Anchanto Selected by CJ Foods Vietnam for Its Order and Inventory Management Software, in Partnership with eGURU

Anchanto's Order Management System (OMS) now gives CJ Foods Vietnam a single platform for its marketplace and online sales, built to carry high-volume campaigns as the business grows.

CJ Foods Vietnam has selected Anchanto's OMS to run its online sales reliably as it grows on Vietnam's marketplaces.

eGURU, an Anchanto channel partner, operates CJ Foods Vietnam's online stores, while Anchanto carried out the implementation and both companies provide ongoing support.

HANOI, Vietnam, Nov. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CJ Foods Vietnam, part of South Korean food group CJ CheilJedang, has partnered with Anchanto and eGURU, an Anchanto channel partner that runs the food company's e-commerce stores, to handle its online orders and inventory from one place. CJ Foods Vietnam signed the agreement with Anchanto in April. Anchanto's team implemented the OMS, which went live in July, and supports CJ Foods Vietnam day to day together with eGURU.

As CJ Foods Vietnam expanded across several marketplaces and channels, keeping orders, inventory and promotions consistent became more complex. The OMS now aligns inventory levels across channels, sends orders to fulfilment automatically and combines sales reporting.

Nhan T. Cao, CEO of eGURU, said, "Our brand partners want to grow on Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and their own websites without adding manual work. Adding Anchanto's OMS to our services means we can run their online operations from one platform, starting with CJ Foods Vietnam. We want to bring the same approach to more consumer goods brands in Vietnam."

Tu Linh Tan, eCommerce Manager at CJ Foods Vietnam, added, "We needed one platform to run our online operations reliably at scale. Since going live, our team has had a single view of orders and stock across our channels. For us, success means stable operations during peak campaigns and launching new channels faster. We see the collaboration extending to more channels and more brands as our online business scales."

Vaibhav Dabhade, CEO of Anchanto, added, "Vietnam is one of the fastest-moving e-commerce markets we work in, with sales shifting between platforms and evolving rules for online sellers. Our team on the ground knows that market, and we bring what we learn across Asia, Europe and the Middle East to the brands we serve here. We're proud to support CJ Foods Vietnam, one of the country's best-known food companies, together with eGURU, in the next phase of its growth."

Notes to Editors

About Anchanto

Anchanto is a Singapore-headquartered B2B SaaS company providing order management, warehouse management and parcel tracking software to brands, retailers and logistics providers across 12 countries. Its Vietnamese team supports leading local and regional businesses with ISO 27001-certified software and direct integrations to Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop and more than 200 other marketplaces, carriers and enterprise systems.

Media Contact

Name: Charles Py

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Email: marketing@anchanto.com

Website: anchanto.com

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