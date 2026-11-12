Celanese Corporation (NYSE: CE), a global specialty materials and chemical company, today announced that it has completed the sale of an additional 19% of the Nutrinova food ingredients joint venture to Mitsui Co., Ltd. in a transaction with total cash proceeds of $152 million.

"Monetizing a portion of our ownership in the Nutrinova joint venture has enabled us to take another meaningful step on our way to achieving our target of one billion dollars of divestiture proceeds by the end of 2027," said Scott Richardson, President and Chief Executive Officer of Celanese. "This transaction has been value accretive for us and we plan to use cash proceeds for continuing deleveraging."

This transaction is an attractive realization of value for Celanese, monetizing an ownership interest that represents approximately $4 million of equity earnings in 2025. The move also allows the Company to continue participating in a leading food ingredients business by retaining an 11% interest in the JV.

As previously announced, Celanese has also agreed to temporarily own and operate a diketene facility at its Frankfurt, Germany, chemical park to ensure security of raw material supply to the JV before transferring ownership of such unit to Nutrinova. All costs of ownership and operation, including the purchase price, will be borne by Nutrinova.

About Nutrinova

Nutrinova business is the original inventor and only western producer of the zero-calorie, high-intensity sweetener Sunett acesulfame potassium (Ace-K) sweetener as well as a leading producer of sorbic acid and potassium sorbate preservatives.

About Celanese

Celanese is a global leader in chemistry, producing specialty material solutions used across most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use our chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees and shareholders. We support sustainability by responsibly managing the materials we create and growing our portfolio of sustainable products to meet customer and societal demand. We strive to make a positive impact in our communities and to foster inclusivity across our teams. Celanese Corporation is a Fortune 500 company that employs more than 11,000 employees worldwide with 2025 net sales of $9.4 billion.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include information concerning Celanese's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, financial condition, transitional operations, facility funding obligations, deleveraging efforts, and other information that is not historical information. When used in this release, the words "expects," "anticipates," "plans," "intends," "believes," "will," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs and various assumptions. There can be no assurance that Celanese will realize these expectations or that these beliefs will prove correct. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond Celanese's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed as forward-looking statements. These factors include those that are discussed in Celanese's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Celanese undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

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Contacts:

Celanese Contacts:

Investor Relations

Bill Cunningham

+1 972 443 4730

william.cunningham@celanese.com

Media Relations Global

Jamaison Schuler

+1 972 443 4400

media@celanese.com

Media Relations Europe

Petra Czugler

+49 69 45009 1206

media@celanese.com

Media Relations Asia

Maria Xia

+86 21 3861 9368

maria.xia@celanese.com