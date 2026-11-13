Driven by operational efficiency, the company reports a 79.6% increase in recurring net income

Curitiba, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Companhia Paranaense de Energia (NYSE American: ELPC) (BVMF: CPLE3) (Copel) ended the third quarter of 2026 with recurring net income of R$ 673 million, a significant increase of 79.6% compared to the R$ 375 million reported in the third quarter of 2025 (Reported net income of R$ 688 million, +89.0% compared to 3Q25). This result was accompanied by strong growth in consolidated recurring EBITDA, which rose 35.0% to R$ 1.8 billion, compared to R$ 1.3 billion in the same period of the previous year (reported EBITDA of R$ 1.9 billion, +41.5% compared to Q3 2025).

The main driver of quarterly performance was Copel Distribuição, which saw a 70.2% increase in recurring EBITDA, reaching R$ 1.1 billion. This increase reflects the Periodic Tariff Reset (RTP) approved in June, which compensates for investments made in the grid during the 2021-2026 cycle, with an average impact of 8.6% on the manageable portion of the rate (Part B), and the 5.8% growth in the volume of energy distributed (billed grid market), driven by economic activity in Paraná and higher temperatures during the period.

The infrastructure's resilience was put to the test during this period due to severe weather events caused by El Niño, with rainfall reaching up to 3.7 times the historical average in the state and winds of up to 125 km/h in September. In the face of eight major storms, the contingency plan simultaneously mobilized up to 1,000 field crews and 3,000 professionals, resulting in the replacement of more than 3,700 utility poles.

The Company executed consolidated Capex of R$ 991 million in the third quarter. Of this amount, in line with the strategic plan, 57% was allocated to Distribution for the ongoing modernization of power lines, the reinforcement of substations, and improvements in regulatory quality indicators (DEC and FEC), while R$ 429 million supported Generation and Transmission, with an emphasis on advancing expansion work at the Governador Bento Munhoz (Foz do Areia) and Governador Ney Braga (Segredo) hydroelectric plants, which were contracted through the Capacity Reserve Auction (LRCAP).

On the financial front, Copel ended the third quarter with a net debt-to-EBITDA ratio of 2.7 times, well within the fluctuation range of its optimal capital structure and below the midpoint of its long-term target of 2.9 times. Prudent liability management resulted in a 60-basis-point reduction in the average cost of debt, which stood at 12.62% per annum at the end of September, with a comfortable average maturity of 4.8 years and ample liquidity to support the long-term expansion plan. During the period, the divestment of the stake in the Dona Francisca power plant was also completed, generating a cash inflow of R$ 151 million and simplifying the corporate structure.

The strength of the quarter was recognized by major awards in the national electricity sector. Copel was honored by the National Electric System Operator (ONS) with the Quality in Operations Award as the Best Hydroelectric Generator and was named national champion for the second consecutive year as an AC power transmitter. The Company's accounting and corporate transparency was once again recognized with the ANEFAC Award for the fourth consecutive year. In the area of environmental, social, and governance (ESG) performance, the Company reaffirmed its market leadership by being simultaneously included in the sustainability indices of the B3 - ISE, ICO2 and IDI.

Conference Call: November 13th, 2026 - Friday

English: 08:00 a.m. - EST

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To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323835