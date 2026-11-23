Expanded collaboration supports lower-carbon footprint ETICS solutions and helps accelerate building decarbonization across Europe

Celanese Corporation (NYSE:CE), a global chemical and specialty materials company, and Baumit, a leading European building materials manufacturer, today announced the expansion of their ongoing collaboration to further integrate carbon capture and utilization (CCU)-based materials into Exterior Thermal Insulation Composite Systems (ETICS).

The expansion builds on the 2025 collaboration between the two companies, which introduced Celanese ECO-CC products into binders for Baumit's façade paints and plasters to help reduce the carbon footprint of building materials.

Celanese ECO-CC technology converts captured industrial carbon emissions into chemical building blocks for the emulsion polymers and redispersible powders that make up critical parts of ETICS. Using carbon that would otherwise be released into the atmosphere can help reduce carbon intensity while maintaining the performance and quality required for demanding construction applications. CCU and conventional feedstocks are tracked through mass-balance accounting. Combined with the proven energy-saving performance of modern insulation, the expanded collaboration can address both embodied and operational carbon in buildings.

"By extending carbon capture-based materials to ETICS, we are deepening a collaboration that has already delivered meaningful sustainability benefits," said Roman Stickler, CMO, Baumit Group.

Support for thermal renovation in Europe is growing. Baumit recently welcomed the Austrian government's renovation initiative, which includes significant funding to improve the energy performance of existing buildings. Insulation remains one of the most effective and scalable ways to help reduce operational energy demand and associated emissions.

As policymakers, building owners and construction companies increasingly focus on decarbonization, integrating CCU-based materials into potential high-impact applications such as thermal insulation systems can play an important role in helping Europe meet its climate and energy-efficiency goals.

"Building renovation is one of the most practical and immediate opportunities to reduce emissions across the built environment," said Kevin Norfleet, Senior Director, Sustainability, at Celanese. "Our collaboration with Baumit shows how CCU can deliver value well beyond the chemical industry. Combined with energy-saving technologies such as ETICS, CCU materials can help reduce emissions across the entire value chain and lower the energy footprint of buildings for decades to come."

To learn more about Celanese sustainable product offerings, visit https://www.celanese.com/sustainability-offerings or explore further details about Baumit at https://int.baumit.com/sustainability.

About Celanese

Celanese is a global leader in chemistry, producing specialty material solutions used across most major industries and consumer applications. Our businesses use our chemistry, technology and commercial expertise to create value for our customers, employees and shareholders. We support sustainability by responsibly managing the materials we create and growing our portfolio of sustainable products to meet customer and societal demand. We strive to make a positive impact in our communities and to foster inclusivity across our teams. Celanese Corporation is a Fortune 500 company that employs more than 11,000 employees worldwide with 2025 net sales of $9.5 billion.

About Baumit

Baumit International was founded in 1988 and is one of Europe's leading manufacturers of building materials. Baumit is a market leader in Exterior Thermal Insulation Composite Systems (ETICS) and façade renders, with a commercial presence in more than 30 countries. The company is committed to developing innovative, long-term solutions that promote healthy living, energy efficiency, and sustainable construction. Baumit employs more than 3,650 people and achieved sales of almost 1,3 billion euros in 2025.

Forward-Looking Statements

This release may contain "forward-looking statements," which include information concerning Celanese's plans, objectives, goals, strategies, future revenues or performance, sustainability-related revenues or performance, product performance, and other information that is not historical information. When used in this release, the words "expects," "anticipates," "projects," "plans," "intends," "believes," "will," and variations of such words or similar expressions are intended to identify forward-looking statements. All forward-looking statements are based upon current expectations and beliefs and various assumptions. There can be no assurance that Celanese will realize these expectations or that these beliefs will prove correct. There are a number of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from the forward-looking statements contained in this release. Numerous factors, many of which are beyond the Celanese's control, could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed as forward-looking statements. These factors include those that are discussed in the Celanese's filings with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Any forward-looking statement speaks only as of the date on which it is made, and Celanese undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements to reflect events or circumstances after the date on which it is made or to reflect the occurrence of anticipated or unanticipated events or circumstances.

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Contacts:

Celanese Contacts:



Investor Relations

Bill Cunningham

+1 972 443 4730

william.cunningham@celanese.com

Media Relations Global

Jamaison Schuler

+1 972 443 4400

media@celanese.com

Media Relations Europe

Petra Czugler

+49 69 45009 1206

petra.czugler@celanese.com

Media Relations Asia

Maria Xia

+86 21 3861 9368

maria.xia@celanese.com

Baumit Contact:

Chief Marketing Officer

Roman Stickler

+43 664 866 09 860

Roman.Stickler@baumit.com