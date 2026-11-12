BASF signs agreement to sell its mining solutions business to SNF

SNF extends its global mining business with the acquisition of BASF's mining solutions business

Business and customer relationships set for long-term growth





LUDWIGSHAFEN, Germany, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- BASF has signed an agreement to sell its mining solutions business to SNF. SNF is a privately held, specialty chemical company based in Andrézieux-Bouthéon, France.

The divestment of BASF's mining business follows a comprehensive strategic review within BASF's Performance Chemicals division. Subject to approval by the relevant merger control authorities and customary closing conditions, the transaction is expected to close in 2027. The parties have agreed not to disclose the financial terms of the transaction.

The transaction comprises the global mining solutions business including the production site in Cork, Ireland, and approximately 140 employees. It encompasses BASF's mining chemicals portfolio, among others leaching and flotation reagents, and solvent extraction reagents including brands such as Luprofroth, Lupromin, Luproset, LIX and LixTRA.

"BASF continuously evaluates its portfolio to sharpen strategic focus," said Anup Kothari, member of the Board of Executive Directors, BASF SE. "We are confident that SNF is the right owner to further develop the mining solutions portfolio and serve customers in the industry. With its strong market position, deep mining expertise, and growth ambitions SNF is well positioned to create further value for employees and customers alike."

BASF and SNF are working towards a smooth transition post-closing, subject to and following receipt of all required regulatory approvals. Following completion of the transaction, SNF intends to provide customers with continuity of supply and service across global mining markets.

"This acquisition is a perfect fit for SNF," said Pascal Remy, Chairman and CEO of SNF. "BASF's mining solutions portfolio is highly complementary to our existing product range and will significantly strengthen the solutions we can offer to our mining customers worldwide. Just as importantly, we are gaining highly experienced teams with deep expertise in flotation and hydrometallurgy - capabilities that complement our own and that we were looking to further develop. We are very pleased to welcome these talented employees to SNF and look forward to combining their expertise with our global presence and strong customer relationships to accelerate the development of our mining business."

About SNF

SNF is a global specialty chemical company and the world's leading manufacturer of water-soluble polymers. Founded in 1978 and headquartered in Andrézieux-Bouthéon, France, SNF offers a portfolio of more than 1,100 products serving a wide range of industrial applications. In the mining industry, SNF provides solutions for mineral processing, tailings management, and water treatment, helping customers improve process efficiency and operational performance. SNF employs approximately 9,400 people worldwide and generates annual revenues of approximately €5 billion.

About BASF

At BASF, we create chemistry for a sustainable future. Our ambition: We want to be the preferred chemical company to enable our customers' green transformation. We combine economic success with environmental protection and social responsibility. Around 95,000 employees in the BASF Group contribute to the success of our customers in nearly all sectors and almost every country in the world. Our portfolio comprises, as core businesses, the segments Chemicals, Materials, Industrial Solutions, and Nutrition & Care; our standalone businesses are bundled in the segments Surface Technologies and Agricultural Solutions. BASF generated sales of around €60 billion in 2025. BASF shares are traded on the stock exchange in Frankfurt (BAS) and as American Depositary Receipts (BASFY) in the United States. Further information at www.basf.com.

Forward-looking statements and forecasts relating to BASF

This release contains forward-looking statements. These statements are based on current estimates and projections of the Board of Executive Directors and currently available information. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of the future developments and results outlined therein. These are dependent on a number of factors; they involve various risks and uncertainties; and they are based on assumptions that may not prove to be accurate. BASF does not assume any obligation to update the forward-looking statements contained in this release above and beyond the legal requirements.

SNF Media Relations Hanène Jebari Phone: +33 4 77 36 86 69 hjebari@snf.com BASF Media Relations Annette Engeroff Phone: +49 174 3198166 annette.engeroff@basf.com BASF SE 67056 Ludwigshafen www.basf.com presse.kontakt@basf.com