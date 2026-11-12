NAED Energy Holding Inc. Details the Rating of Its PV-1 Tandem Cell Line: 16,000 Wafers per Hour per Line, 4.6 GW from Six Lines

MIAMI, Nov. 12, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- NAED Energy Holding Inc. (NAED) today published the rating of PV-1, its production line for T2X perovskite/silicon heterojunction tandem solar cells. Each PV-1 line is rated at 16,000 G12 half-cut wafers per hour: 400 wafers every 90-second index, a rate set by the line's inline PVD tool (ITO-1). The line's four PECVD modules are built for a faster 76-second index, about 18,950 wafers per hour.

At NAED's planning basis - 85% availability, 97.5% yield and the T2X programme target of 30% cell efficiency - one PV-1 line produces about 116 million cells and 0.77 GW of tandem cells a year. NAED's six-line site, at 96,000 wafers per hour, has a rated capacity of about 4.6 GW a year.

Throughput and capacity in this release are rated values, and cell efficiency is modelled. NAED will publish measured throughput, yield and efficiency, with their test basis, as results are logged. For all technical information on PV-1 and the T2X cell, contact cto.fusion@naedcorp.com.

At a glance

Measure One PV-1 line Six-line site Rated throughput 16,000 half-cut wafers/h (4.4 per second) 96,000 half-cut wafers/h Good cells per year (85% availability, 97.5% yield) about 116 million about 697 million Capacity at 30% (programme target, 6.61 W per half-cut cell) about 0.77 GW about 4.6 GW Capacity at 34.4% (modelled T2X cell, 7.47 W) about 0.87 GW about 5.2 GW Reference: HJT at 25.5% about 0.65 GW about 3.9 GW

The 34.4% figure is NAED's modelled T2X cell (Voc 1.969 V, Jsc 20.18 mA/cm², fill factor 0.867, 217.2 cm² half-cell). For context, the highest published efficiencies for perovskite/silicon tandem cells of this size are in the 32-33% range, including Maxwell's certified 32.38% on a G12 half-cell reported in January 2026. NAED's planning figures use the 30% programme target.

How PV-1 compares with published equipment

The comparisons below are rate-to-rate. A PV-1 figure describes a complete integrated line, while some benchmarks describe a single tool; supplier figures are the suppliers' own published ratings.





Benchmark (published) Rated

throughput or

capacity

PV-1 line ÷

benchmark



Note Maxwell 1.2 GW HJT line (TaiyangNews, Jul 2026) 28,800 G12-format cells/h 0.56 Full line; rate comparison Maxwell perovskite/HJT tandem line (TaiyangNews, Jul 2026) up to 600 MW/yr 1.3 (by GW at 30%) Largest configuration offered Singulus GENERIS inline PECVD (TaiyangNews, Jan 2025) >14,000 G12 half-cut/h 1.1 Single tool

A single PV-1 line runs at or above the rate of leading single deposition tools while carrying the full tandem process - wet clean, PECVD, PVD, top-cell deposition, printing and test - in one line. Six lines carry the output of about three large HJT lines or seven to eight commercial tandem lines.

What the output looks like

One year of output from the six-line site is enough cells for about 7.7 million 600-watt panels, which would generate roughly enough electricity for about 650,000 U.S. homes for a year (17% capacity factor, 10,500 kWh per home; typical U.S. values, not site data). Panels keep generating for 25-30 years, so each year of production adds to that total.

Basis and assumptions

Rating: 16,000 G12 half-cut wafers per hour per line, 400 wafers per 90-second index (NAED-PV1-000, decision D4); 200 windowed trays of 80 wafers an hour at the top-cell stage.

Cell: G12 half-cut, 210 × 105 mm; power per cell at 1,000 W/m²: 6.61 W at 30% (220.5 cm² planning basis), 7.47 W at the modelled 34.4% (217.2 cm²), 5.62 W at 25.5%.

Operating basis: 85% availability and 97.5% yield over 8,760 hours (7,446 running hours a year) - NAED planning assumptions.

Capacity is cell-level DC at standard test conditions; module output is lower after cell-to-module losses.

Supplier figures are the suppliers' published ratings as reported in the sources below; NAED has not tested them.

For all technical information, including the basis of any figure in this release: cto.fusion@naedcorp.com.

Forward-looking statements

This release contains forward-looking statements about production capacity, efficiency and site build-out. They are based on NAED's planning assumptions and are subject to risks including equipment delivery and performance, process development, permitting and financing. Actual results may differ materially. NAED undertakes no obligation to update these statements except as required by law.

Sources

TaiyangNews, "Maxwell Advances Tandem And HJT Manufacturing Solutions," July 3, 2026.

PV Tech, "Maxwell claims 32.38% efficiency on perovskite-HJT tandem cell," January 28, 2026.

TaiyangNews, "Singulus Technologies: Gigawatt-Scale HJT Production Tools," January 24, 2025.

NAED engineering: NAED-PV1-000 master drawing set, decision record DR-PV1-001, TUM-006, NAED-T2X-001 cell model.

About NAED Energy Holding Inc. NAED Energy Holding Inc. designs and builds its own process equipment and production lines, from wet bench to finished cell, across solar, energy storage and aerospace engineering through its NAED Nexus Core division. NAED operates in South Florida, New York and Nevada, with an international presence in Indonesia. Learn more at NAED.energy.

Media contact: Malcom Longair, Media & Development Lead · NAED.energy

For all technical information: cto.fusion@naedcorp.com

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