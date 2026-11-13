Wissen Research LLC: Cosmetics Market to Reach US$ 497.2 Bn by 2031, Growing at 7.4% CAGR: Wissen Research

Cosmetics Market to Reach US$ 497.2 Bn by 2031, Growing at 7.4% CAGR: Wissen Research

SHERIDAN, Wyo., Nov. 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ --

How big is the cosmetics market, and what is driving its growth?

The global cosmetics market is valued at USD 348 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 497.2 billion by 2031, growing at a CAGR of 7.4% over the forecast period (2026-2031), according to a new study by Wissen Research.

The base demand is steady: rising disposable incomes, growing consumer spending on beauty and personal care, and greater awareness of skincare, sun protection, and anti-ageing. A growing number of men are also using skincare, haircare, and grooming products, which widens the target market.

The report points to two newer contests beyond the shelf. The first is who gets recommended when a shopper asks an AI assistant what to buy. The second is who has the science behind the formula. In 2026, L'Oréal and OpenAI announced a collaboration on AI-powered consumer journeys and agentic commerce, while The Estée Lauder Companies and Coty each signed partnerships aimed at brand visibility across generative AI platforms. At the same time, epigenetic, probiotic, and proteomics-based products are moving into mainstream skincare.

Get a Free Sample of This Report to Explore Key Findings and Data: https://www.wissenresearch.com/request-a-sample/?report=global-cosmetics-market

Brands Now Compete for Recommendations from AI Assistants, Not Just from Shoppers

Beauty discovery is moving into AI. On June 17, 2026, L'Oréal and OpenAI announced a collaboration covering AI-powered product discovery, agentic commerce, research, science, and marketing, including plans for Maybelline New York virtual try-on within ChatGPT using ModiFace technology. The competition is not only about shopper-facing tools. On September 14, 2026, The Estée Lauder Companies announced a global partnership with Profound to monitor and optimise how its brands are represented across generative AI platforms, and on October 27, 2026, Coty announced a partnership with Brandlight to strengthen brand discovery across AI assistants and generative AI search platforms.

The report sees this as a sign of increased attention to AI-driven brand visibility, alongside other digital shifts: skin-diagnostic and virtual try-on technologies, social commerce, and influencer-led marketing are reshaping how products are discovered and bought. E-commerce is an important distribution channel, supported by digital shopping, personalised discovery, and virtual try-on, and companies are investing in digital consumer engagement.

Science-Led Formulations: Epigenetics, Probiotics, and Skin Diagnostics Move into Mainstream Skincare

Ingredient research is becoming a selling point. Beiersdorf introduced EPICELLINE in its NIVEA Cellular Epigenetics Rejuvenating Serum on August 13, 2025, reflecting research into epigenetic skincare and skin ageing. On September 1, 2026, it introduced Eucerin DERMOPURE CLINICAL PROBIOM8, which incorporates viable skin-native probiotics for acne-prone skin, an application of microbiome research in dermatological skincare. L'Oréal introduced Cell BioPrint in January 2025, using proteomics and protein biomarkers to assess skin ageing, and announced a pilot launch of Lancôme Cell BioPrint in March 2026 with microfluidic technology for biological skin diagnosis. In 2026, L'Oréal and NVIDIA also announced a collaboration using predictive AI and molecular simulation to accelerate beauty discovery, with applications in photoprotection and skin-tone management.

Behind the products, formulation science is advancing. Microencapsulation, nano emulsions, liposomal delivery, and controlled-release systems are improving ingredient stability, skin absorption, efficacy, and shelf life, while biotechnology is supporting bio-based active ingredients, peptides, and fermented extracts. Waterless formulations and biodegradable ingredients support the development of sustainable cosmetics, and automation and precision manufacturing improve consistency and quality control.

Get a Custom Briefing on This Market for Your Business

Wissen Research's analysts are available to walk through findings specific to your market, region, or competitive set.

Need Insights Specific to Your Business? Request a Customized Version of This Report: https://www.wissenresearch.com/request-customization/?report=global-cosmetics-market

What's Fueling Growth in the Cosmetics Market

Rising spending on beauty and personal care: Growing disposable incomes and consumer expenditure are supporting demand across skincare, haircare, fragrances, and color cosmetics.

Growing disposable incomes and consumer expenditure are supporting demand across skincare, haircare, fragrances, and color cosmetics. Awareness of skincare and sun protection: Growing awareness of skin health, personal grooming, sun protection, and anti-ageing encourages regular beauty routines and specialized purchases.

Growing awareness of skin health, personal grooming, sun protection, and anti-ageing encourages regular beauty routines and specialized purchases. Premiumization: Interest in premium ingredients, dermatologically tested formulations, personalized skincare, and multifunctional products supports higher-value purchases.

Interest in premium ingredients, dermatologically tested formulations, personalized skincare, and multifunctional products supports higher-value purchases. Technology in formulations: Advances in biotechnology, microencapsulation, molecular simulation, and microbiome research let manufacturers develop differentiated products with improved delivery and stability.

Advances in biotechnology, microencapsulation, molecular simulation, and microbiome research let manufacturers develop differentiated products with improved delivery and stability. E-commerce and social commerce: Online shopping, social commerce, virtual product trials, digital beauty consultations, and influencer marketing improve accessibility and influence purchasing decisions.

Online shopping, social commerce, virtual product trials, digital beauty consultations, and influencer marketing improve accessibility and influence purchasing decisions. Natural and sustainable preferences: Interest in natural ingredients, cruelty-free formulations, refillable packaging, and responsibly sourced ingredients is encouraging product innovation.

Challenges Facing the Cosmetics Market

Regulation is the most visible challenge, and it differs by region. In the European Union, Regulation (EU) 2024/996 amended restrictions involving Vitamin A, Alpha-Arbutin, and Arbutin, Regulation (EU) 2024/858 amended restrictions on nanomaterials including copper, colloidal gold, platinum, and colloidal silver, and Regulation (EU) 2025/877 addressed substances classified as carcinogenic, mutagenic, or toxic for reproduction. In the United States, the Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act (MoCRA), introduced in 2022, requires facility registration and product listing, with facility registrations renewed every two years. China's National Medical Products Administration introduced a three-year action plan for 2026-2028 to improve cosmetics production quality-management systems. Together these frameworks raise compliance costs and require manufacturers to meet different quality and ingredient expectations across markets.

Operating pressures add to the load: fluctuating raw material prices, supply chain disruptions, intense competition, and changing consumer preferences. Counterfeit products and misleading product claims can undermine consumer confidence and brand reputation, and portfolio restructuring and changing brand agreements create strategic challenges. On July 7, 2026, for example, Coty agreed to transition its Gucci Beauty licence back to Kering for approximately $400 million, while continuing to operate the brand through at least June 30, 2027.

Recent Strategic Developments in the Cosmetics Market

In October 2026, Coty Inc. of the United States announced a partnership with Brandlight to strengthen brand visibility and discovery across AI assistants and generative AI search platforms. The collaboration focuses on digital brand representation and consumer discovery across its beauty and fragrance portfolio.

In October 2026, Beiersdorf AG of Germany announced a five-year partnership between NIVEA SUN and the Tour de France, starting in 2027. The partnership focuses on promoting sun protection and increasing consumer engagement around sunscreen and sun-care products.

In September 2026, Beiersdorf AG introduced Eucerin DERMOPURE CLINICAL PROBIOM8, incorporating viable skin-native probiotics for acne-prone skin and applying microbiome-related research to dermatological skincare formulations.

In September 2026, L'Oréal S.A. of France and COSMAX signed an MOU to collaborate on next-generation beauty innovations, covering raw materials, active ingredients, product design, and sensory characteristics, to support research and product development across cosmetics formulations.

The four announcements span AI-era brand visibility, sun-care marketing, microbiome skincare, and formulation research.

Key Insights from Cosmetics Market Analysis

Skin care accounted for the largest share of the cosmetics market in 2025, supported by consistent demand for daily skincare routines, growing awareness of skin health and ageing prevention, and continuous innovation in active ingredients and specialised formulations. The Estée Lauder Companies reported skincare net sales of USD 6,962 million in fiscal 2025.

accounted for the largest share of the cosmetics market in 2025, supported by consistent demand for daily skincare routines, growing awareness of skin health and ageing prevention, and continuous innovation in active ingredients and specialised formulations. The Estée Lauder Companies reported skincare net sales of USD 6,962 million in fiscal 2025. Asia-Pacific held the largest regional share in 2025, supported by its large consumer base, established beauty and personal care manufacturing ecosystem, strong domestic and international brand presence, and increasing investment in product innovation and manufacturing quality.

held the largest regional share in 2025, supported by its large consumer base, established beauty and personal care manufacturing ecosystem, strong domestic and international brand presence, and increasing investment in product innovation and manufacturing quality. Portfolio moves are reshaping positions. L'Oréal announced an agreement on June 18, 2026 to acquire a majority stake in Innovist, the Indian company behind Bare Anatomy and Chemist at Play. The Estée Lauder Companies announced on March 5, 2026 an agreement to acquire the remaining interests in Forest Essentials, a luxury Ayurveda-based beauty brand. Coty's Gucci Beauty licence is moving back to Kering.

L'Oréal announced an agreement on June 18, 2026 to acquire a majority stake in Innovist, the Indian company behind Bare Anatomy and Chemist at Play. The Estée Lauder Companies announced on March 5, 2026 an agreement to acquire the remaining interests in Forest Essentials, a luxury Ayurveda-based beauty brand. Coty's Gucci Beauty licence is moving back to Kering. Scale varies widely. L'Oréal reported consolidated sales of EUR 44,052 million in 2025, including EUR 16,089.7 million from Consumer Products and EUR 15,595.1 million from L'Oréal Luxe, which shows its presence across mass-market and premium categories.

L'Oréal reported consolidated sales of EUR 44,052 million in 2025, including EUR 16,089.7 million from Consumer Products and EUR 15,595.1 million from L'Oréal Luxe, which shows its presence across mass-market and premium categories. The market is moderately fragmented, with multinational beauty companies, consumer goods manufacturers, premium beauty brands, and specialized skincare and cosmetics companies competing across product categories.

Key Players in the Cosmetics Market

Leading cosmetics companies are focusing on brand portfolio expansion, research and development, ingredient and formulation innovation, product quality, strategic partnerships and acquisitions, AI-enabled consumer engagement, and expansion across product categories and international markets.

The report profiles L'Oréal S.A. (France), Unilever PLC (UK), Procter & Gamble Co. (US), The Estée Lauder Companies Inc. (US), LVMH Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton SE (France), Chanel Limited (UK), Beiersdorf AG (Germany), Shiseido Company, Limited (Japan), Coty Inc. (US), and Puig S.L. (Spain). The competitive field includes multinational beauty groups, diversified consumer goods companies, and specialised cosmetics businesses. L'Oréal, Estée Lauder, LVMH, Chanel, Coty, and Puig represent major beauty and luxury portfolios, while Unilever and Procter & Gamble participate across broader personal care categories. Leading players benefit from established brand portfolios, extensive distribution networks, formulation expertise, research and development capabilities, and strong retail and e-commerce presence.

The report also covers Bath & Body Works, Henkel, Kao Corporation, Kenvue, Natura &Co, Colgate-Palmolive, Amorepacific, L'Occitane International, LG Household & Health Care, Mary Kay, Wella Company, Groupe Clarins, KOSÉ Corporation, Revlon, and Johnson & Johnson, among others.

Regional Analysis and Growth Opportunities

Asia-Pacific leads the cosmetics market and is expected to be its fastest-growing region, supported by rising disposable incomes, expanding middle-class populations, and increasing expenditure on beauty and personal care. China, India, Japan, and South Korea are important markets, driven by growing skincare awareness, premium beauty consumption, and demand for innovative formulations, and the popularity of K-beauty and J-beauty is influencing regional and international preferences. Rapid e-commerce adoption, social commerce, influencer marketing, and digital beauty platforms are improving access to products. International companies are investing: L'Oréal's agreement to acquire a majority stake in Innovist and The Estée Lauder Companies' Forest Essentials transaction both involve India, and L'Oréal's September 2026 MOU with COSMAX in South Korea covers raw materials, active ingredients, product design, and sensory characteristics.

Established markets remain large. L'Oréal reported 2025 sales of EUR 14,864.5 million in Europe, EUR 11,718.1 million in North America, and EUR 10,075.2 million in North Asia. Regulation shapes these markets differently, from European ingredient restrictions to U.S. facility registration and product listing under MoCRA. Latin America and the Middle East & Africa complete the report's regional coverage.

Market Segmentation Snapshot

The global cosmetics market is segmented across product, end use, distribution channel, and region:

By Product: Skin Care Hair Care Oral Care Color Cosmetics Bath & Shower Products Perfume & Fragrance

By End Use: Men Women

By Distribution Channel: Supermarkets and Hypermarkets Specialty Beauty Stores Pharmacies and Drug Stores Online/E-Commerce Other

By Region: North America Europe Asia-Pacific Latin America Middle East & Africa



Frequently Asked Questions

Q: What is the size of the cosmetics market? A: The global cosmetics market is estimated at USD 348 billion in 2026 and is projected to reach USD 497.2 billion by 2031.

Q: What is the growth rate of the cosmetics market? A: The cosmetics market is projected to grow at a CAGR of 7.4% between 2026 and 2031.

Q: What does the cosmetics market include? A: The cosmetics market covers products intended for cleansing, beautifying, protecting, maintaining, and improving the appearance of the skin, hair, teeth, nails, and body. It includes skin care, hair care, oral care, color cosmetics, bath and shower products, and perfume and fragrance. Pharmaceutical products, professional salon services, manufacturing equipment, and substitute products outside the defined cosmetic categories are excluded.

Q: Which product category leads the cosmetics market? A: Skin care accounted for the largest share of the cosmetics market in 2025, supported by consistent demand for daily skincare routines, growing awareness of skin health and ageing prevention, and continuous innovation in active ingredients and specialised formulations.

Q: Which region leads the cosmetics market? A: Asia-Pacific held the largest share of the cosmetics market in 2025 and is also the fastest-growing region through 2031.

Q: Who are the leading players in the cosmetics market, and how concentrated is it? A: The market is moderately fragmented. Leading players such as L'Oréal, Estée Lauder, Procter & Gamble, Unilever, Shiseido, Beiersdorf, Coty, and LVMH benefit from established brand portfolios, extensive distribution networks, formulation expertise, research and development capabilities, and strong retail and e-commerce presence.

Q: What regulations affect the cosmetics market? A: Key frameworks include the U.S. Modernization of Cosmetics Regulation Act (MoCRA), which requires facility registration and product listing, renewed every two years; European Union regulations that restrict specific ingredients and nanomaterials; and China's three-year action plan for 2026-2028 to improve cosmetics production quality-management systems.

Q: How is AI changing the cosmetics market? A: AI is being used for personalized product recommendations, virtual try-on, skin analysis, and ingredient discovery, and companies are also working to improve how their brands are represented across AI assistants and generative AI search platforms. Examples include L'Oréal's collaborations with OpenAI and NVIDIA, The Estée Lauder Companies' partnership with Profound, and Coty's partnership with Brandlight.

The report describes a market growing steadily on demand for skincare and premium products, while competition moves to two new fronts: scientific credibility and visibility in AI-driven discovery. For brands, the work ahead is backing formulas with demonstrable science, staying compliant across the EU, the U.S., and China, and making sure shoppers, and the AI assistants they ask, can find them.

Get the Complete Cosmetics Market Report - Forecasts, Insights & Growth Opportunities: https://www.wissenresearch.com/market-research-reports-pricings/global-cosmetics-market

Expert Profile | Mayur Jain, Wissen Research



Mayur Jain is a Research Expert at Wissen Research with multidomain expertise with more than 12+ years of experience in market research industry.

Email: mayur@wissenresearch.com

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/in/mayur-jain-0190542a/

About Wissen Research

Wissen Research is a global market intelligence and consulting firm specializing in healthcare, life sciences, technology, and emerging industries. The company provides data-driven insights, strategic market analysis, and industry forecasts to help organizations make informed business decisions and identify new growth opportunities across global markets

Company Contact:

Wissen Research LLC,

Gould St, Ste R,

Sheridan, WY 82801,

Phone: (+1) 510 240 9853

Email: info@wissenresearch.com

Website: https://www.wissenresearch.com/

Blog: https://www.wissenresearch.com/insights/

LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/wissen-research

View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.co.uk/news-releases/cosmetics-market-to-reach-us-497-2-bn-by-2031--growing-at-7-4-cagr-wissen-research-302938363.html