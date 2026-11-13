São Paulo, Brazil--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Caixa, Brazil's largest bank by number of clients, credit portfolio, and savings deposits, announces its consolidated results for the third quarter of 2026 (3Q26).

HIGHLIGHTS:

Recurring Net Income of BRL 10.9 billion in 9M26, down 14.6% YoY;

Recurring Net Income of BRL 3.5 billion in 3Q26, down 7.4% YoY;

Recurring ROE reached 8.77% as of Sep26, down 316 bps YoY;

Financial Margin reached BRL 56.3 billion in 9M26, up 14.3% YoY;

Total assets under management reached BRL 4.219 trillion as of Sep26, up 10.0% YoY;

Caixa Assets totaled BRL 2.437 trillion as of Sep26, up 10.2% YoY;

Total Loan Portfolio reached a balance of BRL 1.482 trillion as of Sep26, up 11.1% YoY;

Sustainable Finance Portfolio balance of BRL 950.8 billion as of Sep26, up 12.9% YoY;

Mortgage Loan Portfolio balance of BRL 1.043 trillion as of Sep26, up 15.5% YoY;

Caixa holds a market share of 68.2% in the mortgage loan segment as of Sep26;

The Infrastructure and Sanitation loan portfolio reached a balance of BRL 108.6 billion as of Sep26, down 1.9% YoY;

Balance of BRL 116.4 billion in Payroll-deductible Loans as of Sep26, up 6.4% YoY and representing 73.4% of the commercial loan portfolio for individuals;

Balance of BRL 60.6 billion in Agribusiness Loans as of Sep26, down 1.9% YoY;

Total Loan Origination of BRL 548.4 billion in 9M26, up 9.6% YoY;

Mortgage loan origination totaled BRL 210.1 billion in 9M26, up 20.9% YoY;

Balance of BRL 2.103 trillion in Total Funding as of Sep26, up 10.3% YoY;

Balance of BRL 407.8 billion in savings deposits as of Sep26, up 4.1% YoY, reaching a 40.3% market share;

Delinquency Rate stood at 4.01% as of Sep26, up 100 bps YoY;

Basel Ratio of 15.5% and Tier I Capital of 14.0% as of Sep26, remaining 400 bps and 450 bps above the minimum regulatory requirements, respectively.

WEBCAST 3Q26: 11/13/2026, 10h00 am (Brasília): https://ri.caixa.gov.br/en/earningrelease/

3Q26 EARNINGS RELEASE DOCUMENTS: https://ri.caixa.gov.br/

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