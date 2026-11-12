Beond to Provide ARPA-H Clinical Safety Data From 250 Ibogaine Patients as HHS Advances Ibogaine Development for PTSD

Licensed, physician-led treatment center Beond will share de-identified ECG, adverse event and symptom data to help inform rigorous clinical trials of ibogaine

WASHINGTON, D.C. / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Beond, a licensed, physician-led ibogaine treatment center, today announced it will provide the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H) with a de-identified clinical dataset from 250 patients treated with ibogaine at its facility in Cancún, Mexico. The agreement follows today's announcement by the U.S. Department of Health and Human Services (HHS) of new federal investment in ibogaine research.

The dataset covers patient safety, including ECG data and any adverse events, along with how patients' addiction, PTSD and depression symptoms changed. Every patient in it received ibogaine alone, with no other psychedelics combined. Every patient consented to the use of their de-identified data. The ibogaine Beond uses is supported by certificates of analysis.

Beond's board-certified physicians, including a licensed psychiatrist, review every record for completeness and accuracy before delivery.

The data will be reported in full, as recorded. Analysis and conclusions will be made independently by ARPA-H, its research collaborators and FDA.

"ARPA-H exists to compress years of biomedical discovery into months without cutting corners on safety," said Rafid Fadul, MD, MBA, Chief Medical Officer of ARPA-H. "Starting from real-world clinical experience, rather than from a blank page, helps us design ibogaine trials that protect patients and reach a clear answer sooner."

"Ibogaine's most serious known risk is to the heart's rhythm, and that is where careful screening and monitoring matter most," said Sidney Peykar, MD, a board-certified cardiac electrophysiologist and the Senior Cardiology Advisor at Beond. "This dataset includes ECG data alongside any adverse events, which is exactly what researchers need to set the right cardiac screening and safeguards for clinical trials. Putting that data in front of federal scientists is how this field becomes safer for every patient."

"As a psychiatrist, I have watched people with addiction and PTSD run out of options," said Rod Paulsen, MD, Beond's psychiatrist. "They deserve answers from research as rigorous as any other medicine. Helping federal scientists do that work is one of the most useful things a clinician can do right now."

"This is a historic day for ibogaine research, and this project isn't about what we believe. It's about what the data show," said Tom Feegel, co-founder and CEO of Beond. "We have cared for thousands of patients, and what we hear from them and their families is deeply moving. But those stories need to be backed by evidence. We're proud to contribute our clinical experience to independent research into ibogaine's possibilities and limitations, and independent analysis by federal scientists can help explain what we see every day, and whether ibogaine can one day be offered safely to Americans here at home."

About Beond

Beond is a licensed, physician-led ibogaine treatment center in Cancún, México, with U.S. operations in Austin, Texas. Its medical team of nine physicians and 38 ICU- and ER-trained nurses has completed approximately 6,000 treatments. Beond provides ibogaine-only treatment, with preparation before arrival and support after patients return home. Beond collaborates with leading researchers, including Robin Carhart-Harris, PhD, at the University of California, San Francisco, and runs a separate long-term study with INVI Mindhealth tracking outcomes for veterans, overseen by Lynnette Averill, PhD, of Baylor College of Medicine. beondibogaine.com

This research was, in part, funded by the Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health (ARPA-H). The views and conclusions contained in this document are those of the authors and should not be interpreted as representing the official policies, either expressed or implied, of the United States Government.



Media Contact

Marissa Feinberg

marissa@beond.us

media@beond.us

917-494-5041

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SOURCE: Beond

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/beond-to-provide-arpa-h-clinical-safety-data-from-250-ibogaine-patien-1250789