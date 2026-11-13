

OTTAWA (dpa-AFX) - Stantec Inc. (STN) on Thursday reported stronger financial results for the third quarter of 2026, with higher revenue and improved profitability compared with the corresponding period last year.



Net income rose 19.7 percent to C$179.6 million from C$150 million in the third quarter of 2025. Earnings per share increased to C$1.60 from C$1.32. Net revenue advanced 9.3 percent to C$1.865 billion, compared with C$1.705 billion a year earlier.



Adjusted EBITDA improved 16.6 percent to C$377.1 million from C$323.4 million, while adjusted net income increased to C$212.1 million from C$174.1 million. Adjusted EPS also advanced to C$1.89 from C$1.53. Dividends declared per common share rose to C$0.245 from C$0.225.



STN is currently trading after hours at $76.87, up $1.74 or 2.32 percent on the New York Stock Exchange.



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