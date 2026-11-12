Climate First Bank Founder and Chairman Ken LaRoe Named to Florida Trend's Florida 500

Recognition highlights LaRoe's impact as a banking innovator, entrepreneur, and sustainability leader

ST. PETERSBURG, FL / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Climate First Bank, today announced that Founder and Chairman Ken LaRoe has been named to the Florida 500, Florida Trend's annual list recognizing the state's most influential business leaders.

The Florida 500 highlights executives, entrepreneurs, innovators, and community leaders who are shaping Florida's economy and driving meaningful impact across their industries. LaRoe was recognized for his innovation, values-based leadership, and a commitment to building businesses that create lasting economic and environmental value.

As the founder of Climate First Bank, LaRoe has helped redefine how financial institutions can serve both their clients and the broader community. Since launching in 2021, Climate First Bank has become the fastest-growing new bank in America, demonstrating that strong financial performance and mission-driven banking can go hand in hand.

A serial entrepreneur and longtime advocate for environmental stewardship, LaRoe has built a reputation for challenging conventional thinking in banking and business. Throughout his career, he has championed sustainable innovation, responsible growth, and purpose-driven leadership while helping establish Climate First Bank as a national leader in climate-conscious finance.

"Ken's vision, leadership, and entrepreneurial spirit have been instrumental in building Climate First Bank into a category-defining institution," said Lex Ford, Chief Executive Officer of Climate First Bank. "This recognition reflects not only his strategic vision, but also the lasting impact he continues to make on our industry, our state, and the future of impact banking."

The Florida 500 is compiled by Florida Trend's editorial team following extensive research and consultation with business leaders across the state. The annual publication serves as a guide to Florida's most influential executives and decision-makers.

About Climate First Bank

Recognized as the fastest growing new bank in America, Climate First Bank is the world's first FDIC-insured, values based, digital community bank founded to combat the climate crisis. A Certified B Corp, 1 percent for the Planet member and operationally net-zero since it opened its doors in June 2021, the Bank offers a complete, full-service portfolio of simple and easy-to-use traditional banking products powered by technology to meet the expectations of today's consumers. In addition to offering standard banking services, the company places a special emphasis on non-governmental organizations (NGOs) and businesses committed to sustainability. Eco-conscious customers will find dedicated loan options for solar photovoltaic (PV), energy retrofits and infrastructure to help combat the climate crisis. The Bank reports annually on its impact in line with corporate social responsibility goals. Member FDIC.

For more information, please visit:?www.climatefirstbank.com.

Contact Information:

John Collins

john@CollinsSG.com

SOURCE: Climate First Bank

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/banking-and-financial-services/climate-first-bank-founder-and-chairman-ken-laroe-named-to-florida-t-1250770