Redwood AI Corp.: Redwood AI Announces Chemical Risk Analysis Update to its AI-Powered Reactosphere Platform to Support Faster Reaction Safety Screening

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESS Newswire / November 12, 2026 / Redwood AI Corp. (CSE:AIRX)(OTCQB:RDWCF)(Frankfurt:Y0N, WKN: A422EZ) ("Redwood" or the "Company") is pleased to announce the addition of Chemical AI Risk Evaluator (CARE), a custom reaction-safety screening and decision-support feature within its AI-powered chemical synthesis platform, Reactosphere. The new feature is designed to help chemists identify potential safety concerns earlier in the synthetic planning process by bringing Safety Data Sheet (SDS)-linked hazard information, Globally Harmonized System (GHS) hazard signals, structural alerts, reaction-level rule findings and practical review recommendations into a single reaction-centered profile. By consolidating these inputs in one place, CARE is intended to reduce the time users spend moving between separate safety documents, manual rule checks and scattered hazard references, while helping them prioritize which reactions or routes may require deeper review.

CARE is intended to support early safety awareness by allowing users to draw a reaction using the embedded molecule editor or review a candidate route generated through Reactosphere's retrosynthesis workflow. The feature is then able to produce a CARE profile that organizes key safety indicators around the reaction scheme, including molecule-level concerns, combined chemical risks and broader reaction-level issues. Having the ability to present these findings directly next to the chemistry being reviewed, CARE is designed to reduce the need for users to move between separate SDS searches, manual rule sheets and scattered hazard notes during early route assessment.

A key design feature of CARE is Redwood's custom chemist-curated reaction safety rule framework. Rather than displaying only publicly available hazard information, CARE is designed to apply platform-specific safety logic that can evaluate chemical identities, reagent[1] or condition pairings, reaction-class alerts, and configurable hazard categories. Each rule can include its own severity level, evidence basis, issue description, context and recommendation, allowing the platform to present safety findings in a way that reflects Reactosphere's own review logic and is designed to evolve as the platform is further developed.

CARE is also designed to support route comparison within Reactosphere's retrosynthesis workflow. When multiple predicted synthetic routes are generated, CARE profiles can provide an additional decision-support signal by helping users compare routes based on safety burden, flagged chemicals, reaction-level concerns and the review effort each route may require. This can give users a broader way to assess candidate routes, considering not only synthetic feasibility but also the level of safety review that may be needed before advancing a proposed pathway. CARE profiles can also be exported to PDF, allowing safety screening outputs to be attached to records, shared for follow-up review or carried forward into downstream documentation.

Redwood believes the addition of CARE further strengthens Reactosphere as an integrated platform for chemistry planning, synthesis decision support and safety-aware review across multiple industries. CARE is intended to serve as a draft screening layer that helps surface potential concerns earlier in the planning process, while preserving the need for qualified chemist and Environmental, Health, and Safety (EHS) review before any operational use.

"CARE is about making reaction safety easier to see, compare and document at the planning stage. We are giving users a more practical way to evaluate potential risks before a route moves further into review. This update also strengthens the platform's retrosynthesis capabilities by allowing risk assessments to become part of the route selection process," stated Louis Dron, CEO of Redwood AI.

About Redwood AI Corp.

Redwood AI is a technology company developing advanced artificial intelligence and cybersecurity solutions for defence, public safety and life sciences. The Company applies artificial intelligence across quantum cybersecurity, scientific research and advanced chemistry applications. Redwood AI's technology is designed to help organizations prepare for quantum-enabled cybersecurity threats while enabling faster, more efficient development of new therapies and chemistry-driven applications.

ON BEHALF OF REDWOOD AI CORP.,

"Louis Dron"

Chief Executive Officer

For more information, please contact:

Louis Dron

Chief Executive Officer

Tel: +1 888 530 8488

investors@redwoodai.com

The CSE and Information Service Provider have not reviewed and do not accept responsibility for the accuracy or adequacy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements Caution. This news release contains statements and information that, to the extent they are not historical fact, constitute "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information is generally identified by words such as "believe", "expect", "anticipate", "estimate", "intend", "plan", "may", "should", "will", "potential", "designed", "intended" and similar expressions. Forward-looking information in this news release includes statements regarding: the development, functionality, performance, accuracy, reliability, enhancement, deployment and potential commercialization of Reactosphere and CARE; CARE's ability to identify, organize, compare and document potential chemical and reaction-safety concerns, apply chemist-curated safety rules, support route comparison and export CARE profiles; the anticipated benefits of CARE, including reducing the time spent consulting separate safety sources, supporting earlier safety awareness and helping users prioritize reactions or routes for further review; the continued development and expansion of the Company's platform, features, use cases and business; and the Company's plans and expectations generally. Forward-looking information is based on management's current expectations, estimates, projections, assumptions and beliefs, including assumptions regarding the availability, quality and completeness of SDS, GHS and other third-party data; the ability of the Company to develop, test, validate, integrate, maintain and commercialize CARE and Reactosphere as contemplated; the performance and reliability of the Company's models, rules and technology; customer demand and adoption; the availability of qualified personnel, financing and other resources; and the absence of material adverse changes in applicable laws, market conditions or competitive conditions. Although the Company considers these expectations and assumptions reasonable, they may prove to be incorrect and undue reliance should not be placed on forward-looking information. Forward-looking information is subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied, including risks relating to development, testing, validation, integration, scalability, maintenance and commercialization; technical limitations, errors, false positives or false negatives; incomplete, inaccurate, outdated or unavailable source data; the evolving nature of chemical-safety knowledge and regulatory requirements; user adoption and market acceptance; competition; intellectual property; cybersecurity and data security; reliance on third-party data, software and service providers; the availability of financing and qualified personnel; and general economic, market and business conditions. The forward-looking information contained in this news release is made as of the date hereof. The Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as required by applicable securities laws.

[1] A reagent is a substance or compound added to a system to trigger a chemical reaction or test if one occurs.

SOURCE: Redwood AI Corp.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/redwood-ai-announces-chemical-risk-analysis-update-to-its-ai-pow-1250791