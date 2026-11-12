Fairtrade America: 25 Percent Premium Increase Sweetens the Deal for Cane Sugar Farmers

Fairtrade America commissions public artwork to honor the farmers and brands making supply chains more just and equitable

BONN, DE / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / The Fairtrade Premium will increase from $60 to $75 per metric ton for conventional cane sugar and from $80 to $100 per metric ton for organic cane sugar. This 25% increase is the first increase in Premium values since the 1990s.

"At a time when sugar producers are facing significant economic pressure, the Fairtrade Premium increase can support mitigating supply chain risks for producers and buyers. It will give producers the opportunity to invest in sustainable and environmental production and improvements that matter most to them and their communities," said Monika Berresheim, Senior Advisor, Sugar, Fairtrade International.

Unlike other commodities, there is no Minimum Price for sugar due to the complexity of pricing rules, sugar processing, and the different export models used in various countries.

However, certified sugar producers benefit from the Fairtrade Premium, an extra sum of money paid on top of the selling price that producers invest in projects of their choice. Together, they decide how to spend the Premium funds, such as improving their farming, businesses or health and education in their communities.

The increases in conventional and organic Fairtrade Premium values for sugar will occur in two phases. The first phase will see an increase to $70 per metric ton for conventional cane sugar and $95 per metric ton for organic cane sugar in July 2027. The Premium will then increase to $75 per metric ton and $100 per metric ton, respectively, one year later in July 2028.

In 2024, 143,112 metric tons of cane sugar were sold on Fairtrade terms, generating €8.35 million in Fairtrade Premium payments to farmers and workers.

The decision to increase the Fairtrade Premium amount was the result of a nine-month long research, discussion, and consultation process involving farmers, companies, and national Fairtrade offices.

Fairtrade last reviewed its Premium for sugar in 2015, which resulted in maintaining the existing values first set in the 1990s.

To learn more about Fairtrade sugar, click here.

About Fairtrade America

Fairtrade America works to rebalance trade, making it a system rooted in partnership and mutual respect rather than exploitation. It's about businesses, shoppers, farmers and workers all working together so we can all experience the benefits of trade. Fairtrade America is the U.S. branch of Fairtrade International, the original and global leader in fair trade certification with more than 30 years of experience working for fair trading practices in more than 60 countries across the globe. A non-profit 501(c)3 organization, Fairtrade America is part of the world's largest and most recognized fair trade certification program -part of a global movement for change. Learn more at fairtrade.net, and by connecting with Fairtrade America on Facebook, Instagram and LinkedIn.

Find more stories and multimedia from Fairtrade America at 3blmedia.com.

Contact Info:

Spokesperson: Fairtrade America

Website: https://www.3blmedia.com/profiles/fairtrade-america

Email: info@3blmedia.com

SOURCE: Fairtrade America

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/25-percent-premium-increase-sweetens-the-deal-for-cane-sugar-far-1250788