

MADRID (dpa-AFX) - Acciona, S.A. (ANA.MC), a Spanish infrastructure, renewable energy and services group, said it expects fiscal 2026 EBITDA to be at the upper end of its €2.8 billion to €3.1 billion range.



Consolidated production for the full year is expected to reach around 25.5 TWh.



For the nine months ended September 30, 2026, consolidated production increased 3.9% to 18,558 GWh from the same period last year, driven by significant growth in international production, which rose 11.7%.



Meanwhile, the average captured price during the nine-month period declined 8.1% year-over-year to €57.3/MWh.



On the Madrid Stock Exchange, Acciona shares closed flat at €220.60 on Thursday.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News