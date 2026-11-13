Tourism Authority of Thailand: Vijit Chao Phraya 2026 brings a month-long spectacle of light and imagination to Bangkok's riverfront

Vijit Chao Phraya 2026 brings a month-long spectacle of light and imagination to Bangkok's riverfront

Fifth edition expands across 19 riverfront locations plus a floating light installation, with new university collaborations, immersive performances and a night-time tourism programme supporting riverside communities and businesses

BANGKOK, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Tourism Authority of Thailand (TAT) is staging Vijit Chao Phraya 2026 from 13 November to 13 December across 19 riverfront locations from Rama VIII Bridge to Rama III Bridge, complemented by a floating light installation on the Chao Phraya. The fifth edition brings together light and sound, projection mapping, lasers, drone formations, fireworks, creative installations and cultural performances in a month-long celebration of light and imagination.

Under the concept "The Light of Imagination", the programme reinterprets the river's history, architecture, cultural heritage and communities through contemporary light art and multimedia. New for 2026, TAT is collaborating with Chulalongkorn University, Thammasat University and King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang on installations bringing fresh creative perspectives to selected waterfront locations.

Ms. Thapanee Kiatphaibool, TAT Governor, said, "The Chao Phraya has shaped life in Bangkok for generations. Vijit Chao Phraya 2026 gives visitors more ways to experience the river after dark while creating opportunities for riverside businesses and generating employment and income for local communities. In its fifth year, the event continues to build the Chao Phraya's role as an international night-time tourism landmark during Thailand's high season."

Across 19 riverfront locations, Vijit Chao Phraya 2026 creates a sequence of illuminated experiences that interpret river life, heritage, and Bangkok's distinctive character, complemented by "Vessel of Joy & Smiles", a floating light installation on the Chao Phraya.

Bank of Thailand Museum (Bank of Thailand Learning Centre) presents "The Flow of Prosperity", using motion visuals, light, sound and digital graphics to explore the river's connections with communities and economic life.

Rama VIII Bridge becomes "River of Light - The Symphony of Radiance", with six five-minute laser light & sound shows nightly at 19.00, 19.30, 20.00, 20.30, 21.00 and 21.30 Hrs. Waterfall-style fireworks are staged at 19.30 Hrs. on 13 and 15 November, and 20.45 Hrs. on 20 and 27 November and 4 and 11 December.

Siriraj Bimuksthan Museum (Clock Tower Area), Siriraj Hospital presents "The Enchanted Rhythm of Time", using light, sound and digital art to connect its historic architecture with stories of time and cultural continuity.

Thammasat University (Tha Prachan) presents "The River and the Spirit of Thammasat", using light, colour and visual technology to interpret the university's architecture, history and relationship with the Chao Phraya.

Royal Thai Naval Institute and Royal Thai Navy Auditorium Connecting Bridge present "Radiance of the Chao Phraya" and "The Guardian's Gate", with six five-minute Light & Sound multimedia shows nightly at 19.00, 19.30, 20.00, 20.30, 21.00 and 21.30 Hrs.

Nagaraphirom Park hosts "Light of Connection" by King Mongkut's Institute of Technology Ladkrabang, featuring a light sculpture connecting art, nature and contemporary technology.

Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchawaramahawihan presents "Radiance of Dawn - Illuminating Faith Along the Great River", with 800-drone light shows at 19.50 Hrs. on 13, 15, 18, 20, 25 and 27 November and 2, 4, 9 and 11 December.

Wichai Prasit Fort showcases "The Radiance of Joy of the Royal Thai Navy", using light, sound and projection mapping to highlight the historic fort and Thailand's naval heritage.

Wat Kalayanamit Woramahawihan presents "Blossoms of Faith" through six five-minute Light & Sound shows nightly at 19.00, 19.30, 20.00, 20.30, 21.00 and 21.30 Hrs. On selected evenings, "The Wonders of Thai Artistry: Vijit Chao Phraya" combines Light & Sound, Thai cultural performances and special effects at 19.20 and 20.20 Hrs. on 13-15, 20-22 and 27-29 November and 4-6 and 11-13 December.

Phra Phutthayotfa Bridge (Memorial Bridge) transforms into "Hanuman Awakening the River of Light", with six five-minute Light & Sound shows nightly at 19.00, 19.30, 20.00, 20.30, 21.00 and 21.30 Hrs. Fireworks are staged at 20.45 Hrs. on 13-15, 21-22 and 28-29 November and 5-6 and 12-13 December.

Phra Pok Klao Bridge presents "Chao Phraya Radiance", using contemporary lighting to transform the river crossing into a gateway of light.

Abandoned Building (Soi Lhong 1919) hosts "Two Cats, One Journey", with six five-minute Light On Balloon shows nightly at 19.00, 19.30, 20.00, 20.30, 21.00 and 21.30 Hrs.

ICONSIAM presents "The Spectacle Celebration of Light & Joy Symphony - The ICONIC Multimedia Water Features" six times nightly at 18.30, 19.00, 19.30, 20.00, 20.30 and 21.00 Hrs.

The Langham, Custom House, Bangkok presents "The Soul of Thailand" through six nightly projection mapping and Light & Sound shows at 19.00, 19.30, 20.00, 20.30, 21.00 and 21.30 Hrs.

Asiatique Charoen Nakhon Pier features "Benjarong An Imagination of Light" by Chulalongkorn University, interpreting the colours and patterns of Benjarong through a contemporary illuminated installation.

The First Presbyterian Church of Bangkok presents "Radiance of Faith - Light of Love" through six nightly projection mapping and Light & Sound shows at 19.00, 19.30, 20.00, 20.30, 21.00 and 21.30 Hrs.

Krung Thep Bridge presents "River of Radiance", with six five-minute light & sound shows nightly at 19.00, 19.30, 20.00, 20.30, 21.00 and 21.30 Hrs.

Rama III Bridge features fireworks at 21.20 Hrs. on 13 and 15 November, and 20.45 Hrs. on 20 and 27 November and 4 and 11 December.

Completing the programme on the water, "Vessel of Joy & Smiles" uses Light On Balloon technology with light and sound aboard an illuminated barge travelling along the Chao Phraya between the Sathorn area and Rama III Bridge from 13-15 November, from 18.00-22.00 Hrs.

Vijit Chao Phraya 2026 also supports TAT's Night Economy direction under the Amazing 5 Economy framework by extending visitor activity into the evening and distributing tourism income more widely. The programme generates demand for cruises, hotels, restaurants, transport and community enterprises along both banks of the river.

Vijit Chao Phraya 2026 is free of charge from 13 November to 13 December, from 18.00-22.00 Hrs. daily. Visitors can view the displays from riverside locations or book sightseeing cruises, dining cruises and local boat services directly with licensed operators. Show times and special performances vary by location and date. Further information is available through the Vijit Chao Phraya 2026 Facebook page or www.thailandfestival.org.

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