Osaka, Japan, Nov 12, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Corporation will introduce the second Poketomo conversational AI character to its lineup, launching it in Japan and Taiwan on December 5, 2026 (Sat.), the first anniversary of Poketomo(*1). The launch will bring even more ways to enjoy life with multiple Poketomo. In addition to a new feature(*2) that lets nearby Poketomo chat freely with each other, Sharp will introduce the new "Share Plan"(*3), which allows conversation allowances to be shared among multiple Poketomo. To commemorate the launch and Poketomo's first anniversary, special events will also be held on December 5 (Sat.) and 6 (Sun.).*1 The pricing plans, services, campaigns, and other information described in this press release are intended for the Japanese market.*2 This feature will be available from December 5. Two Poketomo must be registered in advance to the same app. The feature can be used with any combination of first- and second-generation Poketomo.*3 This pricing plan applies only to conversations with the robot version of Poketomo. The app version is not covered.The Second Character: Gruff but Kind at HeartThe second character is a little gruff and not always straight forward but truly caring toward its owner. It may put on a tough front and have a hard time being honest about its feelings, but stays by the owner's side expressing its care in its own awkward way through simple, unpretentious words.Launch of a New Monthly Plan for Registering Multiple PoketomoThe fun of living with multiple Poketomo is expanding even further. When two Poketomo are near each other, they may spontaneously start chatting(*4), creating heartwarming moments. A new Share Plan will also be available for owners living with multiple Poketomo. With the plan, the number of conversations included in each plan can be shared among two to five Poketomo robots registered under a single Share Plan.*4 Automatically initiated conversations between Poketomo do not count toward the conversation limit of each plan.Meet the Poketomo That's Just Right for YouTo celebrate the first anniversary of Poketomo and the launch of the second character, an event will be held for two days, December 5 (Sat.) and 6 (Sun.), in Tokyo (*5). Visitors will have the opportunity to meet not only the second character, but also the first character, the "innocent" type, and interact with them to discover the Poketomo that's "just right for you." On the first day, December 5, a talk event featuring the developers will also be held (Advance Registration Required). The event will look back on the first year since the birth of Poketomo, share behind-the-scenes stories about how the second character came to life and offer a glimpse into what lies ahead.*5 For details, including the event venue, please visit the website in Japanese (https://poketomo.com/news/20261112.html).About PoketomoPoketomo is a conversational AI character that stays by your side and keeps you company, whether you're happy, excited, or feeling lonely. The more you talk and spend time together, the more Poketomo gets to know you, growing into a trusted companion that encourages you and empathizes with how you feel. Poketomo is available as both a robot and a smartphone app.Launch of the "Premium Plan Three-Month Free Campaign"To celebrate the launch of the second character, a campaign will be offered that allows users to enjoy the Premium plan of the monthly "COCORO PLAN for Poketomo" service free of charge for three months (*6).Further details will be announced on the official Poketomo website.Eligible Plan: Premium (990 yen per month, tax included; 800 conversations per month)Campaign Period: December 5, 2026 (Sat.) to January 31, 2027 (Sun.)*6 In addition to the month of purchase, the following three months will be free of charge. The Premium plan will continue after the free period ends, but the plan can be changed at any time.Official Poketomo Websitehttps://poketomo.com/en/Main Specifications (Robot)*7 One day is defined as the period from waking up to going to bed, assuming Poketomo is used under conditions specified by Sharp, including use of the alarm, conversation, camera, and other functions (based on Sharp's testing). Actual operating time may be shorter depending on usage conditions.- Poketomo, the Poketomo logo, POKETOMO, and poketomo are registered trademarks or trademarks of Sharp Corporation.- Qualcomm and Snapdragon are trademarks of Qualcomm Incorporated, registered in the United States and other countries. Qualcomm Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.- All other product names mentioned herein are trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.About SharpFor more than 110 years, Sharp Corporation has been developing pioneering, world-first and industry-first products and technologies primarily in electronics. Based on its business creed "Sincerity and Creativity" the company has established its corporate slogan "In step with your future." and aims to create New Cultures through innovative products and services in every aspect of how people live and work.For more information, please visit: https://global.sharp/Source: Sharp CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.