity exporter during the period.

The average wholesale electricity price in Greece stood at €132/MWh in 3Q26, up 49% y-o-y, as the impact of higher natural gas and CO2 prices was partly offset by increased RES penetration.

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings

Key consolidated financial results for 3Q / 9M 2026 (in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards)

Group key financials (€m) 3Q25 3Q26 % YoY Sales volume - Refining (000s MT) 4,281 4,176 -2 % 11,345 11,040 -3 % Sales volume - Marketing (000s MT) 1,935 2,020 4 % 4,824 5,068 5 % Power production (GWh) 834 883 6 % 1,195 2,627 - Sales 3,312 5,113 54 % 8,478 12,120 43 % Adjusted EBITDA 1 365 1,162 - 766 1,896 - Adjusted Net Income 1 186 808 - 313 1,201 - Capital Employed 5,197 5,733 10 % Net Debt 2,457 1,506 -39 % Gearing (Net Debt / Capital Employed) 47 % 26 % -21 p.p. 2 Total Investments 300 158 -47 % 523 565 8 %

1 Adjusted for the impact of the valuation of inventories, non-operational/extraordinary items, as well as the accounting treatment of the CO2 allowance deficit.

2 p.p.: percentage points.

Information pertaining to quarterly financial results is available at the following address:

HELLENiQ ENERGY Quarterly Results

Financial Calendar Monday, 18 January 2027 Ex-dividend date for the 2026 interim dividend Tuesday, 19 January 2027 Record date for the 2026 interim dividend Monday, 25 January 2027 Commencement of payment of the 2026 interim dividend Thursday, 25 February 2027 FY2026 results announcement Thursday, 25 February 2027 FY2026 results conference call

Information pertaining to the financial calendar is available at the following address:

HELLENiQ ENERGY Financial Calendar

More information

Investor Relations

HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings

Himaras 8A, 151 25 Maroussi, Athens

Tel.: 210-6302526, 210-6302305

Email: ir@helleniq.gr

Website: www.helleniqenergy.com

About HELLENiQ ENERGY

HELLENiQ ENERGY is one of the leading integrated energy groups in Southeastern Europe. It was established as HELLENIC PETROLEUM in 1998, with a history that started with the first refinery in Greece in 1958 and has evolved into the largest company in Greece and one of the largest in Southeastern Europe, based on annual turnover. With a steady commitment to implementing an ambitious transformation strategy, it has evolved into a regional energy leader, with a presence in 8 countries, growing international activities and a diversified portfolio across the full energy value chain.

HELLENiQ ENERGY is active in the production, supply and trading of energy and energy products, with increasing emphasis on clean energy and renewable sources. Its portfolio includes refining, supply and trading of oil products and petrochemicals, exploration and production of hydrocarbons, as well as fuels marketing, while it is also developing dynamically in Renewables.

Following the acquisition of 100% of Elpedison, which now operates as Enerwave, the Group is developing an integrated power and gas generation and supply platform, strengthening its role in a just, affordable and secure energy transition.

HELLENiQ ENERGY is headquartered in Athens and is listed on Euronext Athens (ELPE), while it also has a secondary listing on the London Stock Exchange through Global Depositary Receipts (GDRs).

Forward-looking statements

HELLENiQ ENERGY does not generally publish forecasts regarding its future financial results. The financial forecasts included in this document are based on a number of assumptions, which depend on the occurrence of events that can neither reasonably be predicted by HELLENiQ ENERGY nor are under its control. Such forecasts constitute management estimates and should be treated exclusively as estimates. There can be no assurance that HELLENiQ ENERGY's actual financial results will be consistent with the forecasts.

In particular, actual results may differ (even materially) from forecasts due, among other things, to changes in economic conditions in Greece, fluctuations in crude oil and oil product prices in general, fluctuations in exchange rates, international petrochemical product prices, changes in supply and demand, as well as changes in weather conditions. It should therefore be emphasised that HELLENiQ ENERGY does not provide, nor could it reasonably be deemed to provide, any representation or warranty as to the accuracy or reliability of such forecasts.

This document may include certain financial information and key performance indicators (KPIs), the main purpose of which is to provide a business perspective on the Group's activities and, as such, may not be presented in accordance with International Financial Reporting Standards (IFRS).

Group Consolidated Statement of Financial Position

As at Note 30 September 2026 31 December 2025 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 4,555,561 4,155,354 Right-of-use assets 305,140 281,253 Intangible assets 537,294 524,203 Investments in associates and joint ventures 41,532 38,156 Deferred income tax assets 117,790 107,755 Investment in equity instruments 917 925 Derivative financial instruments 32,246 32,564 Loans, advances and long-term assets 41,542 62,274 5,632,022 5,202,484 Current assets Inventories 2,100,639 1,306,759 Trade and other receivables 1,515,702 1,144,370 Income tax receivable 83,328 45,650 Derivative financial instruments 14,997 9,216 Cash and cash equivalents 1,104,039 858,251 4,818,705 3,364,246 Total assets 10,450,727 8,566,730 Equity Share capital and share premium 1,020,081 1,020,081 Treasury shares (5,538 ) - Reserves 359,554 361,352 Retained Earnings 2,792,542 1,290,459 Equity attributable to the owners of the parent 4,166,639 2,671,892 Non-controlling interests 61,142 56,016 Total equity 4,227,781 2,727,908 Liabilities Non- current liabilities Interest bearing loans and borrowings 2 2,100,226 2,777,046 Lease liabilities 262,439 234,110 Deferred income tax liabilities 181,222 180,386 Retirement benefit obligations 161,990 157,834 Derivative financial instruments 1,390 842 Provisions 33,562 32,336 Other non-current liabilities 78,348 65,356 2,819,177 3,447,910 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 2,343,253 1,978,079 Derivative financial instruments 28,892 8,190 Income tax payable 482,629 81,234 Interest bearing loans and borrowings 2 510,417 221,101 Lease liabilities 37,307 40,580 Dividends payable 1,271 61,728 3,403,769 2,390,912 Total liabilities 6,222,946 5,838,822 Total equity and liabilities 10,450,727 8,566,730

Group Consolidated Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the period ended For the three-month period ended Note 30 September 2026 30 September 2025 30 September 2026 30 September 2025 Revenue from contracts with customers 1 12,119,726 8,478,162 5,113,090 3,312,450 Cost of sales (9,311,929 ) (7,675,829 ) (3,836,440 ) (2,904,498 ) Gross profit / (loss) 2,807,797 802,333 1,276,650 407,952 Selling and distribution expenses (377,479 ) (329,579 ) (126,839 ) (121,883 ) Administrative expenses (207,315 ) (181,815 ) (73,432 ) (66,726 ) Exploration and development expenses (6,072 ) (1,414 ) (1,750 ) (191 ) Other operating income and other gains 52,513 37,263 9,203 8,893 Other operating expense and other losses (57,758 ) (32,974 ) (47,244 ) (7,629 ) Operating profit / (loss) 2,211,686 293,814 1,036,588 220,416 Finance income 11,631 13,385 4,452 6,324 Finance expense (94,514 ) (96,307 ) (31,264 ) (33,908 ) Lease finance cost (8,256 ) (7,829 ) (2,841 ) (2,824 ) Currency exchange gains / (losses) (10,033 ) (9,577 ) (19 ) (466 ) Share of profit / (loss) of investments in associates and joint ventures 5,363 (8,471 ) 2,592 3,715 Profit / (loss) before income tax 2,115,877 185,015 1,009,508 193,257 Income tax (expense) / credit (475,560 ) (52,386 ) (228,872 ) (42,016 ) Profit / (loss) for the period 1,640,317 132,629 780,636 151,241 Profit / (loss) attributable to: Owners of the parent 1,631,765 129,323 777,307 148,747 Non-controlling interests 8,552 3,306 3,329 2,494 1,640,317 132,629 780,636 151,241 Other comprehensive income / (loss): Other comprehensive income / (loss) that will not be reclassified to profit or loss (net of tax): Changes in the fair value of equity instruments (9 ) 75 (13 ) (3 ) (9 ) 75 (13 ) (3 ) Other comprehensive income / (loss) that may be reclassified subsequently to profit or loss (net of tax): Fair value gains / (losses) on cash flow hedges 29,780 5,840 (13,251 ) 3,298 Amounts reclassified to profit or loss (34,594 ) 10,041 7,065 - Currency translation differences and other movements (6,330 ) (587 ) (1,602 ) (92 ) (11,144 ) 15,294 (7,788 ) 3,206 Other comprehensive income / (loss) for the period, net of tax (11,153 ) 15,369 (7,801 ) 3,203 Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period 1,629,164 147,998 772,835 154,444 Total comprehensive income / (loss) attributable to: Owners of the parent 1,620,704 144,702 769,506 151,522 Non-controlling interests 8,460 3,296 3,329 2,922 1,629,164 147,998 772,835 154,444 Earnings / (losses) per share (expressed in Euro per share) 5.34 0.42 2.55 0.49

Group Consolidated Statement of Cash Flows

For the period ended Note 30 September 2026 30 September 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from operations 3 1,648,774 542,621 Income tax (paid) / received (103,764 ) (252,947 ) Net cash generated from/ (used in) operating activities 1,545,011 289,674 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant, equipment & intangible assets (529,372 ) (335,256 ) Acquisition of subsidiaries (35,876 ) (188,340 ) Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment & intangible assets 31,623 3,830 Share capital increase of associates and joint ventures - (74 ) Cash and cash equivalents of acquired subsidiaries 3,792 30,992 Grants received 11,061 - Interest received 9,981 13,385 Dividends received 2,004 2,112 Proceeds from disposal of investments in debt instruments 10,912 - Net cash generated from/ (used in) investing activities (495,875 ) (473,351 ) Cash flows from financing activities Interest paid on borrowings (86,372 ) (97,611 ) Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company (183,460 ) (229,258 ) Dividends paid to non-controlling interests (3,334 ) (2,833 ) Acquisition of treasury shares (5,538 ) - Proceeds from borrowings 1,066,089 924,726 Repayments of borrowings (1,554,479 ) (303,246 ) Payment of lease liabilities - principal (33,916 ) (29,049 ) Payment of lease liabilities - interest (8,256 ) (7,829 ) Net cash generated from/ (used in) financing activities (809,266 ) 254,900 Net increase/ (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 239,870 71,223 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 858,251 618,055 Exchange (losses) / gains on cash and cash equivalents 5,918 (9,576 ) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 239,870 71,223 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 1,104,039 679,702

Parent Company Statement of Financial Position

As at Note 30 September 2026 31 December 2025 Assets Non-current assets Property, plant and equipment 504 977 Right-of-use assets 4,436 6,620 Intangible assets 9 13 Investments in subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures 2,133,594 2,110,996 Deferred income tax assets 7,697 8,968 Loans, advances and long term assets 189,495 167,174 2,335,735 2,294,748 Current assets Trade and other receivables 27,794 129,728 Income tax receivables 324 2,407 Cash and cash equivalents 8,926 6,483 37,044 138,618 Total assets 2,372,779 2,433,365 Equity Share capital and share premium 1,020,081 1,020,081 Treasury shares (5,538 ) - Reserves 331,660 327,446 Retained Earnings 976,256 968,247 Total equity 2,322,459 2,315,774 Liabilities Non-current liabilities Lease liabilities 1,467 3,238 1,467 3,238 Current liabilities Trade and other payables 43,511 47,789 Income tax payable 958 1,279 Lease liabilities 3,113 3,557 Dividends payable 1,271 61,728 48,853 114,353 Total liabilities 50,320 117,591 Total equity and liabilities 2,372,779 2,433,365

Parent Company Statement of Comprehensive Income

For the period ended For the three-month period ended Note 30 September

2026 30 September

2025 30 September 2026 30 September 2025 Revenue from contracts with customers 35,004 29,632 16,100 12,692 Cost of sales (31,822 ) (26,938 ) (14,636 ) (11,539 ) Gross profit / (loss) 3,182 2,694 1,464 1,153 Administrative expenses (5,366 ) (5,328 ) (2,201 ) (1,546 ) Other operating income and other gains 30,974 22,482 10,605 8,929 Other operating expense and other losses (24,926 ) (24,335 ) (10,530 ) (10,158 ) Operating profit /(loss) 3,864 (4,487 ) (662 ) (1,622 ) Finance income 4,742 11,153 1,758 2,981 Finance expense (45 ) (34 ) (9 ) (9 ) Lease finance cost (156 ) (288 ) (45 ) (58 ) Currency exchange gain / (loss) (3 ) 18 (2 ) 3 Dividend income 124,006 199,693 - 18,329 Profit / (loss) before income tax 132,408 206,055 1,040 19,624 Income tax (expense) / credit (2,144 ) (954 ) (2,212 ) 407 Profit / (loss) for the period 130,264 205,101 (1,172 ) 20,031 Total comprehensive income / (loss) for the period 130,264 205,101 (1,172 ) 20,031

Parent Company Statement of Cash Flows

For the period ended Note 30 September 2026 30 September 2025 Cash flows from operating activities Cash generated from / (used in) operations 3 21,638 63,158 Income tax (paid) / received 700 (694 ) Net cash generated from / (used in) operating activities 22,338 62,464 Cash flows from investing activities Purchase of property, plant and equipment & intangible assets (3 ) (77 ) Participation in share capital increase of subsidiaries, associates and joint ventures (27,921 ) (13,969 ) Acquisition of subsidiary - (188,340 ) Loans and advances to Group Companies (5,000 ) 82,360 Proceeds from disposal of property, plant and equipment & intangible assets 6,120 - Interest received 5,921 10,536 Dividends received 192,898 282,569 Net cash generated from / (used in) investing activities 172,015 173,079 Cash flows from financing activities Interest paid (45 ) - Dividends paid to shareholders of the Company (183,460 ) (229,258 ) Acquisition of treasury shares (5,538 ) - Payment of lease liabilities - principal (2,712 ) (2,038 ) Payment of lease liabilities - interest (156 ) (288 ) Net cash generated from / (used in) financing activities (191,911 ) (231,584 ) Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,443 3,958 Cash and cash equivalents at the beginning of the period 6,483 3,714 Net increase / (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents 2,443 3,958 Cash and cash equivalents at end of the period 8,926 7,672

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SOURCE: HELLENiQ ENERGY Holdings S.A.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/oil-gas-and-energy/helleniq-energy-holdings-s.a-announces-3q-2026-financial-results-1250687