Osaka, Japan, Nov 22, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Corporation introduces the AQUOS sense11 standard-model smartphone. Despite its lightweight, slim body weighing approximately 157 g and measuring approximately 7.6 mm thick, the AQUOS sense11 features a 5,000 mAh battery. With 8 GB of RAM, it delivers smooth operation even when multiple apps are running. It also offers high durability and supports six years of security updates, making it a smartphone designed for long-lasting, comfortable use.Sales will begin sequentially through participating carriers and retailers from November 26, 2026. A SIM-free model for the open market will also be available on the same day.1. A lightweight, slim body with a 5,000 mAh batteryThe AQUOS sense11 features a lightweight, slim body weighing approximately 157 g and measuring approximately 7.6 mm thick. Its compact design makes it easy to fit in a pocket and comfortable to carry when on the go. Equipped with a 5,000 mAh battery, it can provide approximately two days of use on a full charge based on 10 hours of use per day (*2), allowing users to enjoy extended outings and long hours of video viewing without worrying about the remaining battery level. It also features Sharp's proprietary "Intelligent Charge" technology, which controls charging to help reduce battery degradation.The AQUOS sense11 comes with 8 GB of RAM, approximately 1.3 times that of the previous model (*3), enabling smooth operation even when multiple apps, such as social media and web browsers, are running simultaneously. These features are designed to provide comfortable performance for long-term use.*2 This estimate is based on proprietary criteria assuming a total usage of 10 hours per day, comprising 4 hours of video streaming, 3 hours of music streaming, 2 hours of social media browsing, and 1 hour of gaming. Actual battery life may vary depending on the usage environment.*3 Compared with the 2025 model AQUOS sense10. As of November 2026 (Sharp research).2. High durability and six years of security updates after launchIn addition to IPX5, IPX8, and IPX9 water resistance and IP6X dust resistance (*4), the AQUOS sense11 offers high durability, including shock resistance compliant with MIL-STD-810H (*5). It also supports six years of security updates after launch and up to four OS version upgrades, allowing users to use the device with confidence over the long term.*4 Supports IPX5/IPX8/IPX9 water resistance and IP6X dust resistance. IPX5 means that the phone retains its functionality after being exposed to water jets from all directions under conditions using a nozzle with an inner diameter of 6.3 mm, spraying water at approximately 12.5 liters per minute from a distance of approximately 3 m for at least 3 minutes. IPX8 means that the phone retains its functionality after being gently submerged in still tap water at room temperature at a depth of 1.5 m for approximately 30 minutes and then removed. IPX9 means that the phone retains its functionality after being sprayed with high-temperature water of 80 'C at high pressure for 30 seconds each from four angles (0', 30', 60' and 90'), for a total of 2 minutes. IP6X indicates the degree of protection and means that dust particles with a diameter of 75 um or less do not enter the phone after it is placed for 8 hours in a device containing dust. Before use, make sure the card tray is securely closed. To maintain water and dust resistance, replacement of parts once every two years is recommended regardless of whether any abnormality is found (fee applies).*5 Tests were conducted for 16 items based on the U.S. Department of Defense procurement standard MIL-STD-810H: shock resistance (drop), water resistance (immersion), water resistance (rain), vibration resistance, humidity, high-temperature storage (constant), high-temperature storage (variable), high-temperature operation (constant), high-temperature operation (variable), low-temperature operation, low-temperature storage, temperature shock, low-pressure storage, low-pressure operation, icing (condensation) and icing (freezing). The product's performance has been confirmed under test conditions and does not guarantee operation of all functions under all actual usage conditions. It also does not guarantee no damage or failure against all shocks.3. Enhanced AI camera features, including removal of unwanted people and shadows from photosThe camera offers a wide range of AI-powered features. A new feature (*6) uses AI to identify the subject users want to keep and remove unwanted people in the background, making it easy to create photos that highlight the main subject. It can also remove shadows cast on food or text and reduce reflections when shooting through glass. The masking feature, well received on the flagship AQUOS R11, is also included, making text on signs and billboards unreadable to help protect privacy. In addition, the camera supports all-pixel PDAF, which detects focus positions using every pixel, enabling fast focusing across the entire frame and reliably capturing moving subjects. HDR video recording is also supported, allowing users to capture footage closer to what they see even in scenes with significant differences in brightness, such as night scenes and backlit conditions.*6 The effect may be less noticeable depending on the subject and shooting conditions. Processing may also take time.4. Preinstalled with Sharp's integrated AI service "NIAH", allowing users to ask about smartphone operations and featuresSharp's integrated AI service "NIAH", which supports everyday life by connecting with home appliances and services, comes preinstalled on the device. Users can ask about how to use and care for home appliances (*7), as well as centrally manage daily schedules and household tasks. On the AQUOS sense11, "NIAH" can be quickly launched by pressing the power key twice. Users can ask about smartphone operations and features by voice or text, and receive lock-screen notifications for registered household and other tasks.Other Features- The AQUOS sense11 features an approximately 6.2-inch Pro IGZO OLED display. Peak brightness has been increased to a maximum of 3,000 nits, approximately 1.5 times that of the previous model (*8), improving visibility even under strong sunlight outdoors.- The newly developed slim W-Box speaker delivers powerful sound despite its thin profile, allowing users to enjoy videos and music with immersive audio.- Aluminum is used for both the body and the camera ring, giving the device a premium design.- Sharp's proprietary "Akarium" gently notifies users of notifications and incoming calls through light and sound, while creating a relaxing atmosphere with healing sounds featuring recordings of nature.- The AQUOS sense11 supports microSD cards and Osaifu-Keitai(R).*8 Compared with the AQUOS sense10. As of November 2026 (Sharp research).*9 SIM-free model only.*10 In apps with smooth high-speed display and game settings registered in the gaming menu turned on, the display is updated 120 times per second while a black screen is inserted between frames. This realizes the display state change to achieve 240 times per second, four times as fast as when these settings are turned OFF (the display state changes 60 times per second). Depending on the specifications of the application, 4x speed (240-Hz) display may not be possible.*11 35 mm conversion.*12 Actual usable battery capacity may vary.- AQUOS, the AQUOS logo, and the AQUOS sense logo are trademarks or registered trademarks of Sharp Corporation.- Osaifu-Keitai is a registered trademark of NTT Docomo, Inc.- Google, Android, and related logos and marks are trademarks of Google LLC.- Snapdragon is a product of Qualcomm Technologies, Inc. and/or its subsidiaries.Snapdragon is a trademark or registered trademark of Qualcomm Incorporated.- Other product names and brand names may be trademarks or registered trademarks of their respective owners.About SharpFor more than 110 years, Sharp Corporation has been developing pioneering, world-first and industry-first products and technologies primarily in electronics. Based on its business creed "Sincerity and Creativity" the company has established its corporate slogan "In step with your future." and aims to create New Cultures through innovative products and services in every aspect of how people live and work. For more information, please visit: https://global.sharp/Source: Sharp CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.