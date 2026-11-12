Dallas, Texas--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - HyOrc Corporation (OTCQB: HYOR): HyOrc is focused on converting refuse-derived fuel, or RDF, into green methanol. The Company's process is designed to turn prepared municipal and industrial waste into synthesis gas, clean and condition that gas, and convert it into methanol through a catalytic synthesis process. We view the core equity story as less about broad clean-tech exposure today and more about whether HyOrc can convert its pilot and equipment-delivery history into commercial-scale methanol production.

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Key Takeaways:

HyOrc reported independent laboratory analysis of syngas from its first commercial gasification module, showing 39.88% carbon monoxide, 35.55% hydrogen, and 0.76% nitrogen. These results provide additional technical validation of the waste-to-methanol platform, although sustained commercial production, conversion yields, and the Company's targeted 350-per-tonne production cost remain unproven.

The initial Porto module is expected to complete factory testing in December, with first methanol production targeted for 1Q27. Approximately 6.7M of approved STEP funding for the subsequent 8-TPD methanol phase improves project financing visibility, while the revised 50/50 joint venture structure limits HyOrc's direct funding obligation to the fully funded initial module.

Additional waste-conversion projects in Portugal and India expand HyOrc's potential commercialization opportunities, while the disputed termination of its Bulgaria agreement creates uncertainty around one of its larger proposed developments. We believe successful Porto commissioning and validation of commercial production economics could support future growth and additional project development, although financing requirements, execution risks, and potential dilution remain important considerations.

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