New programs combine guaranteed media placements with a focus on how founders and brands appear in Google and AI search tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity.

New York, New York--(Newsfile Corp. - November 12, 2026) - Media Anchored, the leading PR firm for AI search visibility, guaranteeing media placements for founders and brands announced the launch of its guaranteed PR and AI search visibility programs. The programs are designed to help founders, executives, experts and brands build credible press coverage that strengthens how they appear in Google and in AI-generated answers.

Media Anchored

Guaranteed placements, defined in writing

Unlike traditional PR retainers, Media Anchored's programs are built around guaranteed placements. Every placement in a client's program is set out in a signed agreement before work begins, including the program's timeline and investment. Media Anchored writes every article, the client approves each one before publication, and any placement that does not publish is replaced with one of equal value or refunded.

The programs range from foundational press for founders and brands building their first credible presence to comprehensive programs that include features in leading publications, TV interviews, podcast interviews, magazine covers and contributor seats with top publications.

The Authority Accelerator framework

Every program follows the Authority Accelerator, Media Anchored's four-phase framework for building media and AI search authority. The framework moves clients through Foundation, Credibility, Recognition and Authority, with each phase building on the last. Foundational press and expert articles establish a credible search presence. Features in respected publications and podcast interviews build credibility. TV interviews, magazine covers and contributor seats bring recognition. The final phase reaches the most prominent publications, speaking stages and the sustained coverage that AI tools rely on.

Why AI search visibility matters now

The launch reflects a significant shift in how people research businesses. A 2026 Idea Grove study found that 42% of Americans have used ChatGPT to research a product, service or brand, and research from Semrush found that 77% of US consumers have used AI to help with a purchase decision.

AI tools generate their answers largely from credible third-party coverage. Research from Muck Rack found that earned media accounts for the large majority of citations in AI-generated answers. As a result, consistent coverage in respected publications has become one of the most important factors in whether a founder or brand is named when someone asks an AI tool for a recommendation. This work is increasingly known as answer engine optimization (AEO) or generative engine optimization (GEO).

"Founders and brands no longer just want headlines. They want to be the name that comes up when a potential client asks Google or ChatGPT who to trust," said Media Anchored. "Our programs combine guaranteed placements with a deliberate focus on AI search visibility, so clients know exactly what they are getting and build the kind of coverage that keeps working long after it is published."

Built on experience across industries

Media Anchored is built on more than eight years of experience in PR and marketing and on work with hundreds of clients across a wide range of industries, including technology, software, entertainment, finance, health and wellness, ecommerce, cosmetics, consulting and beauty.

Who the programs are for

The programs are designed for founders, executives, experts and brands at every stage, from those building their first credible press presence to established names seeking coverage in the world's most prominent publications. Media Anchored's flagship programs are suited to businesses across industries, and the firm also offers editions focused on specific regions and sectors for clients with particular audiences in mind.

What sets the programs apart

Media Anchored's programs differ from traditional PR in three ways. Every placement is guaranteed in writing before work begins. Every article is approved by the client before publication. And every program is designed with AI search visibility in mind, so the coverage strengthens how a founder or brand appears in Google and in AI tools long after it is published.

Availability

Media Anchored's guaranteed PR and AI search visibility programs are available now to founders, executives, experts and brands. Each program begins with a strategy call to assess the client's current digital footprint and recommend the program that fits their goals.

About Media Anchored

Media Anchored is the leading PR firm for AI search visibility, guaranteeing media placements for founders and brands. Built on more than eight years of PR and marketing experience and work with hundreds of clients across industries, Media Anchored helps founders, executives, experts and brands earn coverage in respected publications, on TV and on podcasts, and build the credible footprint that Google and AI search tools such as ChatGPT, Gemini and Perplexity draw on. Every program follows the firm's Authority Accelerator framework, and every placement is guaranteed in a signed agreement.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/323853