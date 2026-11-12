WorkMax Publishes Guide Detailing GPS Time Tracking for Construction Crews

PAYSON, UT / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / WorkMax, a leading construction time tracking app and part of the Foundation Software product portfolio, has released a new resource describing how GPS time tracking works for construction crews and where it makes the biggest difference in labor management.

When time is tracked on paper, office staff often spend hours deciphering handwriting, tracking down missing timecards and re-keying entries by hand. Every manual step is another chance for an error that may not surface until long after the pay period closes.

"The Ultimate Guide to GPS Time Tracking for Construction Crews" explores how GPS time entries tie each worker, jobsite, clock in and clock out to a single digital record, so the office works from numbers captured the moment work happens.

Other key topics covered are:

The difference between basic mobile clock ins and verified time, and how geofencing, GPS stamps and breadcrumb tracking work together

How GPS time tracking helps prevent time theft, tighten cost code tracking and speed up payroll

How location records give supervisors visibility across multiple crews

How to address common rollout concerns, including employee privacy, battery life, mobile data usage and crew adoption

What to look for in an effective construction time tracking solution

The guide also outlines how verified hours keep both payroll and job cost data in sync.

To learn more about GPS time tracking for construction, read the full article here.

WorkMax

WorkMax is a leader in mobile resource management for construction. A best-in-class time-tracking solution, WorkMax utilizes cutting-edge features like geofencing and facial recognition to maximize accuracy and eliminate buddy punching. For more information, visit www.workmax.com.

Foundation Software, LLC

Foundation Software delivers job cost accounting, expense & pay management, estimating and takeoff, project, safety & HR management, mobile field apps and payroll services to help contractors run the business side of construction. For information, call (800) 246-0800, visit www.foundationsoft.com or email info@foundationsoft.com.

Media Contacts

Tracie Kuczkowski | VP of Marketing

tak@foundationsoft.com | (800) 246-0800 x 7933

Samantha Ann Illius | Marketing Relations Coordinator and Influence Specialist

SIllius@foundationsoft.com | (800) 811-5926 x 4823

SOURCE: WorkMax

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/computers-technology-and-internet/workmaxr-publishes-guide-detailing-gps-time-tracking-for-construc-1249549