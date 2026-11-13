Strongwall.ai: PRIVATE.AI: YOUR TAX AFFAIRS ARE SAFE WITH US, SAYS NEW AI COMPANY IN WAKE OF HMRC CHANGES

PRIVATE.AI: YOUR TAX AFFAIRS ARE SAFE WITH US, SAYS NEW AI COMPANY IN WAKE OF HMRC CHANGES

OMAHA, Neb., Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Private.ai A new privacy-first AI company has criticized "insane" government overreach following news reports that taxpayers and tech companies could be forced to hand over their AI chatbot histories to HMRC. (His Majesty's Revenue and Customs - United Kingdom)

Bryce Nyeggen, co-founder of Private.ai, said: "It is Kafkaesque for a government to simultaneously impose an incredibly complex and punitive tax system, and then de facto deprive you of the tools you need to comply with it by going on fishing expeditions through your chat logs."

Private.ai launched in London this September. It works like a regular AI chatbot, but your chats are encrypted, stored on your device and only you can read them.

Find out more here: private.ai/how-it-works

Privacy-By-Design Architecture

Private.ai is architected to avoid collecting sensitive data in the first place:

Anonymous Architecture

Accounts and payments do not need to be linked to your identity.

Local Encryption

Your data stays encrypted on your device - Private.ai doesn't keep a copy.

Traffic Obfuscation

Queries are remixed and executed multiple times to prevent fingerprinting.

Ephemeral Hardware

Hardware providers are US based, encrypted, and rotated regularly to reduce platform risk.

API Access

Integrate privacy-first AI directly into your applications and workflows.

With nothing retained, there is nothing meaningful to monetize, leak, or turn over.

Security Without Compromise

Private.ai delivers privacy-first structure, not promises or policy. By eliminating unnecessary data retention, the platform reduces attack surfaces and removes the risks that come with long-term storage. Users are protected by design, not assurances.

A Different Path for AI

Private.ai is built for those who understand that privacy, once lost, doesn't come back, and that powerful AI doesn't require surveillance.

This launch marks a deliberate line drawn against data-hungry AI systems - and the beginning of a different approach.

Learn more at: https://private.ai/

Andrew Northwall and Bryce Nyeggen are available for live television interviews globally via the Traction Control Studio in Omaha, Nebraska. To schedule an appearance, contact Dave Roberts at press@strongwall.ai

FOUNDERS BIOGRAPHIES

Andrew Northwall, Co-Founder and CEO

Andrew Northwall is a seasoned technology executive, entrepreneur, and growth-focused operator with more than two decades of experience building and scaling organizations in high-pressure, highly regulated environments. His career spans political and business consulting, complex data systems, and large-scale consumer technology platforms, with a consistent emphasis on execution, resilience, and risk-aware growth.

Before moving into senior technology leadership, Andrew spent over 15 years running performance-driven organizations where operational discipline and strategic clarity were essential. That background shaped his leadership approach, emphasizing durable systems, accountability, and the ability to operate under sustained public, legal, and regulatory scrutiny.

Andrew later held senior executive roles across major digital platforms, serving as Chief Architect at Parler and as Chief Operating Officer of Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq: $DJT) from December 2021 through September 2024. As COO, he oversaw operations for Truth Social and the launch of Truth+, guiding the organization through rapid scale, complex compliance environments, and its successful public listing on Nasdaq.

As CEO of Private.ai, Andrew focuses on company vision, strategy, capital formation, and organizational execution. His work is driven by the belief that modern technology should not require surveillance or data retention to function effectively. Through Private.ai, he is advancing AI systems built around architectural privacy guarantees, user sovereignty, and long-term trust enforced by design rather than policy.

Bryce Nyeggen, Co-Founder and CTO

Bryce Nyeggen is an AI and machine learning leader with nearly two decades of experience designing, building, and deploying large-scale intelligent systems across consumer technology, e-commerce, insurance, and social media platforms. His career has focused on applying advanced machine learning in real-world environments where performance, reliability, and user trust are critical.

At Apple (Nasdaq: $AAPL), Bryce spent nine years developing and scaling core machine learning systems, including contributing to the first machine-learned natural language models used by Siri. His work helped advance Apple's approach to on-device intelligence, performance optimization, and user-centric AI capabilities at global scale.

Bryce later served as Head of AI at Trump Media & Technology Group Corp. (Nasdaq: $DJT), where he led all AI development efforts during a period of rapid platform growth and intense public scrutiny. His work focused on building and managing recommendation, moderation, and platform intelligence systems while balancing performance, safety, and operational constraints.

As CTO of Private.ai, Bryce leads all technical architecture and AI development. He is responsible for designing and implementing a privacy-first AI stack that eliminates unnecessary data retention while delivering high-performance intelligence. His work centers on ensuring Private.ai's platform gives users meaningful control, strong security guarantees, and powerful AI capabilities without surveillance.

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